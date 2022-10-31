Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

New Covid waves, Klimabonus updates, ÖVP-Green coalition lose popularity and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 31 October 2022 09:29 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A Covid-19 vaccination and test center in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Experts warn of new Covid waves in Austria

Austrian scientists said that new variants of the coronavirus coinciding with the cold season are “particularly unfavourable” and would lead to new waves of Covid-19 infections. The daily newspaper Der Standard reported.

According to experts from Austria and German’s Robert Koch Institute, a new wave has been delayed by weather conditions, but not for long. The European Centers for Disease Control (ECDC) also recently issued a warning, the report said.

Ulrich Elling, an Austrian molecular biologist, told Standard that he expected a steep increase in numbers as early as November due to the new coronavirus variants that can “significantly bypass the immune protection”. The good news is that the experts do not expect these new variants to cause more severe disease courses.

Klimabonus in Austria: What to do if you miss the pickup deadline for your voucher

Those receiving their €500 Klimabonus as a voucher must be at home when the official letter arrives or pick it up at the post office. But what if you miss the deadline?

Here’s what you need to know.

Ruling coalition plummets in voting intention polls

The federal government is seeing their popularity drop almost every week. The latest voting intention polls put the centre-right party ÖVP only in third place, with 19 percent of the votes (down from 37.5 percent in 2019). The Greens are even worse, and in a scenario where the Bierpartei, under Dominik Wlazny, presents a candidacy, they get only 8 percent of the votes. NEOS and Bierpartei are at around 10 percent.

The parties leading so far are centre-left SPÖ, with 25 percent (up from 21.2 percent in the last elections) and the far-right party FPÖ, with 24 percent and a jump from the 16.2 percent they received in the 2019 elections. 

Austrian woman finds scorpion at home

In Upper Austria, a 41-year-old woman from Zwettl an der Rodl said she was lying in bed when she “felt something hard on her hand”. It turned out that it was a scorpion. Not a dangerous one, though, according to an ORF report. 

The woman caught the animal with a glass cup and called the authorities. The scorpion is now at Tierretung Linz, the report added.

Weather 

Screenshot from ZAMG

The day will start with fog in parts of Austria, and especially in the lower regions, the fog should persist. Otherwise, the sun will come out during the day – and even shine in the centre regions of Austria. 

Early temperatures are 3 to 17 degrees. Daytime highs are 11 to 25 degrees – warmest in the sunny, middle altitudes.

For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

SPÖ reinforces elections campaign, Vienna is the preferred destination for migrants, Nehammer closes gas deal with Abu Dhabi and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 07:54 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

SPÖ gears up on social media campaign

“Without red, there would be no Austria” is the red party’s theme for its autumn campaign, leaning on the fact that, yes, red is a prominent colour in the Austrian flag.

The Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) is one of the country’s most traditional and oldest parties. It is currently in opposition federally, as ÖVP and the Greens lead the country in a coalition. However, the SPÖ heads several important governments, most notably the capital Vienna.

The SPÖ was also consistently leading polls on voter preference for the next parliamentary elections, set to take place in 2024. However, it has seen the far-right FPÖ getting closer, with both parties now at 26 percent, followed by the ÖVP with 21 percent.

Six destinations to enjoy Autumn in Austria

Autumn is a great time to explore Austria – it’s not too hot, not too cold and there aren’t many tourists around. Plus, the trees get golden, and the autumn break weather is just lovely. Here are the best places to visit before winter kicks in.

Almost 38 percent of the Viennese population was born abroad

A recent Österreichischen Integrationsfonds (ÖIF) study shows that the proportion of the population with a foreign place of birth is the highest in Vienna at 37.6 percent. Almost 725,3000 people who were born outside of Austria live in Vienna. 

When measured by the total population in Austria, that share in Vienna goes up to 39.4 percent.

In 2021, the overall unemployment rate throughout Austria was 8.0 percent, which is 1.9 percentage points less than in 2020, a year more affected by unemployment due to the corona pandemic. However, foreigners are still more affected by unemployment than nationals. 

While the unemployment rate of Austrians fell from 8.4 percent in 2020 to 6.8 percent in 2021, the rate among foreign nationals throughout Austria decreased from 15.3 percent (2020) to 11.9 percent (2021).

Austria announces gas deal with Abu Dhabi

For the 2023/24 heating season, Austria will be supported with a shipload of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Abu Dhabi, Austrian media reported. 

According to Chancellor Karl Nehammer, this will be enough to supply 65,000 households in Austria for one year. Austria is getting the same amount of gas as the much larger Germany, Nehammer stressed. 

“This is a good amount with which we can now start preparing security of supply for next year,” the chancellor said. 

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Another sunny and unseasonably warm day is forecast for most of the country. Only a few clouds temporarily cloud the sky a little. However, in the east and northeast, persistent or high fog often characterises the weather. The fog fields in the Weinviertel and the greater Vienna area are particularly stubborn, where it sometimes remains mostly cloudy well into the afternoon. 

There is only a light wind. Early temperatures are 4 to 11 degrees. Daily maximum temperatures in areas with permanent fog are only 12 to 16 degrees, otherwise 17 to 25 degrees.

Later today…

Halloween is coming up, and besides the many parties you can find all over Austria (especially in Vienna), it’s also an excellent opportunity to visit Austria’s most haunted places. Check back for our story on which are the spooky destinations in Austria.

