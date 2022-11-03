Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?

An "extraordinary credit contribution" will be applied to the next social insurance payment for eligible self-employed people in Austria. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 3 November 2022 10:05 CET
Some eligible self-employed people will receive a cost-of-living "credit" in their next social insurance bill. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska)

As part of the Austrian federal government’s ongoing package of measures to cushion the impacts of inflation, some self-employed people will receive a credit in their next social insurance bill.

The aim of the scheme is to help low income self-employed people with the rising cost of living, and those eligible will receive between €100 and €500.

The one-time credit will be applied by SVS (the social insurance organisation for self-employed in Austria) to the next advance payments in Q4, which will be distributed in November.

How much credit an eligible person receives will depend on their income and how much they pay to SVS.

If the SVS contribution base is €566, a credit of €160 will be applied to the Q4 payment. For contributions between €1,200 and €2,100, the credit will be €500. 

The credit amount is then reduced on a sliding scale to €100 for contributions of more than €2,100 and up to €2,900.

Those that pay more than €2,900 or less than €566 in social insurance payments are not eligible for the credit.

More information about the scheme and how much credit self-employed people can expect to receive can be found at svs.at.

Eligible self-employed people for the scheme

Two types of self-employed people in Austria are eligible for the upcoming social insurance credit:

  • Those insured under the Commercial Social Insurance Act (GSVG) as of 31st August 2022. This includes traders, business partners, new self-employed and freelancers.
  • People insured under the Farmer’s Social Insurance Act (BSVG) as of 31st May 2022. This group includes operators of agricultural and forestry businesses and their family members who work full time in the business.

ENERGY

How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

A new report by Eurostat shows price increases in the European Union for the first semester of 2022, but how does Austria compare?

Published: 2 November 2022 12:05 CET
How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

In the first half of 2022, average household electricity prices in the EU increased sharply compared with the same period in 2021, from €22.0 per 100 kWh to €25.3 per 100 kWh, according to Eurostat data.

“More recently, wholesale prices for electricity and gas have increased substantially across the EU. Energy and supply costs impacted by the current geopolitical situation, the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, mainly drove the increase”, Eurostat said.

The EU’s average electricity price with taxes was €0.2525 per kWh. In Austria, prices were at approximately €0.20, so just about the average in the bloc. In addition, several government measures, including €150 “energy vouchers,” helped contain the prices for household consumers, according to the data.

At least for Austrians, the increase in electricity (1.5 percent when compared to the same period the year before) is nothing compared to the spike in natural gas prices, which were up by 20.6 percent in the first half of 2022 in the Alpine country.

Domestic Austrian consumers were still lucky, as other European countries saw much higher increases. For example, in Estonia, prices were up by 154 percent; in Lithuania, by 110 percent; in Bulgaria, by 108 percent. 

 

Austria also had a lower price increase when compared to Germany (24.5 percent) and Italy (40 percent), for example.

Expressed in euros, average household gas prices in the first half of 2022 were €0.0861 per kWh in the European Union. In Austria, prices were €0.0767. Household gas prices in the EU were highest in Sweden (€0.2216 per kWh) and lowest in Hungary (€0.0291 per kWh) in the first half of 2022.

What measures is the government taking?

The energy crisis and rising inflation have undoubtedly affected the lives of people in Austria. However, the federal government has already announced several measures looking to cushion the impacts of the higher cost of living.

Besides “eletricity vouchers” that Austrian households received and could redeem with their power supplier, the government confirmed an electricity price brake, as The Local reported.

The price cap for electricity will last until June 30th 2024, benefiting every household in Austria. The relief should be in place by December 1st, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) told the media.

The price of electricity will be subsidised up to a consumption of 2,900 kilowatt hours, the government said. Until that limit, it will cost only ten cents per kilowatt hour – the energy price from before the current energy crisis.

Above that consumption limit, people will have to pay market prices for what they consume.

The Austrian government has also taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

Additionally, Austria has announced a national campaign to help people save energy and fuel while authorities look to diversify their natural gas suppliers and fill up reserves for the winter ahead. 

