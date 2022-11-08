Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Shortage of IT workers in Austria hits productivity, protest for more university budget, Graz's financial troubles and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 08:24 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The city of Graz (Photo by Peter-Paul Moschik on Unsplash)
  • Austria’s lack of IT professionals hurts productivity

The shortage of skilled workers in the IT sector is hurting productivity in the country, the Austrian Infrastructure Report 2023 showed. The personnel gap is the “biggest hurdle” in digitisation and harms the security of supply.

A report presented by Future Business Austria (FBA) showed Monday that more than two out of three managers of large companies in Austria complained they had too few IT specialists, broadcaster ORF said.

However, the managers were optimistic about the changes in the Red-White-Red skilled workers’ visa. Almost 70 percent of them said they expected the recruitment of foreign IT staff to be made more accessible. 

VOCABULARY: der IT-Fachkräftemangel means the shortage of IT professionals.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

  • Long-haul flights from Austria: How to get the best prices this winter

High inflation, rising fuel and energy prices, as well as the traditional Christmas prices, have made it more expensive for many to fly home from Austria. But here are a few tips on how to get better prices.

VOCABULARY: die Reise means travel or trip.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Austria

  • Thousands of students protest for more university budget

Around 9,000 university students in Vienna protested for a higher education budget on Monday, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The Technischen Universität (TU) students participated in an outdoor class and marched through the centre of Vienna, demanding a higher budget for universities. In addition to concerns about the financial catastrophe for the TU, many students fear a return to distance learning without additional funding, the report said.

TU is facing unexpected challenges with rising energy costs totalling around €170 million. In addition, the education sector said universities need a budget increase of approximately €1.2 billion to deal with inflation.

VOCABULARY: das Bildungministerium means Education Ministry.

READ ALSO: Where to find English-language books in Austria

  • The city of Graz faces insolvency

The Court of Audit in the city of Graz concluded that the Styrian capital could become insolvent after an evaluation of government finances, broadcaster ORF reported citing a confidential letter of the auditors it had access to.

The Graz City Audit Office warned the city could go into insolvency as early as next year, the report added. If that happens, the city government would be dissolved and replaced by a “government commissioner” until new elections are called.

In the letter, the Director of the City Audit Office, Hans-Georg Windhaber, pointed out several times that the medium-term budget planning could no longer be maintained as early as 2023. 

The finance city councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ) said he was “astonished” about the letter and wanted to present a new medium-term plan to the auditors.

VOCABULARY: die Zahlungsunfähigkeit means insolvency or inability to pay.

READ ALSO: Vienna vs Graz: Which city is better for foreign residents?

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The fog patches in parts of Austria will clear quickly and sunny weather will set in over most of the country, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. The afternoon temperatures should be between 7 and 18 degrees, depending on fog and sun conditions.

  • Later today…

What is the property market in 2023 going to look like in Austria? The Local spoke with property experts to understand the current situation and take a look on what’s to come.

VOCABULARY: der Christkindlmarkt or der Weihnachtsmarkt mean Christmas market.

READ ALSO: Seven common myths about Austrian food you need to stop believing

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SPÖ proposes easing naturalisation laws, ski races cancelled due to warm weather, proposed changes in medicine admission exam and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:21 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

The SPÖ presents plan to ease citizenship path

Over the weekend, the centre-left party presented a ‘Charter of Democracy’ with demands for a “modern” citizenship law. During the party congress, the red party presented the document, which said Austria has one of the “most restrictive naturalisation laws in Europe”.

“It mainly excludes financially weaker groups,” the document added.  

According to the SPÖ Vienna, every child born in Austria should automatically receive Austrian citizenship at birth if at least one parent is legally resident in Austria for five years. Currently, the child needs to have at least one Austrian parent to be entitled to citizenship.

The party also wants to give third-country nationals the same voting rights as EU citizens in Austria. Citizens of the European Union are entitled to vote in local and district elections, as per EU law. The SPÖ wants to extend those rights to foreigners from outside of the bloc as well.

VOCABULARY: die Staatsbürgerschaft means citizenship in German.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Could Austria ever change the rules to allow dual citizenship?

What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?

An “extraordinary credit contribution” will be applied to the next social insurance payment for eligible self-employed people in Austria. Here’s what you need to know.

VOCABULARY: die Selbständige is the term used in Austria for ‘self-employed’ people.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance

Austria debates changing admission criterion for medical schools

Austrian politicians, including Vienna’s Health City Councilor Peter Hacker, and his Styrian counterpart, Juliane Bogner-Strauss, are defending a new entrance process for medical universities in the country, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The medical schools’ entrance examination has been criticised for years, with many saying it fails to identify the best students for the profession correctly. In 2022, around 12,000 applicants took the entrance examination for just over 1,800 open spots, the report said.

At the same time, hospitals are suffering from a lack of nursing staff. The politicians are considering replacing or at least “supplementing” the test with a mandatory one-year nursing internship in a hospital.

The nursing association and the Ministry of Health have already signalled they’d be open to talks, and the Medical Association is explicitly in favour of a reform in the admission process.

VOCABULARY: der Aufnahmetest is admission test.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Ski races cancelled due to warm weather

For the third weekend in a row, the World Cup skiing had to be cancelled because of unusually warm weather in Austria, AP reported citing the International Ski Federation (FIS).

Parallel events for men and women that were planned for Lech, in Vorarlberg, next weekend were cancelled because the colder weather over the last few days came “too late”, the report added. The event will not be rescheduled.

The next races are set for November 19th and 20th in Finland.

READ ALSO: Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

The City of Vienna opens new spots for monkeypox vaccination

After all previous monkeypox vaccination dates were fully booked, the City of Vienna has requested and already received additional vaccine quotas from the federal government, according to a press release. 

With the vaccine doses received so far, around 2,100 people can be vaccinated preventively against monkeypox by the end of the year. The City warned that there were still not enough vaccines available for everyone who signed up for them.

Due to the binding decree of the Minister of Health, only people who declare that they belong to one of the risk groups mentioned may be vaccinated preventively. However, 44 percent of those on the waiting list have still not stated that they belong to a risk group. 

People can sign up for the vaccinations and get more information about the disease and prevention HERE.

VOCABULARY: die Affenpocken is Monkeypox.

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria

Graz starts expansion work for tram line 5

The City of Graz is working on expanding tram line 5, with the first stage of work happening from November 7th to November 13th, according to the government. The line, which has operated on a single track from Zentralfriedhof to Puntigam since 1900, will receive another trail running 1,370 meters between the central cemetery and the Brauquartier along Triester Straße.

This way, the government says, the line will be able to cope with the increasing number of passengers. 

The works also include a superstructure with vibration insulation and concrete pavement and two stops equipped with lifts to provide barrier-free access from both sides of Triester Straße. 

“Due to the widening of the track, Triester Strasse will have to be shifted to the west and the entire road cross-section will have to be adapted.

The existing ‘noise barrier’ on the west side will be demolished, rebuilt following current noise standards and landscaped wherever possible. The eastern ‘noise barrier’ will also be renewed.”, according to the City of Graz.

VOCABULARY: der Ausbau means expansion work or development.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving in Austria in winter

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

During the day there should be sunny weather in the east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. Residual clouds might be more persistent in the northern foothills of the Alps.

Early temperatures depend on the wind and will be between minus 2 to plus 10 degrees. The daytime highs are mostly 10 to 16 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS