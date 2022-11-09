Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Busy fair and events weekend ahead, Austria pledges help against climate change, ORF chief to face a vote of no confidence and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:24 CET
The weekend will be a busy one in Austrian streets and roads. Photo by GUENTER SCHIFFMANN / AFP.
  • Fairs and events to cause traffic jams this weekend

At the weekend, there is a risk of traffic jams in various places due to the “Bauen und Wohnen” trade fair in Vienna, the “Familien- und Brauchtumsmesse” and the “Gesund Leben” in Klagenfurt and the “Alpinforum 2022” alpine trade fair in Innsbruck, Austrian media reported.

Additionally, the concerts of Gregory Porter, Rise Against, Ina Müller and the performance of “Watzmann” could cause traffic jams on the streets of Vienna.

VOCABULARY: die Staugefahr means “risk of traffic jams”.

  • EXPLAINED: What will happen to Austria’s property market in 2023?

Austria’s property market climbed to new highs in recent years, but has it passed the peak? If you’re planning to buy property (or dreaming about it) in the Alpine Republic, here’s what you need to know.

  • Austria to give €50 million to fight climate change

Austria has committed to giving at least €50 million to fight loss and damage in developing countries due to the effects of climate change in the next four years, the government said at COP27, the UN climate conference taking place in Egypt.

The funds could be used to support the “Santiago Network”, a United Nations programme that offers technical support to countries struggling with damages from natural disasters fuelled by climate change.

  • ORF chief could face a vote of no confidence

Matthias Schrom, editor-in-chief of ORF television, will face a vote of no confidence on Thursday after his chats with right-wing politician Heinz-Christian Strache were leaked. 

On them, he talks about possible intervention on the public channels and job appointments that the then FPÖ leader could make. Schrom said the comments were meant to appease the far-right politician at a time of critical reports against the party by the ORF and that Strache’s intervention requests were never met.

However, the journalist could avoid the vote by offering his resignation, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

VOCABULARY: das Misstrauensvotum means vote of no confidence.

  • Sisi’s story ‘The Empress’ renewed for a second season

The period drama series telling the story of beloved Austrian Emperor Sisi is returning to the streaming service for a second season, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made via a video message from returning cast members Devrim Lingnau, who plays the titular Austrian Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria, Philip Froissant, Johannes Nussbaum and Almila Bagriacik confirming the re-order. 

Jördis Triebel also returns, along with writer and showrunner Katharina Eyssen.

  • Graz investigates scandal in elementary school

Graz authorities are investigating allegations that a teacher paid underage students for nude photos of themselves, 5min reported.

The teacher was immediately relieved of duty after the pictures of the boys were found on his mobile phone. According to Austrian media, he was caught after the children in the Styrian capital approached another professor with the story.

The photos were sent via Snapchat, a chat app that erases pictures sent after a few seconds, which makes the investigations more challenging. However, authorities have already found there had been a data exchange.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the lowlands in the north and east, but also the basins and valleys in the south of the country, there are high fog zones. However, most of them will at least thin out or partly dissipate during the day so that at least the afternoon hours will be very sunny. 

Daytime high temperatures depend on sun and fog but should be between 7 to 17 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Shortage of IT workers in Austria hits productivity, protest for more university budget, Graz's financial troubles and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 08:24 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
  • Austria’s lack of IT professionals hurts productivity

The shortage of skilled workers in the IT sector is hurting productivity in the country, the Austrian Infrastructure Report 2023 showed. The personnel gap is the “biggest hurdle” in digitisation and harms the security of supply.

A report presented by Future Business Austria (FBA) showed Monday that more than two out of three managers of large companies in Austria complained they had too few IT specialists, broadcaster ORF said.

However, the managers were optimistic about the changes in the Red-White-Red skilled workers’ visa. Almost 70 percent of them said they expected the recruitment of foreign IT staff to be made more accessible. 

VOCABULARY: der IT-Fachkräftemangel means the shortage of IT professionals.

  • Long-haul flights from Austria: How to get the best prices this winter

  • Thousands of students protest for more university budget

Around 9,000 university students in Vienna protested for a higher education budget on Monday, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The Technischen Universität (TU) students participated in an outdoor class and marched through the centre of Vienna, demanding a higher budget for universities. In addition to concerns about the financial catastrophe for the TU, many students fear a return to distance learning without additional funding, the report said.

TU is facing unexpected challenges with rising energy costs totalling around €170 million. In addition, the education sector said universities need a budget increase of approximately €1.2 billion to deal with inflation.

VOCABULARY: das Bildungministerium means Education Ministry.

  • The city of Graz faces insolvency

The Court of Audit in the city of Graz concluded that the Styrian capital could become insolvent after an evaluation of government finances, broadcaster ORF reported citing a confidential letter of the auditors it had access to.

The Graz City Audit Office warned the city could go into insolvency as early as next year, the report added. If that happens, the city government would be dissolved and replaced by a “government commissioner” until new elections are called.

In the letter, the Director of the City Audit Office, Hans-Georg Windhaber, pointed out several times that the medium-term budget planning could no longer be maintained as early as 2023. 

The finance city councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ) said he was “astonished” about the letter and wanted to present a new medium-term plan to the auditors.

VOCABULARY: die Zahlungsunfähigkeit means insolvency or inability to pay.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The fog patches in parts of Austria will clear quickly and sunny weather will set in over most of the country, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. The afternoon temperatures should be between 7 and 18 degrees, depending on fog and sun conditions.

