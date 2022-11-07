Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

The SPÖ presents plan to ease citizenship path

Over the weekend, the centre-left party presented a ‘Charter of Democracy’ with demands for a “modern” citizenship law. During the party congress, the red party presented the document, which said Austria has one of the “most restrictive naturalisation laws in Europe”.

“It mainly excludes financially weaker groups,” the document added.

According to the SPÖ Vienna, every child born in Austria should automatically receive Austrian citizenship at birth if at least one parent is legally resident in Austria for five years. Currently, the child needs to have at least one Austrian parent to be entitled to citizenship.

The party also wants to give third-country nationals the same voting rights as EU citizens in Austria. Citizens of the European Union are entitled to vote in local and district elections, as per EU law. The SPÖ wants to extend those rights to foreigners from outside of the bloc as well.

VOCABULARY: die Staatsbürgerschaft means citizenship in German.

What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?

An “extraordinary credit contribution” will be applied to the next social insurance payment for eligible self-employed people in Austria. Here’s what you need to know.

VOCABULARY: die Selbständige is the term used in Austria for ‘self-employed’ people.

Austria debates changing admission criterion for medical schools

Austrian politicians, including Vienna’s Health City Councilor Peter Hacker, and his Styrian counterpart, Juliane Bogner-Strauss, are defending a new entrance process for medical universities in the country, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The medical schools’ entrance examination has been criticised for years, with many saying it fails to identify the best students for the profession correctly. In 2022, around 12,000 applicants took the entrance examination for just over 1,800 open spots, the report said.

At the same time, hospitals are suffering from a lack of nursing staff. The politicians are considering replacing or at least “supplementing” the test with a mandatory one-year nursing internship in a hospital.

The nursing association and the Ministry of Health have already signalled they’d be open to talks, and the Medical Association is explicitly in favour of a reform in the admission process.

VOCABULARY: der Aufnahmetest is admission test.

Ski races cancelled due to warm weather

For the third weekend in a row, the World Cup skiing had to be cancelled because of unusually warm weather in Austria, AP reported citing the International Ski Federation (FIS).

Parallel events for men and women that were planned for Lech, in Vorarlberg, next weekend were cancelled because the colder weather over the last few days came “too late”, the report added. The event will not be rescheduled.

The next races are set for November 19th and 20th in Finland.

The City of Vienna opens new spots for monkeypox vaccination

After all previous monkeypox vaccination dates were fully booked, the City of Vienna has requested and already received additional vaccine quotas from the federal government, according to a press release.

With the vaccine doses received so far, around 2,100 people can be vaccinated preventively against monkeypox by the end of the year. The City warned that there were still not enough vaccines available for everyone who signed up for them.

Due to the binding decree of the Minister of Health, only people who declare that they belong to one of the risk groups mentioned may be vaccinated preventively. However, 44 percent of those on the waiting list have still not stated that they belong to a risk group.

People can sign up for the vaccinations and get more information about the disease and prevention HERE.

VOCABULARY: die Affenpocken is Monkeypox.

Graz starts expansion work for tram line 5

The City of Graz is working on expanding tram line 5, with the first stage of work happening from November 7th to November 13th, according to the government. The line, which has operated on a single track from Zentralfriedhof to Puntigam since 1900, will receive another trail running 1,370 meters between the central cemetery and the Brauquartier along Triester Straße.

This way, the government says, the line will be able to cope with the increasing number of passengers.

The works also include a superstructure with vibration insulation and concrete pavement and two stops equipped with lifts to provide barrier-free access from both sides of Triester Straße.

“Due to the widening of the track, Triester Strasse will have to be shifted to the west and the entire road cross-section will have to be adapted.

The existing ‘noise barrier’ on the west side will be demolished, rebuilt following current noise standards and landscaped wherever possible. The eastern ‘noise barrier’ will also be renewed.”, according to the City of Graz.

VOCABULARY: der Ausbau means expansion work or development.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

During the day there should be sunny weather in the east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. Residual clouds might be more persistent in the northern foothills of the Alps.

Early temperatures depend on the wind and will be between minus 2 to plus 10 degrees. The daytime highs are mostly 10 to 16 degrees.

