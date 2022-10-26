Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austrians celebrate National Day

Einen schönen Nationalfeiertag, Österreich!

On October 26, Austria celebrates its Nationalfeiertag, or Austria’s National Day. The date commemorates the country’s declaration of permanent neutrality in 1955 as a constitutional act of parliament.

The declaration was a direct result of the Second World War and the allied occupation and ensured that troops of the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and France would leave the country – the USSR was particularly adamant about Austria’s neutrality. The last foreign troops left Austria on October 26th 1955. Neutrality is both a part of the Austrian constitution and international law.

Austrians celebrate the date with speeches, a military parade on Vienna’s Heldenplatz, concerts and, most famously, federal museums open their doors to the public for free. Other political institutions, such as de Chancellery and the parliament, are traditionally also open for visitation.

November is almost here!

Whether you think the year is going by too fast or not at all, we are just a few days away from November now.

Next month, Austria will see some changes and important dates, including testimonies on the parliamentary commission of inquiry on ÖVP corruption – yes, Thomas Schmid seems to have finally agreed to answer the National Council members’ questions.

But not only that: Christmas markets will open all over Austria, there are public holidays, winter rules will come into place, and if you don’t have your Klimabonus yet, it’s time to figure out what exactly happened.

Here are all the changes you need to be aware of in Austria in November.

Styria is home to the world’s best florist

A Styrian woman, Nicola Hochegger, was chosen the world’s best florist at the WorldSkills, a “professional world cup” that measures the best at several professions. During four days of the competition in Helsinki, the 21-year-old had to make eight different pieces, from bridal bouquets to room decorations.

“It was very, very exhausting. Now I have really won gold for Austria – I can’t believe it yet!” she told public broadcaster ORF.

Austria was the defending champion in the unusual competition, as another Styrian, Julia Katharina, had won the world championship title at WorldSkills in Russia in 2019. The competition has only now returned after a two-year pandemic break.

Weather

Wednesday will start with partly persistent fog in parts of the country. Away from the fog, it is also not undisturbed sunny. In the mountains, the weather will continue to be sunny. In the morning, temperatures will be from 4 to 11 degrees Celsius, and during the day 12 to 21 degrees Celsius, the warmest in Tyrol and Vorarlberg.

Later today…

Austria’s e-card is a crucial document and used by residents to access their health benefits. It’s the thing you take out along with a photo ID to show to your doctor before a consultation. And since 2020, the card has a picture of the insured person. For most, a new card with a picture was or will be sent automatically once the current cart expires, or at the latest, by the end of 2023.

However, if you are an EU citizen living in Austria (or a British citizen who moved before Brexit), it is very likely that you will need to update your card yourself. Keep an eye on the website today as we will publish a guide on updating your ecard in Austria.

