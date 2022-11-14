Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Bemühen

If you're putting in the time and effort it takes to learn German - even if it isn't perfect yet - this handy word will communicate just how hard you've tried.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:36 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 15:53 CET
Why do I need to know bemühen?

Because this elegant verb is perfect for describing a range of situations, from learning a new skill or working on a project to helping out a friend in need. Not only that, but it’s also a great way to practice using reflexive verbs, which you’ll come across a fair bit in German.

What does it mean?

Sich bemühen means to make an effort, strive or endeavour to do something. It can be used to talk about any occasion when you’re putting in a lot of work on something or trying your best, like preparing for an exam or learning a new language. 

If, on the other hand, you think someone is inconveniencing themself on your behalf, you can use bemühen to gently tell them it’s unnecessary. In these cases, “Bitte bemühen Sie sich nicht” means something along the lines of, “Please don’t trouble yourself”. 

It can also be used in a more formal context, like describing business goals or plans, or laying out your objectives to a client. For example, you might tell one of your customers, “Wir werden uns bemühen, die beste Lösung zu finden” (We’ll endeavour to find the best solution) to reassure them that you’re ready to put the work in to solve their issue. 

It’s worth noting that bemühen is a reflexive verb, which essentially means the subject of the verb (the person doing the thing) is also the object (the person the thing is being done to).

One easy way to remember this is to think of the verb waschen (meaning “to wash”), which can be use as a reflexive verb if you’re talking about having a wash, or washing yourself. 

Where does it come from?

The verb bemühen comes from the German noun, Mühe, meaning trouble, effort or toil. Looked at like that, sich bemühen can be seen as subjecting yourself to a period of hard work in order to reach your goals. 

As an alternative to bemühen, you can also say “sich Mühe geben” which literally means to give effort, but can best be translated as making an effort.

You can also use the adjective mühsam to describe something that’s arduous or laborious. 

Use it like this: 

Zur Zeit bemühe ich mich, mein Deutsch zu verbessern.

I’m striving to improve my German at present. 

Wir haben uns bemüht, das Projekt so schnell wie möglich fertig zu stellen.

We made every effort to complete the project as quickly as possible.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Verzweiflung

If you're starting to lose all hope of mastering German, don't despair: we have just the word to describe your situation. And it may just help hone your language skills, too.

Published: 26 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Updated: 2 November 2022 16:33 CET
Why do I need to know Verzweiflung?

Because this powerful and versatile word can be used to describe a range of strong emotions – and it also tells you something about how the German language functions. If that’s not enough, it may also help you remember another useful German word that comes up on occasion. 

What does it mean? 

Die Verzweiflung (pronounced like this) means despair, desperation or exasperation. It can be used anytime you’re at the end of your tether: for example, if you’re in despair at the political situation in your country, or you’re faced with a seemingly unsolvable issue. On a slightly less extreme note, it’s occasionally used to describe a general feeling of frustration, but more often it denotes a strong emotion like distress or hopelessness.

As in English, you not only have (or feel) desperation, but can also do something out of desperation (aus Verzweiflung). If you really work at it, you may be able to invoke this emotion in someone else. If this happens, it’s described as bringing someone to desperation (zur Verzweiflung bringen), which basically means to exasperate someone. 

As you might imagine, the noun Verzweiflung can also be turned into an adjective to describe how you feel. If you’re verzweifelt, it means you’re desperate or in despair. 

Where does it come from? 

If you look closely at the noun Verzweiflung or the adjective verzweifeln, you may be able to spot a familiar word in there. That’s right: verzweifeln is basically a combination of the “ver-” prefix and zweifeln, which means “to doubt”.

When you see “ver-” at the start of a German word, there are a few different ways it can impact its meaning. In some cases, it indicates a negation or giving something away, as in the verb verkaufen, which means to sell. In other cases, like verbessern (to improve), it indicates a change in state. In the worst-case scenario, it indicates something going wrong, like verlaufen, which changes laufen (to walk) to getting lost or losing your way.

Verzweiflung could be interpreted as an instance of the last meaning. Though doubts and uncertainty are perfectly normal, dealing with them the wrong way can drive you to despair. 

Use it like this: 

Mein Therapeut hat mir geholfen, meine Verzweiflung zu überwinden.

My therapist helped me overcome my despair.

Seine ständigen Fragen hat mich zur Verzweiflung getrieben.

His constant questions drove me to exasperation. 

