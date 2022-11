Danube-Auen National Park

Since the weather is supposed to be nice (and even sunny!) this weekend, exploring one of Vienna’s many parks is a good option. The Donau-Auen National Park is also known as the “Danube wetlands” and is a not-so-touristic but absolutely stunning place to visit.

The park protects one of the last large unbuilt wetland areas in Europe, where you can see the dynamics of flowing streams and its enormous diversity of plants and animals. Speaking of animals, dogs are welcome but should be kept on a lead.

Klimaforum

Design science, politics and journalism are the different perspectives through which the climate crisis will be debated in this cool forum. The event takes place just in time for COP27 in the Museumsquartier in Vienna.

The forum brings interactive exhibitions on the challenges, impacts and possible solutions for the crisis, among many other programmed events. The conference takes place from Friday to Monday.

It’s goose season!

Early November and, especially on November 11th, people in Austria get together to eat a traditional dish: the Martinigansl, roasted goose with potatoes and kraut. The tradition comes from several legends involving Saint Martin, from stories that the geese interrupted one of his sermons to tales that he tried to escape being a bishop only to have his hiding place ratted out by the animals.

All stories end the same, though: the religious man found, captured, killed and ate the geese. And now Austrians celebrate St Martin’s day with the famous dish.

One of the best places to eat the Martini Gansl is Gmoakeller, one of the oldest taverns in Vienna.

Plant Swap – Vienna

Yep, you read that right. Vienna has events for all, and if you are a plant lover with the incredible ability not only to maintain but also replicate your own plants, this is the place for you.

At Kaffee Alt Wien this Sunday, plant parents can meet to swap houseplants, plant cuttings, seeds, pots and more. And even if you don’t have much of a green thumb, Kaffee Alt Wien in itself is a lovely place to visit and spend an afternoon.

International Night Vienna

A night of global networking and cultural exchange for expats and locals. Join the group, strike up a chat and build instant rapport with new friends from around the world.

There will also be a lucky draw, community quiz and other social games (with cool prizes) starting at 7:30 pm on Friday to keep things fun. The event is taking palace at Bräuhaus Ten Fifty, an independent craft beer brewery located inside the historic Ankerbrotfabrik factory courtyard.

