TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Schmid's silence in the National Council, strike cancelled after agreement with metal workers, Lower Austria schedules election day and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:02 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
It will be a rainy Friday in Austria and temperatures are set to drop (Photo by Ian Peezick on Unsplash)
  • Schmid’s testimony in National Council: ‘stubborn silence’

Former Finance Ministry Thomas Schmid finally showed up at the National Council to (supposedly) answer the parliamentary questions on ÖVP corruption cases. For almost a year, members of the parliamentary inquiry had been trying to summon the man that was once one of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s closest allies. 

However, in his opening statement, Schmid said he would not answer any questions – he said he would “exercise his right to refuse to testify”, leaving MPs disappointed. The legal situation is complex, and courts will have to clarify whether or not he could be penalised for the silence. Opposition parties already said they would extend the parliamentary inquiry commission and call him again to testify.

Schmid showed up to avoid being brought in by the police and because prosecutors also insisted that he accepted the testimony request. As he is working with the authorities to become a “crown witness” in several cases, the former ÖBAG boss went to the National Council. 

In a statement, his lawyer said Schmid had remained silent to “protect the investigative work of the public prosecutor’s office”.

VOCABULARY: das Schweigen means “the silence” in German.

  • Metalworkers will get a 7.44 percent salary increase

After several rounds of negotiations and a final 12-hour meeting, workers and industry leaders have agreed on an average wage increase of 7.44 percent for the group – thus avoiding a strike in industries.

The deal is complex. The collective agreement states that actual wages will be increased by 5.4 percent, and workers would also get a €75 increase in payment, regardless of income level.

With that, the lower earners would get salary increases of up to 8.9 percent, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

VOCABULARY: die Warnstreiks is the German word for “strike warnings”.

  • Lower Austria is set to vote for new government on January 29th 

The Lower Austrian state elections will take place on January 29, 2023. The date was officially announced by ÖVP chairman Klaus Schneeberger in a press statement on Thursday after party talks at the Palais Niederösterreich in Vienna. 

The Austrian province will elect a new local parliament and, therefore, a new government in late January. The current parliament was last elected on January 28th, 2018. At the time, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) suffered losses but retained a majority with 49.63 percent and 29 of 56 deputies. The SPÖ kept its 13 seats, and the FPÖ doubled its mandates to eight.

For the People’s Party, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner will campaign for reelection.

For the first time, due to a reform passed in February, only main residents are allowed to vote for the state parliament. People with second homes are no longer entitled to vote.

VOCABULARY: die Landtagswahl means “state election” in German.

  • Interior Minister wants deportations after riots in Linz

After the Halloween riots in Linz, when dozens of young people attacked the police and destroyed property in the Upper Austrian capital, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said the government wants to use “the full force of the law”.

On November 1st, young people rioted in Linz in an event that Austrian authorities are still trying to comprehend fully, but that seemed to have been organised on social media. After the riots, 129 suspected were identified. Among them, 35 persons entitled to asylum and five asylum seekers, broadcaster ORF reported. 

There were also 46 Austrian citizens (34 of which had a “migration background”, the police said), 12 EU citizens, and 24 people with permanent residence status, the report added.

Karner focused on the third-country citizens, saying their permits would be “examined” and that removal from the country could take place in serious criminal offences. He added that he wanted deportations to happen also to Syria and Afghanistan, where most of the suspects were from. However, this is not currently possible.

VOCABULARY: die Krawalle is a common word in Austria for “riots”. 

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A cold front and an Italian low bring dense clouds and widespread rain, with the focus of precipitation gradually shifting to the eastern half of Austria during the day. The rain will be heavy in parts of the country. 

The snow line will drop to 1000 to 1400m in the western half. In the east and south, it will still be above 2000m. 

Early morning temperatures are 7 to 12 degrees, but daytime highs are mostly only 7 to 14 degrees. In the evening, temperatures will drop to 10 to 6 degrees.

  • Later today…

Austria is known for having long, cold winters, which can impact conditions on the roads – and makes it so that drivers have specific rules to follow. So check back to see what you need to know about driving in Austria in the winter.

VOCABULARY: Winterreifenpflicht translates to “compulsory winter tyres”.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

