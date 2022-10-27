Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a flea market, here are some ideas.

Published: 27 October 2022 16:43 CEST
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Halloween is coming up and Vienna is full of theme parties (Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash)

Enjoy the sun and mild autumn weather

With so many parks and green areas, Vienna really is a fantastic place to watch as leaves turn golden, orange, red and brown. 

Some of the best places for that Instagram-worthy picture are Schönbrunn park (more on that below) and the Prater. The city park Stadtpark also looks fantastic during this season. A good, pet-friendly alternative to the gardens of the Schönbrunn palace is Augarten park.

Time for a Halloween party

Halloween is near and this weekend will be full of parties in the Austrian capital. At the Prater, people can join the Día de los Muertos Fiesta & Baile, with 12 hours of programme, parties and painting workshops.

Dressing up is not mandatory, but it’s definitely recommended and there will be a costume competition. 

You can find more information here.

Roberto American Bar

Roberto American Bar is a champagne and cocktails bar with three different addresses in the first district of Vienna – all very stylish and classic-looking. At the original, in Bauernmarkt, you get free aperitivos from 4 pm to 6 pm 

You can find more information here.

Die Scham

The Volkstheater has adapted Annie Eranux, this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature winner, into a play that is premiering this Saturday. “The Shame” hits the stages with Graz director Ed Hauswirth.

You can find more information here.

METAMarkt

It’s one of Vienna’s most famous flea markets. In a wonderful, revived old factory setting, you can browse, collect and haggle to your heart’s content.

The market takes place on the extraordinary factory premises of METAStadt in Vienna’s 22nd district on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 – 15:00. 

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find tasty "pierogi", here are some ideas.

Published: 20 October 2022 17:25 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 12:08 CEST
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

See the Golden Prater

The Vienna Prater is one of the largest public parks in the Austrian capital and it not only houses the famous amusement park but it’s a beautiful green area as well. Although, in autumn, the green turns to golden and the park looks stunning – definitely worth a visit.

After a walk, you can always visit the restaurants and stands near the amusement park, or go for a ride as well. The Viennese Ferris wheel will offer a great view of the city on a sunny autumn day – especially if you go on Sunday; Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says it might rain on Saturday.

You can find more information here.

Viennale

It’s on! The Vienna International Film Festival, also known as Viennale, starts its 60th edition on October 20th – it will last until November 1st.

People can enjoy productions from all over the world will be projected on the screens of the Gartenbaukino, Urania, Stadtkino, Österreichischen Filmmuseum and METRO Kinokulturhaus.

You can find more information here.

Polish specialities at Restaurant Bacówka

Do you miss some Polish food or want to try some of its specialities? Then Restaurant Bacówka is the place for you. From cabbage rolls to the delicious pierogi, bigos, osiypek, you name it.

The place is located in Vienna’s 15th district and offers takeaway options, but you will probably want to stick around if only for the decoration you will find.

You can find more information here.

Monet’s Garten Wien

The new trend seems to be “immersive experiences” and we are all in for them. This time, the works of impressionist painter Claude Monet will be projected onto walls, ceilings and floors at the city Marx Halle.

The exhibition, Monet’s Garden, opens on Thursday, the 20th, and will run until January 22nd, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the work of one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

You can find more information here.

Watch The Empress on Netflix

No, this is not an ad for the streaming service, but if you haven’t checked it out already, the series about Empress Elizabeth, also known as Sisi and beloved by many Austrians, has been out for a while. In a few (but long) episodes, it shows the story of the young Elizabeth, her falling in love with the Emperor of Austria and trying to adjust to the Habsburg court in Vienna.

It’s in German (so you can practise it), it has subtitles in almost every language (so you can understand it) and it’s one of the best-performing German shows on the platform.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

SHOW COMMENTS