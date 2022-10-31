For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
New Covid waves, Klimabonus updates, ÖVP-Green coalition lose popularity and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 31 October 2022 09:29 CET
A Covid-19 vaccination and test center in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
SPÖ reinforces elections campaign, Vienna is the preferred destination for migrants, Nehammer closes gas deal with Abu Dhabi and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 28 October 2022 07:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments