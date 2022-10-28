For members
Halloween: Where to find Austria’s most haunted places
Austria is steeped in history and – according to some legends – a few ghosts too. Here are some of the most haunted places in Austria to explore on Halloween.
Published: 28 October 2022 10:57 CEST
Austria's imposing Schloss Moosham is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world. (Photo by Arne Müseler www.arne-mueseler.com [email protected])
Autumn in Austria: Six destinations to add to your travel list
Autumn is a great time to explore Austria – it’s not too hot, not too cold and there aren’t many tourists around. Here are the best places to visit before winter kicks in.
Published: 27 October 2022 11:11 CEST
