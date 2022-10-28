For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
SPÖ reinforces elections campaign, Vienna is the preferred destination for migrants, Nehammer closes gas deal with Abu Dhabi and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 28 October 2022 07:54 CEST
Picture taken on May 3, 2022 shows a general view of the largest Austrian refinery OMV at Schwechat near Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
New coronavirus variants, Nehammer flies to Abu Dhabi in search of natural gas, asylum seekers sent to jobs in Salzburg and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 27 October 2022 08:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments