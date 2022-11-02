Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austria marks two years of the Vienna terror attack

On November 2nd, 2020, a jihadist terrorist shot dead four people and injured more than 20 in the centre of Vienna before police forces killed him.

Now, the country marks the date just as a complex trial involving six men who allegedly helped the shooter prepare for the attack started. The process first started in October, as The Local reported, but a final verdict is not expected until at least February.

Additionally, victims’ families are still fighting for compensation in some cases – as they believe the Austrian government should be held liable for the mistakes made leading up to the attack.

National Council has a special meeting to discuss the ÖVP corruption case

Two opposition parties, SPÖ and FPÖ, have called for a special session in parliament this Wednesday. They demand new elections after recent development on the ÖVP corruption case – and are supported by the liberal opposition party NEOS.

It should be a busy week in Parliament, as on Thursday, former secretary of the Finance Ministry Thomas Schmid is scheduled to testify, as The Local reported. In addition, on Wednesday, the Austrian parliament will discuss the opposition motions calling for “immediate measures to strengthen transparency”.

The centre-left party SPÖ (which currently leads voting intention polls in Austria) said it sees “new elections as the only way” to move forward.

Everything that changes in Austria in November 2022

November starts with a holiday, the Allerheiligen, in Austria. It is also the month when the first Christmas markets open, some winter rules come into place, and the country waits anxiously for important testimonies and political developments. Here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in November.

New Covid-19 vaccination offers in Vienna

The City of Vienna opened two new Covid-19 vaccination centres on Wednesday, one at the Burgtheater and the other at the Auhof Centre, due to the high demand for booster shots.

There is no need to register and people need to bring only a photo ID and, if available, their e-card, according to a press statement.

In both places, vaccinations are carried out with Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines.

Tyrolean companies ask for new rules for Kurzarbeit

‘Krise belastet Tiroler Betriebe’, the local newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung wrote, or “crisis burdens Tyrolean companies”.

The newspaper said that with falling demand and resign energy costs, companies in the region are asking for a return of the “Kurzarbeit”, a “short-time work scheme of cash support by the government in exchange for firms not dismissing their employees in times of crisis.

The Austrian work and employment chamber reportedly rejected the request for a resumption of the Kurzarbeit scheme, and local businesses said they fear “waves of layoffs” due to the crisis.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

After the dissipation of residual clouds or fog, the sun will shine in parts of the country, according to the weather institute ZAMG. However, more clouds will move in from the west and southwest during the day, with a few rain showers along the north side of the Alps and later in the south and southeast.

In the north and east, there will be hardly any rain, and sunshine will dominate with few clouds. Generally, in the north and especially in the Danube region, the wind will pick up moderately from the west. Otherwise, it will remain relatively light.

Daytime high temperatures are between 11 and 20 degrees, with the highest values in the southeast.

Later today…

Winter is almost here, and that means ski season is coming up. But is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers as temperatures are rising?

