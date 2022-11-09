For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Busy fair and events weekend ahead, Austria pledges help against climate change, ORF chief to face a vote of no confidence and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 9 November 2022 08:24 CET
The weekend will be a busy one in Austrian streets and roads. Photo by GUENTER SCHIFFMANN / AFP.
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Shortage of IT workers in Austria hits productivity, protest for more university budget, Graz's financial troubles and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 8 November 2022 08:24 CET
