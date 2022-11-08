Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria’s lack of IT professionals hurts productivity

The shortage of skilled workers in the IT sector is hurting productivity in the country, the Austrian Infrastructure Report 2023 showed. The personnel gap is the “biggest hurdle” in digitisation and harms the security of supply.

A report presented by Future Business Austria (FBA) showed Monday that more than two out of three managers of large companies in Austria complained they had too few IT specialists, broadcaster ORF said.

However, the managers were optimistic about the changes in the Red-White-Red skilled workers’ visa. Almost 70 percent of them said they expected the recruitment of foreign IT staff to be made more accessible.

VOCABULARY: der IT-Fachkräftemangel means the shortage of IT professionals.

Long-haul flights from Austria: How to get the best prices this winter

High inflation, rising fuel and energy prices, as well as the traditional Christmas prices, have made it more expensive for many to fly home from Austria. But here are a few tips on how to get better prices.

VOCABULARY: die Reise means travel or trip.

Thousands of students protest for more university budget

Around 9,000 university students in Vienna protested for a higher education budget on Monday, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The Technischen Universität (TU) students participated in an outdoor class and marched through the centre of Vienna, demanding a higher budget for universities. In addition to concerns about the financial catastrophe for the TU, many students fear a return to distance learning without additional funding, the report said.

TU is facing unexpected challenges with rising energy costs totalling around €170 million. In addition, the education sector said universities need a budget increase of approximately €1.2 billion to deal with inflation.

VOCABULARY: das Bildungministerium means Education Ministry.

The city of Graz faces insolvency

The Court of Audit in the city of Graz concluded that the Styrian capital could become insolvent after an evaluation of government finances, broadcaster ORF reported citing a confidential letter of the auditors it had access to.

The Graz City Audit Office warned the city could go into insolvency as early as next year, the report added. If that happens, the city government would be dissolved and replaced by a “government commissioner” until new elections are called.

In the letter, the Director of the City Audit Office, Hans-Georg Windhaber, pointed out several times that the medium-term budget planning could no longer be maintained as early as 2023.

The finance city councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ) said he was “astonished” about the letter and wanted to present a new medium-term plan to the auditors.

VOCABULARY: die Zahlungsunfähigkeit means insolvency or inability to pay.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The fog patches in parts of Austria will clear quickly and sunny weather will set in over most of the country, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. The afternoon temperatures should be between 7 and 18 degrees, depending on fog and sun conditions.

Later today…

What is the property market in 2023 going to look like in Austria? The Local spoke with property experts to understand the current situation and take a look on what’s to come.

VOCABULARY: der Christkindlmarkt or der Weihnachtsmarkt mean Christmas market.

