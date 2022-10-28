Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Austria’s OMV profits up amid soaring energy prices

Austrian oil and gas group OMV said Friday it recorded a high third quarter profit due to soaring energy prices.

Published: 28 October 2022 14:40 CEST
Austria's OMV profits up amid soaring energy prices
Picture taken on March 27, 2022 shows a general view of the largest Austrian refinery OMV at Schwechat near Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

For the period from July to September, OMV recorded a net profit of 3.3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), compared to 279 million euros for the same quarter last year.

Revenue doubled year-on-year to 17.2 billion euros thanks to “significantly higher market prices”, the company said in a press release.

OMV — which worked closely with Russian giant Gazprom until the invasion of Ukraine — said “the drop in production” linked to the war’s consequences “has been more than offset by the rise in oil and gas prices”.

READ ALSO: ENERGY CRISIS: Will Austria have enough gas for winter?

In the third quarter, OMV reported an average oil price increase of 42 percent year-on-year, while the price of natural gas has also “significantly increased” to a “historically high level”.

Following European sanctions on Moscow, OMV froze its investments in Russia and has withdrawn from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The Austrian flagship company said its strong performance prompted it to propose a special dividend of 2.25 euros per share.

Greenpeace and other activists have called for a protest outside the company’s headquarters in Vienna, decrying the “immorally” high profits.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

How Austria’s Alpine huts are saving energy this winter

With energy prices rising and the crisis far from over, Austrian mountain huts are looking for ways to save energy. Here are some of the measures taken - some of which could easily be adapted to households.

Published: 28 October 2022 14:11 CEST
How Austria's Alpine huts are saving energy this winter

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy prices have been rising in Europe and Austrians have felt the consequences of increasing inflation, even as the federal and state governments announced measures to cushion the population.

With that, people are looking to save up at the end of the month. The Climate Ministry issued a series of tips and recommendations, including driving slowly and showering quickly. Austrians have devised clever solutions, even resorting to old “technologies” like old cellars.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

The Austrian Alpine Association, which operates its 231 huts in the Alpine country, recently highlighted measures taken by the Hütten – some of which could easily be adapted to households.  

“From an ecological point of view, our huts are exemplary. First out of conviction, and secondly because of the shortage and the difficult conditions on the mountain, ” said Andreas Ermacora, President of the Austrian Alpine Club. 

“We hope that this will also be an inspiration for the ‘normal’ gastronomy and accommodation establishments down in the valley”, he added.

‘Optimise your routes’

Because of the long distances, every Alpine Club hut has to optimise transport routes for food supply, the institution said. In everyday life, this could mean doing the shopping on the way home from work instead of driving your car, especially for this. 

The people working in the huts also “use less hot water in huts and get by longer with the same laundry by dressing according to the ‘onion-principle'”. The idea is that “outer clothes”, which are not in contact with the skin, could be washed less often than undergarments, for example.

READ ALSO: ‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

Alpine huts are also supplied with renewable energy, usually from a “small hydroelectric power plant”, according to the alpine association. They also use solar-thermal production for hot water instead and use wood or pellet for heating, according to the alpine Club Vice President Doris Hallama.

The Zellerhütte of the Alpine Club branch TK Windischgarsten in Austria (Fotocredit:Zellerhütte/Alpenverein)

Even before the energy crisis, the isolation and concept of the huts promote energy-saving measures, according to the Alpine Club. The group awards huts that follow strict ecological requirements with an “eco-label” which guarantees “environmentally sound management, regulated water consumption and economical use of energy”.

This year, two huts received the label: the Zellerhütte im Toten Gebirge and the Voisthalerhütte. 

The first, located in Upper Austria near the border with Styria, is a small hut built in 1901 with 26 sleeping places. The second, in Styria, has existed since 1898, but a new building up to the structural and legal requirements was built in 2018. The solid wood building now meets the latest energy and structural engineering standards.

SHOW COMMENTS