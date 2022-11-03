Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Corruption allegations: former Kurz ally Thomas Schmid to testify in parliament

On Thursday, the former head of state-company Öbag and once secretary general in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, will answer questions in the National Council, Austria’s parliamentary house.

He is a critical figure in several corruption cases against the leading centre-right party ÖVP. Recently, he has accused former chancellor Sebastian Kurz of being aware of and involved in bribery schemes, as The Local reported.

After avoiding the parliament for almost one year, Schmid is now set to testify as part of his deal with Austrian prosecutors to become a key state witness, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

For many winter sports enthusiasts, skiing or snowboarding down a glacier is a must-do activity, and there are plenty of opportunities for that in Austria.

Or at least there were until recent years when warmer temperatures started to impact these large bodies of ice on Austria’s mountains.

So, what do the hot summer and warm autumn mean for the winter season? Is skiing still possible in Austria’s glaciers?

In 2022, 55 motorcyclists died in accidents in Austria

So far in 2022, 55 people have died after accidents with their motorcycles on Austrian roads, the website Die Presse reported.

This is the lowest figure in the last 30 years, despite still being a high number, the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club ÖAMTC said.

“The majority of accidents happened due to personal fault caused by inappropriate speed,” said ÖAMTC traffic technician David Nose. Additionally, the report added that inattention and distractions were among the most frequent causes of motorcycle accidents this year, the report added.

Over 380 anti-Semitic incidents reported in the first half of the year

In the first half of 2022, a total of 381 anti-Semitic incidents were reported to the Anti-Semitism Reporting Office of the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG), public broadcaster ORF said.

Compared to the same period of the previous year (562), this is a decrease of 32 percent, mainly due to the fewer anti-Semitic incidents connected to the Covid-19 pandemic, the report said. The research assumes there is a high number of unreported incidents.

At 219 reports, most incidents were ‘offending behaviour’, followed by 82 spam letters, 61 reports of property damage, 12 threats and seven assaults. Most incidents were reported in January (91), after which the number dropped to between 50 and 60 reports per month.

In May, the number flared up again to 72, according to the report, due to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Weather

From East Tyrol to Southern Burgenland, clouds will predominate and there may be sporadic light rain, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Otherwise, sunny weather will prevail, as local fog patches will clear quickly. In the afternoon, clouds of an approaching disturbance zone will reach the country from the west. Today, high temperatures will be around 12 to 18 degrees.

