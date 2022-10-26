Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austrians celebrate National Day, changes coming up in November, Styrian is 'world's best florist' and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 26 October 2022 08:19 CEST
A child with Austrian flag painted on her face. (Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP)

Austrians celebrate National Day

Einen schönen Nationalfeiertag, Österreich! 

On October 26, Austria celebrates its Nationalfeiertag, or Austria’s National Day. The date commemorates the country’s declaration of permanent neutrality in 1955 as a constitutional act of parliament. 

The declaration was a direct result of the Second World War and the allied occupation and ensured that troops of the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and France would leave the country – the USSR was particularly adamant about Austria’s neutrality. The last foreign troops left Austria on October 26th 1955. Neutrality is both a part of the Austrian constitution and international law.

Austrians celebrate the date with speeches, a military parade on Vienna’s Heldenplatz, concerts and, most famously, federal museums open their doors to the public for free. Other political institutions, such as de Chancellery and the parliament, are traditionally also open for visitation.

November is almost here!

Whether you think the year is going by too fast or not at all, we are just a few days away from November now. 

Next month, Austria will see some changes and important dates, including testimonies on the parliamentary commission of inquiry on ÖVP corruption – yes, Thomas Schmid seems to have finally agreed to answer the National Council members’ questions.

But not only that: Christmas markets will open all over Austria, there are public holidays, winter rules will come into place, and if you don’t have your Klimabonus yet, it’s time to figure out what exactly happened.

Here are all the changes you need to be aware of in Austria in November.

Styria is home to the world’s best florist

A Styrian woman, Nicola Hochegger, was chosen the world’s best florist at the WorldSkills, a “professional world cup” that measures the best at several professions. During four days of the competition in Helsinki, the 21-year-old had to make eight different pieces, from bridal bouquets to room decorations. 

“It was very, very exhausting. Now I have really won gold for Austria – I can’t believe it yet!” she told public broadcaster ORF.

Austria was the defending champion in the unusual competition, as another Styrian, Julia Katharina, had won the world championship title at WorldSkills in Russia in 2019. The competition has only now returned after a two-year pandemic break.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Wednesday will start with partly persistent fog in parts of the country. Away from the fog, it is also not undisturbed sunny. In the mountains, the weather will continue to be sunny.  In the morning, temperatures will be from 4 to 11 degrees Celsius, and during the day 12 to 21 degrees Celsius, the warmest in Tyrol and Vorarlberg.

Later today…

Austria’s e-card is a crucial document and used by residents to access their health benefits. It’s the thing you take out along with a photo ID to show to your doctor before a consultation. And since 2020, the card has a picture of the insured person. For most, a new card with a picture was or will be sent automatically once the current cart expires, or at the latest, by the end of 2023.

However, if you are an EU citizen living in Austria (or a British citizen who moved before Brexit), it is very likely that you will need to update your card yourself. Keep an eye on the website today as we will publish a guide on updating your ecard in Austria.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Schmid says Kurz asked him to make threats against the Church, Nehammer flies to Abu Dhabi looking for gas contracts, 47 cats rescued in 50sqm apartment and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 25 October 2022 08:03 CEST
More allegations: Schmid accuses former chancellor Kurz of inciting him to threaten the Church

The allegations made by former Finance Ministry secretary Thomas Schmid continue to cause controversy in Austria.

Now, Austrian media has reported that Schmid said former chancellor Sebastian Kurz incited him to make threats against the Roman Catholic Church or, more specifically, Peter Schipka, who was in the Austrian Bishops’ Conference.

The reason for the alleged anger of the then chancellor was criticism from church representatives against plans by the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition to take certain asylum seekers into “preventive detention”. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn spoke of this being “like a dictatorship”; Schipka called the plans an “attack on human rights”.

With Kurz’s support and incentive, Schmid said he veiled threatened matters on tax privileges and the Church contributions that the institution is allowed to charge their members. Text messages between Kurz and Schmid seem to at least partially corroborate this.

After Schmid talked to the church representatives and then reported back to the former chancellor, the infamous chat dialogue with Kurz saying, “you’ll get everything you want,” and Schmid’s reply: “I love my chancellor” took place.

Nehammer heads to Abu Dhabi looking to secure gas contracts

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer is travelling to Abu Dhabi this week seeking to secure more natural gas supplies from the United Arab Emirates.

The trip is part of Austria’s efforts to find alternative sources of natural gas and reduce its energy dependence on Russia. Austria uses natural gas for heating and in some energy-intensive industries such as steel and paper. However, it relies on renewables, mainly hydropower, for its electricity needs.

“We are well prepared for the coming winter. Our storage facilities are almost full. We have also significantly reduced our dependence on Russian gas, from 80 percent to 50 percent,” Nehammer said in a statement.

Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

High inflation, energy crisis, a possible new Covid wave – these factors are a concern for people living in Austria right now. And for people thinking about travelling to the Alpine country, a popular winter destination.

So, is your winter vacation in Austria still worth it? Here’s what you need to know (or share with your friends and family who are on the fence about coming to visit).

Animal Protection group rescued 47 cats from a 50-square-meter apartment in Vienna

Employees of the animal sanctuary Gut Aiderbichl have rescued 47 cats from a flat in Vienna. The owner lived with the animals on 50 square metres in the Favoriten district.

It started with four cats, but they were not spayed or neutered. Within two years, the animals multiplied uncontrollably, the report said.

The pensioner slept on the balcony or a makeshift bed on the bathtub “out of love for the animals”, according to the workers at the animal sanctuary. The man is deaf and has had no sense of smell or taste since birth – he did not perceive the strong smell in his apartment. He took care of the animals within his means, but confinement and breeding were the most significant problems.

Although the cats mean a lot to the pensioner, he was very “relieved” about the help. Gut Aiderbichl is caring for the animals and the public can help by donating.

Tomorrow is a holiday in Austria

Don’t forget: Wednesday, October 26th, is Austria’s national holiday. Therefore, all stores and shops that are not usually open on a Sunday will be closed.

State governments: Black-Red again the most frequent coalition

With Tuesday’s inauguration of the black-red (ÖVP-SPÖ) coalition in Tyrol, the Greens’ influence in the provincial governments continues to wane, broadcaster ORF reported.

In 2014/15 they were at the helm (as junior partners) in six states, now there are only two, Vorarlberg and Salzburg. Currently, the most common form of government at the provincial level is the coalition of ÖVP and SPÖ.

Until the vote in Tyrol on September 25th, Black-Green was the most common coalition option at the state level. The entire west, from Vorarlberg to Tyrol to Salzburg, was governed by the People’s Party together with the Greens.

Apart from three Black-Red and two Black-Green coalitions, there was also one Black-Blue in Upper Austria and one Red-Pink in Vienna.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The air pressure increases again. From the west and northwest, the clouds will clear more and more, and sunshine will prevail. Only in the south and southeast will there be residual clouds for a long time after the rain has disappeared. In some valleys, there will also be initially fog or high fog. The westerly wind will be weak, partly moderate in the north and east, and in exposed areas also brisk. The daily high temperature will be between 17 and 22 degrees.

Later today…

November is coming up, so check back later today to read our story on everything that changes in Austria next month.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

