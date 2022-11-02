Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Europe’s temperatures rising more than twice global average, UN warns

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said Wednesday.

Published: 2 November 2022 15:27 CET
The European region has on average seen temperatures rise 0.5 degrees Celsius each decade since 1991, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found in a joint report.

As a result, Alpine glaciers lost 30 metres (just under 100 feet) in ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, while the Greenland ice sheet is swiftly melting and contributing to accelerating sea level rise.

Last year, Greenland experienced melting and the first-ever recorded rainfall at its highest point. And the report cautioned that regardless of future levels of global warming, temperatures would likely continue to rise across Europe at a rate exceeding global mean temperature changes.

“Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from impacts of extreme weather events,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

WMO splits the world into six regions, with the European region covering 50 countries and including half of the swiftly warming Arctic, which is not a continent in its own right.

Within Antarctica — which is a continent but falls outside the six WMO-defined regions –only the West Antarctic Peninsula part is seeing rapid warming.

‘Vulnerable’

The new report, released ahead of the UN’s 27th conference on climate set to open in Egypt on Sunday, examined the situation in Europe up to and including 2021.

It found that last year, high-impact weather and climate events — mainly floods and storms — led to hundreds of deaths, directly affected more than half a million people and caused economic damage across Europe exceeding $50 billion.

At the same time, the report highlighted some positives, including the success of many European countries in slashing greenhouse gas emissions. Across the EU, such emissions decreased by nearly a third between 1990 and 2020, and the bloc has set a net 55-percent reduction target for 2030.

Europe is also one of the most advanced regions when it comes to cross-border cooperation towards climate change adaptation, the report said. It also hailed Europe’s world-leading deployment of early warning systems, providing protection for about 75 percent of the population, and said its heat-health action plans had saved many lives.

“European society is vulnerable to climate variability and change,” said Carlo Buontempo, head of Copernicus’s European Centre of Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). “But Europe is also at the forefront of the international effort to mitigate climate change and to develop innovative solutions to adapt to the new climate Europeans will have to live with.”

Health concerns

Yet, the continent is facing formidable challenges.

“This year, like 2021, large parts of Europe have been affected by extensive heatwaves and drought, fuelling wildfires,” Taalas said, also decrying “death and devastation” from last year’s “exceptional floods”.

And going forward, the report cautioned that regardless of the greenhouse gas emissions scenario, “the frequency and intensity of hot extremes… are projected to keep increasing.”

This is concerning, the report warned, given that the deadliest extreme climate events in Europe are heatwaves, especially in the west and south of the continent.

“The combination of climate change, urbanisation and population ageing in the region creates, and will further exacerbate, vulnerability to heat,” the report said.

The shifting climate is also spurring other health concerns. It has already begun altering the production and distribution of pollens and spores, which appear to be leading to increases in various allergies.

While more than 24 percent of adults living in the European region suffer from such allergies, including severe asthma, the proportion among children is 30-40 percent and rising, it said.

The warming climate is also causing more vector-borne diseases, with ticks moving into new areas bringing Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis. Asian tiger mosquitos are also moving further north, carrying the risk of Zika, dengue and chikungunya, the report said.

ENVIRONMENT

IN PHOTOS: Austria’s Vorarlberg sustainable architecture

Austria's verdant Vorarlberg region is a pioneer in sustainable design, attracting legions of architects and curious visitors who draw inspiration from its breathtaking buildings.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:57 CET
Communities in the westernmost state of the Alpine country have opted for beauty, comfort and a careful use of resources since the 1960s. “Every time I come here, I get a big kick out of it. They’re 35 years ahead of us,” said Pierre Leroy, deputy mayor of Puy-Saint-Andre and part of a French delegation of architects and officials on a study trip to Vorarlberg.

Vorarlberg’s sustainable architecture is often referred to as “Baukultur” and crops up across the region — from collective housing projects to schools and factories.

There is a preference for local building materials: white pine and earth replace concrete whenever possible.

Architecture in Vorarlberg is defined by its clear, compact and functional design, but it does not cut corners on aesthetics.

As well as architects, the region’s carpenters and craftspeople enjoy great international recognition and are in high demand. Economy is a guiding principle of the “Vorarlberg school”, which does not shy away from using prefabricated parts to reduce costs — and prioritises energy efficiency.

Energy efficient

A lot of houses in the region are built to “passive house” standards, which denote buildings with minimal energy needs due to perfected insulation, specific ventilation, and the installation of solar panels and heat pumps.

A community house in the village of Krumbach makes use of massive triple glazing, while the local Metzler cheese factory was made entirely out of wood and is almost self-sufficient due to its geothermal and solar heating.

The renovated Zwischenwasser town hall meanwhile has reduced its heating needs by a factor of four.

The Vorarlberg region, with its 400,000 inhabitants and 150 architectural offices, boasts an abundance of wood, hydroelectricity, and a flourishing economy.

The ingenuity of its people plays a big part too — they have a reputation for being down to earth and proactive.

Residents in Krumbach also welcomed collective housing projects instead of separate houses without resistance. “What I’m most proud of is that people are united by a common sense,” said Arnold Hirschbuehl, a former mayor of Krumbach who championed the architecture.

He praised the way people used “resources in the most sustainable way possible, while staying true to themselves.”

Not all green

Unlike neighbouring Germany, Vorarlberg is not traditionally a bastion of the Greens: the majority of people in the westernmost region of Austria vote conservative.

“This is a very conservative and Catholic region. People here are pragmatic: they sit down and do things,” said French architect Dominique Gauzin-Mueller, a specialist on Vorarlberg’s wooden architecture. “They are ecological because of their moral values and because they care about their children’s future,” she added.

The state government has supported the ecological movement, with considerable subsidies for housing based on strict criteria since 2001.

These include the quality of indoor air and usage of ecological materials, while prohibiting coal, electric convectors, and PVC in floor coverings.

Some experts wonder whether the successes seen in Vorarlberg can be repeated elsewhere. The regional style has had an enormous influence on wooden architecture in Europe.

Most architects working with wood in France today have visited Vorarlberg for inspiration.

Leroy, who is on his third trip to the region, said: “It’s about working together. If we do not cooperate amid the climate crisis, we will fail”.

But there are those who see flaws in the model. 

Architect Clemens Quirin believes the economic boom in the largely agricultural state has driven up land prices in the lowlands to the extent that creativity and ecology have taken a back seat.

Quirin, the curator of the Vorarlberg Institute of Architecture in Dornbirn, said standards for housing have been relaxed in recent years.

“Public buildings are still of high quality, but housing projects have been poor for the past 10 years: demand is so high that developers can sell anything.”

But Europe’s current energy crisis might help reverse that trend by putting ecology back at the centre of those projects, Quirin said.

