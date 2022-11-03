For members
COST OF LIVING
What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?
An "extraordinary credit contribution" will be applied to the next social insurance payment for eligible self-employed people in Austria. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 3 November 2022 10:05 CET
Some eligible self-employed people will receive a cost-of-living "credit" in their next social insurance bill. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska)
For members
ENERGY
How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?
A new report by Eurostat shows price increases in the European Union for the first semester of 2022, but how does Austria compare?
Published: 2 November 2022 12:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments