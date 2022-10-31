Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Experts warn of new Covid waves in Austria

Austrian scientists said that new variants of the coronavirus coinciding with the cold season are “particularly unfavourable” and would lead to new waves of Covid-19 infections. The daily newspaper Der Standard reported.

According to experts from Austria and German’s Robert Koch Institute, a new wave has been delayed by weather conditions, but not for long. The European Centers for Disease Control (ECDC) also recently issued a warning, the report said.

Ulrich Elling, an Austrian molecular biologist, told Standard that he expected a steep increase in numbers as early as November due to the new coronavirus variants that can “significantly bypass the immune protection”. The good news is that the experts do not expect these new variants to cause more severe disease courses.

Klimabonus in Austria: What to do if you miss the pickup deadline for your voucher

Those receiving their €500 Klimabonus as a voucher must be at home when the official letter arrives or pick it up at the post office. But what if you miss the deadline?

Here’s what you need to know.

Ruling coalition plummets in voting intention polls

The federal government is seeing their popularity drop almost every week. The latest voting intention polls put the centre-right party ÖVP only in third place, with 19 percent of the votes (down from 37.5 percent in 2019). The Greens are even worse, and in a scenario where the Bierpartei, under Dominik Wlazny, presents a candidacy, they get only 8 percent of the votes. NEOS and Bierpartei are at around 10 percent.

The parties leading so far are centre-left SPÖ, with 25 percent (up from 21.2 percent in the last elections) and the far-right party FPÖ, with 24 percent and a jump from the 16.2 percent they received in the 2019 elections.

Austrian woman finds scorpion at home

In Upper Austria, a 41-year-old woman from Zwettl an der Rodl said she was lying in bed when she “felt something hard on her hand”. It turned out that it was a scorpion. Not a dangerous one, though, according to an ORF report.

The woman caught the animal with a glass cup and called the authorities. The scorpion is now at Tierretung Linz, the report added.

Weather

The day will start with fog in parts of Austria, and especially in the lower regions, the fog should persist. Otherwise, the sun will come out during the day – and even shine in the centre regions of Austria.

Early temperatures are 3 to 17 degrees. Daytime highs are 11 to 25 degrees – warmest in the sunny, middle altitudes.

