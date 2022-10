What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Enjoy the sun and mild autumn weather

With so many parks and green areas, Vienna really is a fantastic place to watch as leaves turn golden, orange, red and brown.

Some of the best places for that Instagram-worthy picture are Schönbrunn park (more on that below) and the Prater. The city park Stadtpark also looks fantastic during this season. A good, pet-friendly alternative to the gardens of the Schönbrunn palace is Augarten park.

Time for a Halloween party

Halloween is near and this weekend will be full of parties in the Austrian capital. At the Prater, people can join the Día de los Muertos Fiesta & Baile, with 12 hours of programme, parties and painting workshops.

Dressing up is not mandatory, but it’s definitely recommended and there will be a costume competition.

You can find more information here.

Roberto American Bar

Roberto American Bar is a champagne and cocktails bar with three different addresses in the first district of Vienna – all very stylish and classic-looking. At the original, in Bauernmarkt, you get free aperitivos from 4 pm to 6 pm

You can find more information here.

Die Scham

The Volkstheater has adapted Annie Eranux, this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature winner, into a play that is premiering this Saturday. “The Shame” hits the stages with Graz director Ed Hauswirth.

You can find more information here.

METAMarkt

It’s one of Vienna’s most famous flea markets. In a wonderful, revived old factory setting, you can browse, collect and haggle to your heart’s content.

The market takes place on the extraordinary factory premises of METAStadt in Vienna’s 22nd district on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 – 15:00.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.