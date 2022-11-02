Read news from:
Unemployment in Austria remains low despite high inflation pressures

Austria's labour market is holding up against high inflation as the number of people out of work hits a 14-year low.

Published: 2 November 2022 16:44 CET
Unemployment in Austria has hit a 14-year low despite rising inflation. (Photo by Pixabay / Pexels)

The official unemployment rate in Austria is just six percent, according to new figures from the Public Employment Service (AMS).

This is the lowest unemployment figure for 14 years and shows the labour market is withstanding the current inflationary pressures, reports ORF.

At the end of October, 319,232 people were out of work or in training in Austria – around 22,000 less than one year ago, and 35,000 less than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Johannes Kopf from AMS said the results point to “a few more months of joy” and referenced a strong construction market as one of the reasons for such low figures.

Unemployment in industry is currently down by 12 percent and job losses in trade have reduced by 10 percent. In hospitality and gastronomy, the number of people registered as unemployed only dropped by one percent, but in the area of temporary work, the rate was down by 14 percent.

In October, the number of job vacancies across the country was up by 10 percent when compared with October 2021.

Additionally, long-term unemployment in Austria has almost halved since its peak in April 2021 when 148,436 people were registered as long-term unemployed. There are currently 78,201 people in this category.

The reduction in short-time work across Austria as companies recover from the pandemic lockdowns has also contributed to the low unemployment figure.

A flash estimate by Statistics Austria put the inflation rate for October at 11 percent. The high rate is being driven by rising global energy prices.

REVEALED: What are the most attractive employers for students in Austria?

Austrian students are looking for an "attractive starting salary" but also value work-life balance, new research shows. These are the companies they want to work for.

Published: 21 October 2022 17:13 CEST
Like many European countries, Austria suffers from a shortage of skilled and qualified workers, with many companies looking for their next hire within universities.

“Although a recession is imminent, companies advertise jobs because they urgently need employees”, said Nikolai Dürhammer, Managing Director of StepStone AT & CH.

The recruitment platform released new research with around 10,000 students in Austrian universities showing what they are looking for in a company and which are the most attractive employers in the country.

An attractive starting salary is the most important criterion for Austrian students when it comes to the attractiveness of a job. And expectations are rising: students expect a salary 6 percent higher than they did in the previous year, reaching an average annual gross salary of €39,400.

There is a big difference between women and men in Austria, though, and female students expected around 17 percent less than their fellow male students.

The top ten attributes students look for are an attractive starting salary, high income in the future, diverse work tasks, flexible working conditions, a friendly working environment, professional training and further development, promotion of work-life balance, promotion of future training, secure employment and respect for employees.

“Flexible working conditions” advanced by three places compared to the previous year, and work-from-home schemes are more important in this Austria than in Germany or Switzerland, the research showed.

What are the most attractive employers in Austria?

The study divided the most attractive employers by sector. In business, the employers students were more interested in were: Red Bull (an Austrian company), Google, Microsoft, McKinsey and Company, BMW Group, Porsche Holding, United Nations, Raiffeisen Bank International, L’Oreal Group and Audi.

For engineering and IT: Siemens, Google, Microsoft, BMW Group, Audi, Red Bull, voestalpine, Austrian train operator ÖBB, Porsche Holding, and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz.

Students in the field of natural science were interested in Pfizer, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Roche, Takeda, google, United Nations, and Microsoft.

In the field of social science, the leading companies were Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Nations, Caritas, SOS Children’s Village, Google, Red Bull, Österreich Werbung, Bundesverwaltung and IKEA.

The most attractive employers in the field of law: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bundesverwaltung, United Nations, Red Bull, Google, ORF, Raiffeisen Bank International, Porsche Holding, Österreichische Nationalbank, and McKinsey & Company.

Finally, in the field of medicine and health, the companies are Pfizer, KAGes, Johnson & Johnson, IKRK, Bayer, Novartis, Roche, United Nations, VAMED, and Caritas.

