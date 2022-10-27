Read news from:
Austria
Autumn in Austria: Six destinations to add to your travel list

Autumn is a great time to explore Austria – it’s not too hot, not too cold and there aren’t many tourists around. Here are the best places to visit before winter kicks in.

Published: 27 October 2022 11:11 CEST
Austria is a great time to explore Austria's culinary scene and enjoy the last days of warmer weather. (Photo by Michael Pointner / Pexels)

Reasons to travel in Austria in Autumn

Austria has two distinct tourist seasons – winter and summer (with winter being the most popular).

As a result, many people overlook autumn, but it can be the perfect time for making the most of Austria’s cities, mountains and culinary scene.

First, accommodation is often cheaper during autumn as it’s considered to be “off-season”. This means you can find some good deals at wellness hotels in the Alps, or boutique hotels in city centres.

Then there are the autumn colours to enjoy with trees across the country changing from green to red, yellow and orange. This is especially pretty in city parks or in the mountains.

The cooler weather in Autumn also means it can be the best time of the year for hiking or exploring Austria’s wine regions. 

So whether you prefer a city break or you want to connect with nature, here are six of the best places to visit in Austria for an autumn break.

South Styria

South Styria is known as the culinary heartland of Austria, so it should be at the top of the list for any foodies.

This southern part of Austria is packed with restaurants, cafes and wineries. Popular dishes served in Styria include Backhendl (fried chicken breast), Schweinsbraten (roast pork) and goulash soup.

Autumn is also when Sturm (early wine) is served at the many wineries in the region. Sturm is cloudy and slightly fizzy, and is typically served with roasted chestnuts in Styria.

Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about gaining a few pounds while indulging in food and drink in Styria as there are many hiking and biking trails to explore. And you can combine sports and gastronomy with a tour along Styria’s 400km wine country cycling route.

There is even something for culture aficionados as the trails wind past many historical sites, like Schloss Seggau in Leibnitz, which has a 300-year-old wine cellar.

Wachau Valley, Lower Austria

Autumn is often tipped as the best time to visit the Wachau Valley – another Austrian foodie location.

The Wachau Valley is around one and a half hours from Vienna by car, or less than two hours by train, making it easily accessible for a weekend break.

Food, drink, hiking and biking feature heavily in the Wachau (just like in Styria), with opportunities to try local cider, attend harvest festivals or simply take in the golden leaves on the trees.

Then from mid-November, Martinigansl season starts which is when goose is served with the first young wines from the region.

But if you’re looking for adventure, head to the Mostviertel. This region borders Styria and Lower Austria and is dotted with hiking and cycling trails, as well as gorges, waterfalls and forests.

Vienna

Many people overlook visiting Austria’s capital in the autumn, but it’s actually a great time to explore the city.

There are less tourists around, which often means off-season rates. And the autumn colours in the parks are beautiful.

Like elsewhere in Austria, autumn in Vienna is a celebration of the city’s wine scene and culinary scene. For this reason, plan a visit to a Heurigen (wine tavern) to sample local food and wine.

Vienna is also a hub for art and culture, with many museums like the Albertina Modern and the Museum of Natural History. Or, if museums aren’t your thing, discover more about the country’s imperial past at Schloss Schönbrunn.

The downside to visiting Vienna in the autumn is that the evenings can be chilly. So instead of people watching while sipping drinks on a terrace, book a ticket for an opera show at the Vienna State Opera.

Alternatively, catch a screening at the Viennale, Vienna’s annual international film festival.

Autumn in Vienna (Photo by Ashkan on Unsplash)

Salzburg

For an autumn weekend getaway filled with art, culture, shopping, and gastronomy, the compact city of Salzburg ticks all the right boxes.

Located near the border with Bavaria in Germany, Salzburg is easy to reach from Vienna, either by train (around 2.5 hours) or car (three to four hours).

The city’s train station is also well connected to other cities across Austria like Innsbruck and Graz. As well as further afield locations in neighbouring Germany and Italy.

Classical music plays a big role in Salzburg, from Mozarts Geburtshaus (birthplace of Mozart) on Getreidegasse to concerts at Mozarteum University and Salzburg Cathedral.

Then there is the impressive Salzburg Castle (Festung Hohensalzburg) that sits on a cliff top overlooking the city. It was built in 1077 and is one of Europe’s largest mediaeval castles.

Salzburg’s Old Town (Altstadt) is also worth exploring where you can find high street shops, designer boutiques, antique stores, galleries and cafes.

Lake Weissensee, Carinthia

If you’re searching for peace, quiet and solitude then head to Lake Weissensee – one of Austria’s highest lakes known for having a fjord-like appearance.

The main tourist season at Lake Weissensee is summer but autumn is equally as enjoyable as the leaves change colour and the tourists go home. This makes it a top location for rest and relaxation.

For anyone that enjoys getting outside, the Slow Trails around Lake Weissensee are perfect for taking in the landscape. The trails are just 8.8km around the shore with plenty of opportunities to stop in secluded bays and enjoy the backdrop of the Gailtal Alps.

As autumn is off-season at Lake Weissensee, many of the big wellness hotels close for a short break. But plenty of smaller and independently owned accommodation providers still operate, often with discounted prices.

Rust and the lake look beautiful during the Autumn season (© The Local)

Rust, Burgenland

Rust is located on the western shore of Lake Neusiedl, not far from the border with Hungary. It is Austria’s smallest city, but don’t be deceived by its diminutive size.

Described as a “hidden gem”, Rust is an historic Austrian city with houses dating back to the 16th Century. It also has a thriving wine industry, which makes it another key culinary destination for Austrian food and drink.

Additionally, autumn in Rust is a great time to enjoy activities like cycling, sailing and windsurfing. The east of Austria enjoys a milder climate, so there is still plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures to make the most of the outdoors.

For residents in Vienna, it’s easy to travel to Rust either by train (around 1.5 hours) or by car (one hour). Ideal for a weekend trip.

Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

High inflation, energy crisis, a possible new Covid wave - these factors are a concern for people living in Austria right now. So, is your winter trip still worth it?

Published: 24 October 2022 14:00 CEST
Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

After years of restrictions, including closures and strict travel rules, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022/23 winter season seems to be closer to what people were used to before 2020.

But Russia’s war in Ukraine, contributing to rising inflation in the eurozone and an energy crisis, plus the fact that new cases of Covid-19 continue rising, have put a big question mark over the Austrian winter season.

Despite all that is happening, is it still worth travelling to Austria this winter? Will people be able to afford their expenses in the country? Will there be heating for everyone?

The inflation and energy crisis in Austria

Heating and electricity prices are going up in Austria, but the federal and state governments have looked for ways to either contain the increases or cushion their effects.

In June, a €6 billion package to fight the rising cost of living impact on residents was announced, as The Local reported. It involved increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off welfare payouts, including the €500 Klimabonus that (almost) every single person living in the Alpine country was entitled to.

It helped ease the effects of inflation, but it did not halt the resign prices. In October, Austria announced that inflation hit a 70-year high at 10.5 percent. Again, household energy was the main price driver, followed by fuel costs for transport and food (groceries and restaurants).

Additionally, restaurant and hotel prices have increased by 10.5 percent in the past year.

As prices are not expected to come down substantially anytime soon, you should prepare for a more expensive winter vacation, especially if you are skiing, as ski resort prices and ski passes are already costing up to 20 percent more than last year.

However, the rising prices do not mean Austria has a high risk regarding its supply, as The Local reported. The alpine country is well equipped for electricity supply – with most of its power coming from hydroelectric or wind power farms.

In total, around 80 percent of Austria’s electricity comes from renewables and the country has a high percentage of “security supply”.

Austria was also one of the first countries to institute an electricity price brake, partially subsidising energy bills even for those with only a second-home in the country.

What about heating?

Heating is seen as a more delicate situation. The war in Ukraine and Europe’s dependence on Russian gas have made many people in the continent, including Austria, concerned about the supply of energy, especially in the coming winter.

Since deciding to reduce its dependency on Russian gas, the country has looked for other partners and other storage possibilities. In early October, the Climate Ministry confirmed that storage tanks were 80 percent full, reaching its winter target ahead of schedule.

“Today, we can say we are well prepared. Our storage facilities are 80 percent full and continue to fill up.”, said Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) at the time.

According to the federal government, there are no restrictions on residential heating and no plans to impose an upper limit on how much you can heat your home this winter.

However, the Climate Ministry did launch a voluntary campaign for energy savings, which included the recommendation that people reduce the heating temperature by two degrees Celsius over winter.

Federal and municipal buildings and state companies have also announced their own measures. For example, in Vienna, public indoor pools will only be heated up to 27C while public transport’s temperatures would be reduced by two degrees.

Private companies are also free to take their own energy-saving measures. So, if you plan on using the SPA facilities in your hotel, you could ask if they are taking any such actions.

Most Christmas lights will be up – though for a shorter period each day (Photo by Anton on Unsplash)

Some ski business operators have already mentioned solutions, including switching off seat heating in lifts, using less lighting at stations and even stopping (or operating less) night skiing.

The speed of cable cars could be reduced from midday to the afternoon, and operators plan to use snow-making machines more efficiently.

What about Christmas markets?

Austria is famous for its beautiful Christmas markets, with the lights and decorations a highlight.

Each city will impose its energy measures, mainly consisting of two things: lights will be on for shorter times during the night, and there will be a reduction (or cut) in electric heaters outdoors.

In Vienna, the Christmas lights are already set up even in the first district shopping streets. However, they will be turned off at 10 pm (instead of midnight) to save energy. Additionally, almost all the lights are now energy-saving LED, as the city has been for ten years converting the decoration, according to the country’s trade association WKO, which negotiates the decoration with the city.

Also, there will be fewer Christmas illuminations in other parts of the city, including the Ringstrasse, the famous boulevard that encircles the centre of the Austrian capital.

And the lights at the Christmas market in the square in front of the city hall would only be switched on at night and not at dusk, as in previous years, according to city spokeswoman Roberta Kraft.

In conclusion…

Things will definitely be more expensive – so you’ll have to factor that in – but nobody will be cold at home or in hotels and restaurants. There is also (thankfully) no talk of potentials blackouts or prolonged power shortages.

Christmas is also not being cancelled. Even if some places have fewer lights, those will shine bright (for a shorter period) in the most traditional areas of towns.

Regarding the pandemic, Vienna has an FFP2 mask mandate in public transport, but the federal government said it sees no reason to impose further measures or restrictions any time soon. There is also no expectation of any travel restrictions coming into place. But, of course, this all depends on if there are any major unexpected events or new, dangerous, Covid-19 variants being discovered. Let’s hope for the best, though. 

