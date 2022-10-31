Read news from:
IN PHOTOS: Austria’s Vorarlberg sustainable architecture

Austria's verdant Vorarlberg region is a pioneer in sustainable design, attracting legions of architects and curious visitors who draw inspiration from its breathtaking buildings.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:57 CET
IN PHOTOS: Austria's Vorarlberg sustainable architecture
A photo taken on October 10, 2022 shows an exterior view of 'Ernas Haus', a student accommodation that was recently developed from an old building in Dornbirn, in the western Austrian federal state of Vorarlberg. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)

Communities in the westernmost state of the Alpine country have opted for beauty, comfort and a careful use of resources since the 1960s. “Every time I come here, I get a big kick out of it. They’re 35 years ahead of us,” said Pierre Leroy, deputy mayor of Puy-Saint-Andre and part of a French delegation of architects and officials on a study trip to Vorarlberg.

Vorarlberg’s sustainable architecture is often referred to as “Baukultur” and crops up across the region — from collective housing projects to schools and factories.

There is a preference for local building materials: white pine and earth replace concrete whenever possible.

Architecture in Vorarlberg is defined by its clear, compact and functional design, but it does not cut corners on aesthetics.

As well as architects, the region’s carpenters and craftspeople enjoy great international recognition and are in high demand. Economy is a guiding principle of the “Vorarlberg school”, which does not shy away from using prefabricated parts to reduce costs — and prioritises energy efficiency.

Energy efficient

A lot of houses in the region are built to “passive house” standards, which denote buildings with minimal energy needs due to perfected insulation, specific ventilation, and the installation of solar panels and heat pumps.

A photo taken on October 10, 2022 shows the construction site for the extension of the polytechnic school in Hittisau, in the western Austrian federal state of Vorarlberg.(Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)

A community house in the village of Krumbach makes use of massive triple glazing, while the local Metzler cheese factory was made entirely out of wood and is almost self-sufficient due to its geothermal and solar heating.

The renovated Zwischenwasser town hall meanwhile has reduced its heating needs by a factor of four.

The Vorarlberg region, with its 400,000 inhabitants and 150 architectural offices, boasts an abundance of wood, hydroelectricity, and a flourishing economy.

The ingenuity of its people plays a big part too — they have a reputation for being down to earth and proactive.

Residents in Krumbach also welcomed collective housing projects instead of separate houses without resistance. “What I’m most proud of is that people are united by a common sense,” said Arnold Hirschbuehl, a former mayor of Krumbach who championed the architecture.

He praised the way people used “resources in the most sustainable way possible, while staying true to themselves.”

Not all green

Unlike neighbouring Germany, Vorarlberg is not traditionally a bastion of the Greens: the majority of people in the westernmost region of Austria vote conservative.

“This is a very conservative and Catholic region. People here are pragmatic: they sit down and do things,” said French architect Dominique Gauzin-Mueller, a specialist on Vorarlberg’s wooden architecture. “They are ecological because of their moral values and because they care about their children’s future,” she added.

The state government has supported the ecological movement, with considerable subsidies for housing based on strict criteria since 2001.

These include the quality of indoor air and usage of ecological materials, while prohibiting coal, electric convectors, and PVC in floor coverings.

Some experts wonder whether the successes seen in Vorarlberg can be repeated elsewhere. The regional style has had an enormous influence on wooden architecture in Europe.

In the green Vorarlberg region, in Austria, at the very west of the country, architects and artisans draw their inspiration from nature and constantly seek to renew their techniques to stay relevant and energy efficient. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)

Most architects working with wood in France today have visited Vorarlberg for inspiration.

Leroy, who is on his third trip to the region, said: “It’s about working together. If we do not cooperate amid the climate crisis, we will fail”.

But there are those who see flaws in the model. 

Architect Clemens Quirin believes the economic boom in the largely agricultural state has driven up land prices in the lowlands to the extent that creativity and ecology have taken a back seat.

Quirin, the curator of the Vorarlberg Institute of Architecture in Dornbirn, said standards for housing have been relaxed in recent years.

“Public buildings are still of high quality, but housing projects have been poor for the past 10 years: demand is so high that developers can sell anything.”

But Europe’s current energy crisis might help reverse that trend by putting ecology back at the centre of those projects, Quirin said.

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: How and when to change your Austrian e-card for a photocard

Since 2020, Austria has been swapping residents' e-cards - which give access to social security and health benefits - for one that includes a photo. So what do you need to do to get yours?

Published: 26 October 2022 15:31 CEST
EXPLAINED: How and when to change your Austrian e-card for a photocard

The Austrian e-card is linked to the electronic administration system of Austria’s social insurance system, which includes health, accident, pension and unemployment insurance.

The e-card does not contain software functions but holds identification data.

The cardholder’s administrative data is stored on the e-card. It should show your name, academic title, insurance number, card serial number, sex and user group identification.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s e-card and what do you need to know about it?

It is most often used when people want to access doctors or fill prescriptions using their insurance in Austria. The Alpine country has compulsory health and pension insurance administered by different companies. Who you are insured with will depend on your employment status. Most people are insured with the ÖGK company, but self-employed workers, for example, need to be insured by SVS.

Regardless of your insurer, you will have an e-card in Austria. So even changing companies (if you go from self-employed to a hired employee, for example) won’t mean you need to change your e-card.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

So what is changing?

In 2020, Austria announced it would start issuing a “new generation” of e-cards, which would have a photo of the insured person as an extra security measure. 

Around 85 percent of all cardholders automatically receive a new e-card with a photo without having to do anything because the social security system gets the pictures from existing registers.

If the government has an official photo of you from a passport, identity card, driver’s license or through the foreign office (from a visa application, for example), then you won’t need to do anything, and before your e-card expires, you will receive a new one with your photo.

Austria’s e-card – the national insurance card – is needed for almost all medical procedures. Ecard image: Wikicommons

However, if the government does not have your picture – which can happen if you don’t need a visa to stay in the country and have no Austrian driver’s license (a common situation among EU residents and pre-Brexit Brits), you will need to submit a photograph. 

You can quickly check if there is a photo currently available for you HERE

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance

The only legal exceptions to the photo requirements are people younger than 14 or older than 70 or people classified as care levels 4, 5, 6 or 7.

What type of photograph can I bring?

The photo must meet the criteria of a passport photograph

“The photo must be 35 mm wide and 45 mm high. The head must take up about 2/3 of the picture and the distance between the eyes must be at least 8 mm. The photo must not be older than six months and the person must be recognisable without any doubt. The photograph must be in colour”, according to the official requirements.

There are several shops and booths in Austria that can help you take and print photographs in compliance with all the requirements.

How do I submit my photograph?

If Austria does not have your picture, you need to submit it. 

This being Austria, things are not as easy as just sending an email of your photo, but the good news is that you can at least make an appointment online. You can find all the registration offices for insured persons without Austrian citizenship HERE.

And you can schedule an appointment to send your e-card photo HERE.

You need to hand over the photo in person and have your e-card or social security number with you. If you do not have Austrian citizenship, you will also need your passport.

READ ALSO: How do I get a European Health Insurance Card in Austria?

When should I bring a photo?

You don’t need to submit a photo immediately, but before your expiration date (which you can check on the back of your e-card). The government recommends you bring a passport photo to the office responsible three to four months before the expiration date.

If your card doesn’t have an expiration date or the date is after December 31st 2023, you need to submit a photo before 2024. The main issue to keep in mind is that a new e-card will only be issued once they have your image. So, if you lose your e-card, you will also need to send in a picture before getting a new one.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Am I liable for ambulance costs in Austria?

Don’t worry, though: if you miss any deadline or lose your e-card, you can still access services. At your next contact with the social security company or your next doctor’s visit, you will be informed of the need to submit a photograph. 

You can submit a photograph earlier than recommended, but that doesn’t mean you will get a new e-card before yours expires. It could, however, avoid any hurry in the future when you realise your card is about to expire.

