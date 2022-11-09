Austrian Airlines announces seven new destinations for summer 2023

Austrian Airlines, the Austrian subsidiary of Lufthansa, has announced new routes and destinations for summer 2023, saying they follow a successful summer and a “well-booked” winter.
In the 2023 summer flight schedule, the flagship carrier will fly to seven new destinations in addition to its established destinations and a significantly expanded European programme, the company said in a press release.
The destinations Porto (Portugal), Marseille (France), Billund (Denmark) and Tivat (Montenegro) are entirely new in the schedule. The four destinations are each operated up to three times per week, departing from Vienna.
Previously offered on a seasonal basis, Palermo (Italy) has also been added to the summer flight schedule. In addition, the route to Vilnius (Lithuania), which was already part of the Austrian Airlines route network before the Covid-19 pandemic, will be offered again, the company said.
The famous Italian city on the northern coast of Sicily and the capital of Lithuania will also be operated three times a week.
Furthermore, flights to Tromsø (Norway) will take off once a week between June and August.
Early repayment and discounted flights
Austrian Airlines said that, due to good liquidity development and a credit line offered by Lufthansa, it could pay early – and in full – a government-back loan granted in 2020.
The airline also said that its sound financial position allows it to offer discounted flights as part of a “thank you campaign”.
“Without the support of Austria, we would not have been able to fly through these difficult times. So now it is time to say thank you. That’s why we are offering tickets with up to 25 percent off for a total of 30 destinations, including destinations of the new summer flight schedule,” said Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl.
The campaign is valid for all new bookings on the Economy Light fare until November 20 and for a travel period from November 7 to June 30, 2023. All info can be found on the Austrian Airlines website.
