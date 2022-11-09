Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Fairs and events to cause traffic jams this weekend

At the weekend, there is a risk of traffic jams in various places due to the “Bauen und Wohnen” trade fair in Vienna, the “Familien- und Brauchtumsmesse” and the “Gesund Leben” in Klagenfurt and the “Alpinforum 2022” alpine trade fair in Innsbruck, Austrian media reported.

Additionally, the concerts of Gregory Porter, Rise Against, Ina Müller and the performance of “Watzmann” could cause traffic jams on the streets of Vienna.

VOCABULARY: die Staugefahr means “risk of traffic jams”.

Austria’s property market climbed to new highs in recent years, but has it passed the peak? If you’re planning to buy property (or dreaming about it) in the Alpine Republic, here’s what you need to know.

Austria to give €50 million to fight climate change

Austria has committed to giving at least €50 million to fight loss and damage in developing countries due to the effects of climate change in the next four years, the government said at COP27, the UN climate conference taking place in Egypt.

The funds could be used to support the “Santiago Network”, a United Nations programme that offers technical support to countries struggling with damages from natural disasters fuelled by climate change.

ORF chief could face a vote of no confidence

Matthias Schrom, editor-in-chief of ORF television, will face a vote of no confidence on Thursday after his chats with right-wing politician Heinz-Christian Strache were leaked.

On them, he talks about possible intervention on the public channels and job appointments that the then FPÖ leader could make. Schrom said the comments were meant to appease the far-right politician at a time of critical reports against the party by the ORF and that Strache’s intervention requests were never met.

However, the journalist could avoid the vote by offering his resignation, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

VOCABULARY: das Misstrauensvotum means vote of no confidence.

Sisi’s story ‘The Empress’ renewed for a second season

The period drama series telling the story of beloved Austrian Emperor Sisi is returning to the streaming service for a second season, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made via a video message from returning cast members Devrim Lingnau, who plays the titular Austrian Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria, Philip Froissant, Johannes Nussbaum and Almila Bagriacik confirming the re-order.

Jördis Triebel also returns, along with writer and showrunner Katharina Eyssen.

👑 DIE KAISERIN STAFFEL 2 IST BESTÄTIGT!!! 👑 pic.twitter.com/nW4Zdv77WD — netflixde (@NetflixDE) November 8, 2022

Graz investigates scandal in elementary school

Graz authorities are investigating allegations that a teacher paid underage students for nude photos of themselves, 5min reported.

The teacher was immediately relieved of duty after the pictures of the boys were found on his mobile phone. According to Austrian media, he was caught after the children in the Styrian capital approached another professor with the story.

The photos were sent via Snapchat, a chat app that erases pictures sent after a few seconds, which makes the investigations more challenging. However, authorities have already found there had been a data exchange.

Weather

In the lowlands in the north and east, but also the basins and valleys in the south of the country, there are high fog zones. However, most of them will at least thin out or partly dissipate during the day so that at least the afternoon hours will be very sunny.

Daytime high temperatures depend on sun and fog but should be between 7 to 17 degrees.

