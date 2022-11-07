Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SPÖ proposes easing naturalisation laws, ski races cancelled due to warm weather, proposed changes in medicine admission exam and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:21 CET
Italy's medicines regulator has approved two new booster vaccines adapted against Omicron.
New monkeypox vaccinations are available in Vienna. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP.

The SPÖ presents plan to ease citizenship path

Over the weekend, the centre-left party presented a ‘Charter of Democracy’ with demands for a “modern” citizenship law. During the party congress, the red party presented the document, which said Austria has one of the “most restrictive naturalisation laws in Europe”.

“It mainly excludes financially weaker groups,” the document added.  

According to the SPÖ Vienna, every child born in Austria should automatically receive Austrian citizenship at birth if at least one parent is legally resident in Austria for five years. Currently, the child needs to have at least one Austrian parent to be entitled to citizenship.

The party also wants to give third-country nationals the same voting rights as EU citizens in Austria. Citizens of the European Union are entitled to vote in local and district elections, as per EU law. The SPÖ wants to extend those rights to foreigners from outside of the bloc as well.

VOCABULARY: die Staatsbürgerschaft means citizenship in German.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Could Austria ever change the rules to allow dual citizenship?

What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?

An “extraordinary credit contribution” will be applied to the next social insurance payment for eligible self-employed people in Austria. Here’s what you need to know.

VOCABULARY: die Selbständige is the term used in Austria for ‘self-employed’ people.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance

Austria debates changing admission criterion for medical schools

Austrian politicians, including Vienna’s Health City Councilor Peter Hacker, and his Styrian counterpart, Juliane Bogner-Strauss, are defending a new entrance process for medical universities in the country, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The medical schools’ entrance examination has been criticised for years, with many saying it fails to identify the best students for the profession correctly. In 2022, around 12,000 applicants took the entrance examination for just over 1,800 open spots, the report said.

At the same time, hospitals are suffering from a lack of nursing staff. The politicians are considering replacing or at least “supplementing” the test with a mandatory one-year nursing internship in a hospital.

The nursing association and the Ministry of Health have already signalled they’d be open to talks, and the Medical Association is explicitly in favour of a reform in the admission process.

VOCABULARY: der Aufnahmetest is admission test.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Ski races cancelled due to warm weather

For the third weekend in a row, the World Cup skiing had to be cancelled because of unusually warm weather in Austria, AP reported citing the International Ski Federation (FIS).

Parallel events for men and women that were planned for Lech, in Vorarlberg, next weekend were cancelled because the colder weather over the last few days came “too late”, the report added. The event will not be rescheduled.

The next races are set for November 19th and 20th in Finland.

READ ALSO: Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

The City of Vienna opens new spots for monkeypox vaccination

After all previous monkeypox vaccination dates were fully booked, the City of Vienna has requested and already received additional vaccine quotas from the federal government, according to a press release. 

With the vaccine doses received so far, around 2,100 people can be vaccinated preventively against monkeypox by the end of the year. The City warned that there were still not enough vaccines available for everyone who signed up for them.

Due to the binding decree of the Minister of Health, only people who declare that they belong to one of the risk groups mentioned may be vaccinated preventively. However, 44 percent of those on the waiting list have still not stated that they belong to a risk group. 

People can sign up for the vaccinations and get more information about the disease and prevention HERE.

VOCABULARY: die Affenpocken is Monkeypox.

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria

Graz starts expansion work for tram line 5

The City of Graz is working on expanding tram line 5, with the first stage of work happening from November 7th to November 13th, according to the government. The line, which has operated on a single track from Zentralfriedhof to Puntigam since 1900, will receive another trail running 1,370 meters between the central cemetery and the Brauquartier along Triester Straße.

This way, the government says, the line will be able to cope with the increasing number of passengers. 

The works also include a superstructure with vibration insulation and concrete pavement and two stops equipped with lifts to provide barrier-free access from both sides of Triester Straße. 

“Due to the widening of the track, Triester Strasse will have to be shifted to the west and the entire road cross-section will have to be adapted.

The existing ‘noise barrier’ on the west side will be demolished, rebuilt following current noise standards and landscaped wherever possible. The eastern ‘noise barrier’ will also be renewed.”, according to the City of Graz.

VOCABULARY: der Ausbau means expansion work or development.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving in Austria in winter

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

During the day there should be sunny weather in the east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. Residual clouds might be more persistent in the northern foothills of the Alps.

Early temperatures depend on the wind and will be between minus 2 to plus 10 degrees. The daytime highs are mostly 10 to 16 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Schmid's silence in the National Council, strike cancelled after agreement with metal workers, Lower Austria schedules election day and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:02 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
  • Schmid’s testimony in National Council: ‘stubborn silence’

Former Finance Ministry Thomas Schmid finally showed up at the National Council to (supposedly) answer the parliamentary questions on ÖVP corruption cases. For almost a year, members of the parliamentary inquiry had been trying to summon the man that was once one of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s closest allies. 

However, in his opening statement, Schmid said he would not answer any questions – he said he would “exercise his right to refuse to testify”, leaving MPs disappointed. The legal situation is complex, and courts will have to clarify whether or not he could be penalised for the silence. Opposition parties already said they would extend the parliamentary inquiry commission and call him again to testify.

Schmid showed up to avoid being brought in by the police and because prosecutors also insisted that he accepted the testimony request. As he is working with the authorities to become a “crown witness” in several cases, the former ÖBAG boss went to the National Council. 

In a statement, his lawyer said Schmid had remained silent to “protect the investigative work of the public prosecutor’s office”.

VOCABULARY: das Schweigen means “the silence” in German.

READ ALSO: Austria president urges reforms after fresh graft revelations

  • COMPARE: Which is the best mobile phone provider in Austria?

When moving to a new country, one of the first tasks is getting a new mobile phone contract to take advantage of local tariffs and avoid roaming charges. Here is what you need to know about the main companies in Austria.

VOCABULARY: das Handy is how Austrians call their mobile phones.

READ ALSO: Ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna

  • Metalworkers will get a 7.44 percent salary increase

After several rounds of negotiations and a final 12-hour meeting, workers and industry leaders have agreed on an average wage increase of 7.44 percent for the group – thus avoiding a strike in industries.

The deal is complex. The collective agreement states that actual wages will be increased by 5.4 percent, and workers would also get a €75 increase in payment, regardless of income level.

With that, the lower earners would get salary increases of up to 8.9 percent, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

VOCABULARY: die Warnstreiks is the German word for “strike warnings”.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about annual leave in Austria

  • Lower Austria is set to vote for new government on January 29th 

The Lower Austrian state elections will take place on January 29, 2023. The date was officially announced by ÖVP chairman Klaus Schneeberger in a press statement on Thursday after party talks at the Palais Niederösterreich in Vienna. 

The Austrian province will elect a new local parliament and, therefore, a new government in late January. The current parliament was last elected on January 28th, 2018. At the time, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) suffered losses but retained a majority with 49.63 percent and 29 of 56 deputies. The SPÖ kept its 13 seats, and the FPÖ doubled its mandates to eight.

For the People’s Party, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner will campaign for reelection.

For the first time, due to a reform passed in February, only main residents are allowed to vote for the state parliament. People with second homes are no longer entitled to vote.

VOCABULARY: die Landtagswahl means “state election” in German.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Could Austria ever change the rules to allow dual citizenship?

  • Interior Minister wants deportations after riots in Linz

After the Halloween riots in Linz, when dozens of young people attacked the police and destroyed property in the Upper Austrian capital, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said the government wants to use “the full force of the law”.

On November 1st, young people rioted in Linz in an event that Austrian authorities are still trying to comprehend fully, but that seemed to have been organised on social media. After the riots, 129 suspected were identified. Among them, 35 persons entitled to asylum and five asylum seekers, broadcaster ORF reported. 

There were also 46 Austrian citizens (34 of which had a “migration background”, the police said), 12 EU citizens, and 24 people with permanent residence status, the report added.

Karner focused on the third-country citizens, saying their permits would be “examined” and that removal from the country could take place in serious criminal offences. He added that he wanted deportations to happen also to Syria and Afghanistan, where most of the suspects were from. However, this is not currently possible.

VOCABULARY: die Krawalle is a common word in Austria for “riots”. 

READ ALSO: Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A cold front and an Italian low bring dense clouds and widespread rain, with the focus of precipitation gradually shifting to the eastern half of Austria during the day. The rain will be heavy in parts of the country. 

The snow line will drop to 1000 to 1400m in the western half. In the east and south, it will still be above 2000m. 

Early morning temperatures are 7 to 12 degrees, but daytime highs are mostly only 7 to 14 degrees. In the evening, temperatures will drop to 10 to 6 degrees.

  • Later today…

Austria is known for having long, cold winters, which can impact conditions on the roads – and makes it so that drivers have specific rules to follow. So check back to see what you need to know about driving in Austria in the winter.

VOCABULARY: Winterreifenpflicht translates to “compulsory winter tyres”.

READ ALSO: Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

