For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New Covid-19 vaccination offers in Vienna, Tyrolean companies ask for a return of the Kurzarbeit, special parliamentary session on corruption and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 2 November 2022 08:04 CET
Austrian parliament holds a special session on the corruption cases against ÖVP (© Amanda Previdelli / The Local)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
New Covid waves, Klimabonus updates, ÖVP-Green coalition lose popularity and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 31 October 2022 09:29 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments