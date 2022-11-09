Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Foreigners officially resident in Austria not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in Austria are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.

Published: 7 November 2022 14:40 CET
Updated: 9 November 2022 14:36 CET
Foreigners officially resident in Austria not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) is due to come into effect in May 2023, followed by the new ETIAS system in November, and between them they will have a major effect on travel in and out of the EU and Schengen zone.

EES means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

But the system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Austria – not non-EU citizens who live in Austria or second-home owners with visas, and there had been questions around how those groups would use the new system.

Now the European Commission has confirmed that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in Austria, telling us: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. More about exceptions can be found on the website.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Austria?

“When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

What this means in practice is that foreigners living in Austria cannot use the new automated passport gates that will be introduced with EES in May 2023.

The reason for this is that the automated passport gates only give the option to show a passport – it is not possible to also show a residency permit or a visa.

The automated system also counts how long people have stayed in Austria or the EU, and whether they have exceeded their 90 day limit – since residents are naturally exempt from the 90-day rule, they need to avoid the 90-day ‘clock’ beginning when they enter the EU.

A Commission spokesman said: “EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of European countries using the system (exemptions apply, see FAQ section).

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

“This concerns travellers who require a short-stay visa and those who do not need a visa. Refusals of entry are also recorded in the system. Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrollment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Austrian Airlines announces seven new destinations for summer 2023

The summer schedule for Austrian Airlines now has almost 120 destinations and more than 1,200 weekly flights - some of them with discount prices. Here are the new routes.

Published: 9 November 2022 11:27 CET
Austrian Airlines announces seven new destinations for summer 2023

Austrian Airlines, the Austrian subsidiary of Lufthansa, has announced new routes and destinations for summer 2023, saying they follow a successful summer and a “well-booked” winter.

In the 2023 summer flight schedule, the flagship carrier will fly to seven new destinations in addition to its established destinations and a significantly expanded European programme, the company said in a press release.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

The destinations Porto (Portugal), Marseille (France), Billund (Denmark) and Tivat (Montenegro) are entirely new in the schedule. The four destinations are each operated up to three times per week, departing from Vienna. 

Previously offered on a seasonal basis, Palermo (Italy) has also been added to the summer flight schedule. In addition, the route to Vilnius (Lithuania), which was already part of the Austrian Airlines route network before the Covid-19 pandemic, will be offered again, the company said. 

The famous Italian city on the northern coast of Sicily and the capital of Lithuania will also be operated three times a week.

Furthermore, flights to Tromsø (Norway) will take off once a week between June and August.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Austria

Early repayment and discounted flights

Austrian Airlines said that, due to good liquidity development and a credit line offered by Lufthansa, it could pay early – and in full – a government-back loan granted in 2020.

The airline also said that its sound financial position allows it to offer discounted flights as part of a “thank you campaign”. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Austria?

“Without the support of Austria, we would not have been able to fly through these difficult times. So now it is time to say thank you. That’s why we are offering tickets with up to 25 percent off for a total of 30 destinations, including destinations of the new summer flight schedule,” said Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl.

The campaign is valid for all new bookings on the Economy Light fare until November 20 and for a travel period from November 7 to June 30, 2023. All info can be found on the Austrian Airlines website.

SHOW COMMENTS