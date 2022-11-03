Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Schmid to testify in National Council, road accidents decrease, anti-semitism is still high and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 3 November 2022 07:53 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
A sign reading 'control' ('Kontrolle') stands on the road at the German-Austrian border near Lindau, southern Germany. (Photo by STEFAN PUCHNER / DPA / AFP)

Corruption allegations: former Kurz ally Thomas Schmid to testify in parliament

On Thursday, the former head of state-company Öbag and once secretary general in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, will answer questions in the National Council, Austria’s parliamentary house. 

He is a critical figure in several corruption cases against the leading centre-right party ÖVP. Recently, he has accused former chancellor Sebastian Kurz of being aware of and involved in bribery schemes, as The Local reported. 

After avoiding the parliament for almost one year, Schmid is now set to testify as part of his deal with Austrian prosecutors to become a key state witness, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

READ ALSO: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz implicated by former ally in corruption scandal

Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

For many winter sports enthusiasts, skiing or snowboarding down a glacier is a must-do activity, and there are plenty of opportunities for that in Austria.

Or at least there were until recent years when warmer temperatures started to impact these large bodies of ice on Austria’s mountains.

So, what do the hot summer and warm autumn mean for the winter season? Is skiing still possible in Austria’s glaciers?

In 2022, 55 motorcyclists died in accidents in Austria

So far in 2022, 55 people have died after accidents with their motorcycles on Austrian roads, the website Die Presse reported.

This is the lowest figure in the last 30 years, despite still being a high number, the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club ÖAMTC said. 

“The majority of accidents happened due to personal fault caused by inappropriate speed,” said ÖAMTC traffic technician David Nose. Additionally, the report added that inattention and distractions were among the most frequent causes of motorcycle accidents this year, the report added.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Over 380 anti-Semitic incidents reported in the first half of the year

In the first half of 2022, a total of 381 anti-Semitic incidents were reported to the Anti-Semitism Reporting Office of the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG), public broadcaster ORF said.

Compared to the same period of the previous year (562), this is a decrease of 32 percent, mainly due to the fewer anti-Semitic incidents connected to the Covid-19 pandemic, the report said. The research assumes there is a high number of unreported incidents.

At 219 reports, most incidents were ‘offending behaviour’, followed by 82 spam letters, 61 reports of property damage, 12 threats and seven assaults. Most incidents were reported in January (91), after which the number dropped to between 50 and 60 reports per month. 

In May, the number flared up again to 72, according to the report, due to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

READ ALSO: Austrian Jews call for investigation into far-right leader for comparing Covid measures to the Holocaust

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG  

From East Tyrol to Southern Burgenland, clouds will predominate and there may be sporadic light rain, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

Otherwise, sunny weather will prevail, as local fog patches will clear quickly. In the afternoon, clouds of an approaching disturbance zone will reach the country from the west. Today, high temperatures will be around 12 to 18 degrees.

Later today…

When moving to a new country, one of the first things is getting a new mobile phone contract to take advantage of local tariffs and avoid roaming charges. Later today, you’ll be able to read our guide on the different providers in Austria. 

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

