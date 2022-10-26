For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Austrians celebrate National Day, changes coming up in November, Styrian is 'world's best florist' and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 26 October 2022 08:19 CEST
A child with Austrian flag painted on her face. (Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Schmid says Kurz asked him to make threats against the Church, Nehammer flies to Abu Dhabi looking for gas contracts, 47 cats rescued in 50sqm apartment and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 25 October 2022 08:03 CEST
