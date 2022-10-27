What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

See the Golden Prater

The Vienna Prater is one of the largest public parks in the Austrian capital and it not only houses the famous amusement park but it’s a beautiful green area as well. Although, in autumn, the green turns to golden and the park looks stunning – definitely worth a visit.

After a walk, you can always visit the restaurants and stands near the amusement park, or go for a ride as well. The Viennese Ferris wheel will offer a great view of the city on a sunny autumn day – especially if you go on Sunday; Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says it might rain on Saturday.

You can find more information here.

Viennale

It’s on! The Vienna International Film Festival, also known as Viennale, starts its 60th edition on October 20th – it will last until November 1st.

People can enjoy productions from all over the world will be projected on the screens of the Gartenbaukino, Urania, Stadtkino, Österreichischen Filmmuseum and METRO Kinokulturhaus.

You can find more information here.

Polish specialities at Restaurant Bacówka

Do you miss some Polish food or want to try some of its specialities? Then Restaurant Bacówka is the place for you. From cabbage rolls to the delicious pierogi, bigos, osiypek, you name it.

The place is located in Vienna’s 15th district and offers takeaway options, but you will probably want to stick around if only for the decoration you will find.

You can find more information here.

Monet’s Garten Wien

The new trend seems to be “immersive experiences” and we are all in for them. This time, the works of impressionist painter Claude Monet will be projected onto walls, ceilings and floors at the city Marx Halle.

The exhibition, Monet’s Garden, opens on Thursday, the 20th, and will run until January 22nd, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the work of one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

You can find more information here.

Watch The Empress on Netflix

No, this is not an ad for the streaming service, but if you haven’t checked it out already, the series about Empress Elizabeth, also known as Sisi and beloved by many Austrians, has been out for a while. In a few (but long) episodes, it shows the story of the young Elizabeth, her falling in love with the Emperor of Austria and trying to adjust to the Habsburg court in Vienna.

It’s in German (so you can practise it), it has subtitles in almost every language (so you can understand it) and it’s one of the best-performing German shows on the platform.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.