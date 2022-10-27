Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

New coronavirus variants found in Austria

Austrian virologists warn of new subvariants of the coronavirus in the country. Omicron subtypes BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and XBB bypass the immune response more efficiently and make reinfection more likely, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The first two are expected to become dominant in Austria in November.

The federal government is investing in a vaccination program ahead of winter, as immunisation helps prevent severe courses of Covid-19.

If you have an Austrian e-card without a picture in the next few months (certainly before 2024), it should be swapped by one with your photograph.

Here’s all the info on whether or not it will happen automatically for you and what you might need to do.

Austrian government heads to Abu Dhabi on ‘shopping trip’ for gas

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) flew on Thursday to the Arabian Peninsula looking for contracts on liquefied gas. The government wants to reduce its gas dependence on Russia.

There are no guarantees that Austria will be able to close any significant purchasing deals. However, the Alpine country has the “advantage” of already having close relations with the Gulf State, Austrian media said.

This is the second time the chancellor has flown to Abu Dhabi this year. In March, Nehammer returned with nothing but a “declaration of intent” to cooperate, as The Local reported.

Austria to send asylum seekers in the east to jobs in the west

Austria’s employment office AMS wants to alleviate the staff shortage in western Alpine states by sending in unemployed workers, mainly interested migrants and asylum seekers, from the east, broadcaster ORF reported.

AMS will organise two jobs fairs in the first half of November, bringing together hoteliers of Salzburg’s winter resorts and people entitled to asylum – who will travel from Vienna to Salzburg by train.

The Salzburg AMS wants to use job fairs to motivate at least a fraction of the unemployed to find a job in Salzburg’s winter tourism. The first job fair will occur on November 3rd and the second on November 17th. “On 3 November, we expect a train with a total of 30 to 40 people who are interested in working in tourism in the province of Salzburg,” said AMS regional manager Jacqueline Beyer.

There was already a pre-selection of candidates among 26,000 people contacted by the AMS. Language skills and an interest in working in the catering industry were asked.

Number of Austrians in favour of leaving the EU increases

War, inflation and falling confidence in politics are also making their mark on EU sentiment in Austria.

“While a clear majority continues to back Austria’s EU membership, the number of those considering leaving the Union is on the rise,” stated Paul Schmidt, Secretary General of the Austrian Society for European Policy (ÖGfE), after a new survey on EU opinion trends.

According to the Austria-wide opinion poll conducted at the end of September on behalf of ÖGfE, two-thirds of respondents (64 percent) were in favour of Austria remaining a member of the European Union. Twenty-seven percent advocated leaving the Union. Nine percent answered “don’t know” or made no statement.

The number of those wanting to leave the EU in Austria is the highest in six years.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the number of those who would like to leave the EU has been rising,” Schmidt said, according to a press release.

He added: “Shortly before the pandemic outbreak in December 2019, the figure was still at a historically low 8 percent, but since then, it has gradually increased by 19 percentage points.”

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

It will be sunny in the mountains and hills, but in the basins and valleys, there will be persistent fog, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the afternoon at the latest, sunny and mild weather will prevail. The wind will be light. Daytime highs in persistent fog are only 13 to 16 degrees, otherwise up to 23 degrees, with the highest values in the west of the country.

