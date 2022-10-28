Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

SPÖ gears up on social media campaign

“Without red, there would be no Austria” is the red party’s theme for its autumn campaign, leaning on the fact that, yes, red is a prominent colour in the Austrian flag.

The Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) is one of the country’s most traditional and oldest parties. It is currently in opposition federally, as ÖVP and the Greens lead the country in a coalition. However, the SPÖ heads several important governments, most notably the capital Vienna.

The SPÖ was also consistently leading polls on voter preference for the next parliamentary elections, set to take place in 2024. However, it has seen the far-right FPÖ getting closer, with both parties now at 26 percent, followed by the ÖVP with 21 percent.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How do Austrians elect their chancellor?

Six destinations to enjoy Autumn in Austria

Autumn is a great time to explore Austria – it’s not too hot, not too cold and there aren’t many tourists around. Plus, the trees get golden, and the autumn break weather is just lovely. Here are the best places to visit before winter kicks in.

Almost 38 percent of the Viennese population was born abroad

A recent Österreichischen Integrationsfonds (ÖIF) study shows that the proportion of the population with a foreign place of birth is the highest in Vienna at 37.6 percent. Almost 725,3000 people who were born outside of Austria live in Vienna.

When measured by the total population in Austria, that share in Vienna goes up to 39.4 percent.



In 2021, the overall unemployment rate throughout Austria was 8.0 percent, which is 1.9 percentage points less than in 2020, a year more affected by unemployment due to the corona pandemic. However, foreigners are still more affected by unemployment than nationals.

While the unemployment rate of Austrians fell from 8.4 percent in 2020 to 6.8 percent in 2021, the rate among foreign nationals throughout Austria decreased from 15.3 percent (2020) to 11.9 percent (2021).

READ ALSO: What measures against foreigners is Austria’s far-right trying to take?

Austria announces gas deal with Abu Dhabi

For the 2023/24 heating season, Austria will be supported with a shipload of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Abu Dhabi, Austrian media reported.

According to Chancellor Karl Nehammer, this will be enough to supply 65,000 households in Austria for one year. Austria is getting the same amount of gas as the much larger Germany, Nehammer stressed.

“This is a good amount with which we can now start preparing security of supply for next year,” the chancellor said.

READ ALSO: Will Austria have enough gas for this winter?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Another sunny and unseasonably warm day is forecast for most of the country. Only a few clouds temporarily cloud the sky a little. However, in the east and northeast, persistent or high fog often characterises the weather. The fog fields in the Weinviertel and the greater Vienna area are particularly stubborn, where it sometimes remains mostly cloudy well into the afternoon.

There is only a light wind. Early temperatures are 4 to 11 degrees. Daily maximum temperatures in areas with permanent fog are only 12 to 16 degrees, otherwise 17 to 25 degrees.

Later today…

Halloween is coming up, and besides the many parties you can find all over Austria (especially in Vienna), it’s also an excellent opportunity to visit Austria’s most haunted places. Check back for our story on which are the spooky destinations in Austria.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].