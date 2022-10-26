Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What is the Austrian National Day and how is it celebrated?

Austria celebrates its national holiday on October 26th. Aside from getting the day off work, how did it start and what is there to do on National Day?

Published: 26 October 2022 11:34 CEST
October 26th is a national holiday in Austria, but not just any holiday – it is literally “the” National Holiday, or “der Nationalfeiertag” in German. Internationally, it is known as Austria National Day.

The date celebrates October 26th 1955, when Austria signed its Declaration of Perpetual Neutrality and the last of the allied troops left the country a decade after the end of the Second World War.

Austria’s neutrality

After the end of the Second World War, Austria was jointly occupied by the Allied forces of France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Soviet Union. While Austrians welcomed the end of the war, they grew tired of the Allied occupation over time. 

The Austrian parliament had little control over significant affairs because the Allied Control Council could veto any political or legislative action by the elected parliament. 

That changed in 1955 when the Austrian State Treaty was signed, handing the country’s power back over to Austria, and Austria committed to its “perpetual neutrality” – the commitment was fundamental to the Soviet Union in the Cold War context.

The neutrality document states: “For the purpose of the permanent assertion of its independence externally and for the purpose of the inviolability of its territory, Austria freely declares its perpetual neutrality. Austria will maintain and defend this with all means at its disposal.” 

How do Austrians celebrate National Day?

Other than the hoisting of what feels like 100 flags for every resident, the Federal Government celebrates the day with a number of events. 

The president addresses the nation in a TV address, honouring the war resistance victims and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is also the day when new recruits of the Austrian Armed Forces are sworn in. 

In 2022, the events, which were significantly scaled back during the coronavirus pandemic, are back – and big. The program has a performance show, helicopters, tanks and a flight simulator in the military parade. 

During the large-scale swearing-in ceremony for new army recruits at Heldenplatz, there will be a flyover with two Eurofighters and a C-130 Hercules jet. In addition, the Austrian Armed Forces present themselves at the Am Hof (foreign missions) and Burgtheater (disaster relief). 

In addition, there is a “Security Festival” taking place at the Rathausplatz. 

The celebration of the Armed Forces will be particularly marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are living in a turning point in time”, said Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) in a press statement.

She said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shocked and affected us all. War has returned to Europe. Peace can no longer be taken for granted in Europe”.

All the events and special videos will be broadcast on Austria’s public television ORF.

Free admission to museums on National Day

The National Day offers the opportunity to visit many museums with free admission: the Austrian National Library (ÖNB) facilities, for example, have a unique programme in place. In addition, several other federal museums and institutions are open to the public.

The museums of the Graz Universal Museum Joanneum, as well as the Graz Museum, Vorarlberg Museum and 44 museums and collections in Burgenland, are also open to the public free of charge.

There are also musical events, such as the Vienna Johann Strauss Orchester programme, playing music by Johann Strauss (son), Josef Strauss and Franz Lehár to celebrate the coming into force of Austrian neutrality.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Eight habits that show you’ve embraced life in Austria

Living anywhere as an international resident will have an impact on your life, but if you recognise any of these habits then you have truly embraced the Austrian lifestyle.

Published: 17 August 2022 10:28 CEST
Eight habits that show you’ve embraced life in Austria

Life in Austria can be similar to many other European countries, but there are some aspects that are distinctly Austrian.

Here are eight habits that show you’ve integrated into the Austrian way of life.

Indulging in coffee and cake

Coffee and cake is almost as integral to the food culture in Austria as the Wiener Schnitzel.

So say goodbye to the diet, ignore any thoughts of guilt and get stuck into a slice of Sachertorte, Punschkrapfen or Linzer Torte

Preferably with a delicious coffee on the side.

Participating in winter sports

Austria, especially the west of the country, is a winter sports enthusiasts dream.

The Alps offer an almost endless choice in ski resorts, gondolas and mountain huts, with winter sports options ranging from skiing and snowboarding to snowshoeing and Langlaufen (cross-country skiing).

Needless to say, if you live in the Alps, winter sports quickly become a central part of the lifestyle during the cold months. After all, it’s healthy, fun and even a bit dangerous (if that’s your thing).

It’s also a great way to explore the landscape of Austria and get a deeper understanding of the central role of winter sports in Austrian culture.

Downing tools for lunch

Lunch in some other countries (especially places like the UK) is often a sad sandwich while sitting at a desk. 

In Austria however, lunch is an important part of the day and many people sit down at midday with their colleagues or families to enjoy a proper cooked meal.

This is a prime example of the healthy work-life balance that residents in Austria enjoy, and is a much-better habit to embrace than working through a lunch break.

Wearing house shoes

In most Austrian households, people do not wear outdoor shoes inside. Instead, they opt for house shoes, otherwise known as slippers in English or Schlapfen in some Austrian dialects.

Also, many Austrian homes do not have carpet on the floor, which means walking around with bare feet or just socks in the winter can get cold – fast.

So if you’ve invested in a pair of house shoes or, even better, you have a backup supply for guests, then you have fully embraced life in Austria. 

Being punctual

Typically, Austrians are punctual people and don’t appreciate lateness.

For this reason, many international residents make an extra effort to be on time (or early), and it’s not uncommon to become stressed if you know you will be five minutes late.

As frustrating as this can be, it’s actually incredibly polite to be early for a meeting and not a bad habit to pick up.

sparkling water

(Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash)

Drinking sparkling water

People like to drink sparkling mineral water in Austria.

In fact, sparkling water is so popular that if you order a Mineralwasser (mineral water) in a cafe or restaurant, the sparkling variety is often served unless stilles Wasser (still water) is specified.

Want to be more Austrian? Then simply switch from still to sparkling water.

Stripping off

Countries in Central Europe are much more comfortable with nudity than other nations, and it’s no different in Austria.

The main place to expect an encounter with naked people in Austria is at the sauna. There are even some saunas that have a naked-only admission policy and won’t let people in if they are wearing swimming gear.

People also like to get naked at lakes – especially at the more remote or quieter locations – or at least go topless (for the women). 

The reality is, no one bats an eyelid. So put your prudish instincts aside and don’t be afraid to strip off.

Taking sick leave

Employees in Austria are entitled to six weeks of paid sick leave (the number of weeks increases the longer the worker has been employed in the same company).

This means workers are more likely to take sick leave if they are unwell, rather than dragging themselves into the workplace and infecting their colleagues.

The downside though is that Austria has strict rules when it comes to taking sick leave with explicit orders to stay at home. Workers can even expect to be monitored by private detectives to make sure they really are resting at home, as reported by The Local.

For international residents in Austria, this can be hard to tolerate. But the upside is that you’re not expected to show your face in the office when sick, simply to comply with a culture of presenteeism.

And that’s a habit worth embracing.

