TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Schmid says Kurz asked him to make threats against the Church, Nehammer flies to Abu Dhabi looking for gas contracts, 47 cats rescued in 50sqm apartment and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 25 October 2022 08:03 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
A Gut Aiderbichl worker helps with the rescue of 47 cats in Vienna (copyright: Gut Aiderbichl)

More allegations: Schmid accuses former chancellor Kurz of inciting him to threaten the Church

The allegations made by former Finance Ministry secretary Thomas Schmid continue to cause controversy in Austria.

Now, Austrian media has reported that Schmid said former chancellor Sebastian Kurz incited him to make threats against the Roman Catholic Church or, more specifically, Peter Schipka, who was in the Austrian Bishops’ Conference.

The reason for the alleged anger of the then chancellor was criticism from church representatives against plans by the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition to take certain asylum seekers into “preventive detention”. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn spoke of this being “like a dictatorship”; Schipka called the plans an “attack on human rights”.

With Kurz’s support and incentive, Schmid said he veiled threatened matters on tax privileges and the Church contributions that the institution is allowed to charge their members. Text messages between Kurz and Schmid seem to at least partially corroborate this.

After Schmid talked to the church representatives and then reported back to the former chancellor, the infamous chat dialogue with Kurz saying, “you’ll get everything you want,” and Schmid’s reply: “I love my chancellor” took place.

Nehammer heads to Abu Dhabi looking to secure gas contracts

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer is travelling to Abu Dhabi this week seeking to secure more natural gas supplies from the United Arab Emirates.

The trip is part of Austria’s efforts to find alternative sources of natural gas and reduce its energy dependence on Russia. Austria uses natural gas for heating and in some energy-intensive industries such as steel and paper. However, it relies on renewables, mainly hydropower, for its electricity needs.

“We are well prepared for the coming winter. Our storage facilities are almost full. We have also significantly reduced our dependence on Russian gas, from 80 percent to 50 percent,” Nehammer said in a statement.

Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

High inflation, energy crisis, a possible new Covid wave – these factors are a concern for people living in Austria right now. And for people thinking about travelling to the Alpine country, a popular winter destination.

So, is your winter vacation in Austria still worth it? Here’s what you need to know (or share with your friends and family who are on the fence about coming to visit).

Animal Protection group rescued 47 cats from a 50-square-meter apartment in Vienna

Employees of the animal sanctuary Gut Aiderbichl have rescued 47 cats from a flat in Vienna. The owner lived with the animals on 50 square metres in the Favoriten district.

It started with four cats, but they were not spayed or neutered. Within two years, the animals multiplied uncontrollably, the report said.

The pensioner slept on the balcony or a makeshift bed on the bathtub “out of love for the animals”, according to the workers at the animal sanctuary. The man is deaf and has had no sense of smell or taste since birth – he did not perceive the strong smell in his apartment. He took care of the animals within his means, but confinement and breeding were the most significant problems.

Although the cats mean a lot to the pensioner, he was very “relieved” about the help. Gut Aiderbichl is caring for the animals and the public can help by donating.

Tomorrow is a holiday in Austria

Don’t forget: Wednesday, October 26th, is Austria’s national holiday. Therefore, all stores and shops that are not usually open on a Sunday will be closed.

State governments: Black-Red again the most frequent coalition

With Tuesday’s inauguration of the black-red (ÖVP-SPÖ) coalition in Tyrol, the Greens’ influence in the provincial governments continues to wane, broadcaster ORF reported.

In 2014/15 they were at the helm (as junior partners) in six states, now there are only two, Vorarlberg and Salzburg. Currently, the most common form of government at the provincial level is the coalition of ÖVP and SPÖ.

Until the vote in Tyrol on September 25th, Black-Green was the most common coalition option at the state level. The entire west, from Vorarlberg to Tyrol to Salzburg, was governed by the People’s Party together with the Greens.

Apart from three Black-Red and two Black-Green coalitions, there was also one Black-Blue in Upper Austria and one Red-Pink in Vienna.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The air pressure increases again. From the west and northwest, the clouds will clear more and more, and sunshine will prevail. Only in the south and southeast will there be residual clouds for a long time after the rain has disappeared. In some valleys, there will also be initially fog or high fog. The westerly wind will be weak, partly moderate in the north and east, and in exposed areas also brisk. The daily high temperature will be between 17 and 22 degrees.

For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

New allegations against ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz, experts warn of flu and Covid waves, Vienna to lower temperatures of pools and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 24 October 2022 08:13 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded and owned the energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age of 78 after a serious illness with cancer.

The Styrian was considered the richest man in Austria, with a fortune estimated at around €25 billion. He was also seen as a marketing genius and built a global empire around the famous energy drink.

He was never married. His son, Mark Mateschitz, was born in 1993 and is seen as a possible successor within the company.

New allegations against Kurz

The accusations made by Thomas Schmid, a once ally of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, continue to surface. This time, Austrian media said that Schmid testified to say that Kurz intervened, asking for a salary increase for his girlfriend.

Susanne Thier, Kurz’s long-time partner, works in the Ministry of Finance in the public relations department. She did receive a salary increase in 2018, but Kurz denied he had any involvement in the matter.

Green Justice Minister says draft for new anti-corruption law still with ÖVP

Austria’s Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) said a draft for the reform of the criminal law on corruption had been “with the coalition partner for a year”.

During an interview with public broadcaster ORF on Sunday, the justice minister said she had “done her job”. Zadić did not mention the current political scandal involving former chancellor Kurz but noted that “transparency and stricter laws are needed”.

She added that she would continue negotiating with ÖVP leader and current chancellor Karl Nehammer to push the reforms forward.

Among the changes, she expects to see is the creation of an “attorney general” position. The function is currently filled by herself as Justice Minister, but Zadic said independent advocates would have to take over these tasks instead of those already in a political position.

Experts warn of flu and Covid-19 waves

Austria has already registered its first cases of flu in early October – about one to two months earlier than usual, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The country’s Health Minister, Johannes Rauch (Greens), has recommended people get vaccinated as soon as possible. In Vienna, registration for the free flu vaccination campaigns begins this Monday, October 24th.

Every year, an average of 1,000 to 1,500 people die in Austria from the influenza virus. However, this was not the case in the past two years, as the flu wave did not occur in the same way because of the Covid measures to reduce contact.

“Immunity in the population is therefore relatively low, and the risk of a strong influenza wave is particularly high,” said Director General of Public Health Katharina Reich. The low immunity in the population could also be a reason for the early appearance of the first cases. She advises people to get vaccinated, wear an FFP2 mask and keep hygiene measures.

Monika Redlberger-Fritz from the Centre for Virology at the Medical University of Vienna also strongly advises vaccination and warns that hospitals could reach their capacity limits if and when the flu and Covid-19 waves coincide.

Vienna to lower temperatures in pools

Vienna’s public pools will not hold “Warmbadetage” (warm pool days) days this winter in order to save energy, according to the city administration.

The city’s indoor swimming pools will no longer be heated above 27C “for the time being”. “We also rely on new pool water treatment, heating and ventilation systems as well as on heat recovery, solar thermal and photovoltaics,” the city said.

With the measures, Austria’s capital hopes to reduce water consumption by up to two-thirds and save around 36,000 MWh of energy annually. “This corresponds to the average energy consumption of 4,000 households,” the city said.

Tyrol wants to change the criteria for social housing

Austria’s Tyrol state will debate an ÖVP-FPÖ proposal that could make it possible for higher earners to get a city flat, broadcaster ORF reported.

The current guidelines regulate the allocation of municipal rental flats according to a points system. In this system, people with a lower income are preregistered after applying. However, according to a new draft, there will be new conditions for the additional waiting list. One of them is a higher income limit which would also give people from the middle class a chance to get cheaper social housing.

The Social Policy Working Group Tyrol (SPAK), an association of 21 regional social institutions, criticised the initiative in an open letter. “Half of the social housing to be allocated in the future would thus be made available to people who are not socially needy and could also afford housing on the private housing market,” it said.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the western half of Austria, the day will start with mostly cloudy skies. In the afternoon, rain and showers will spread eastwards to western Lower Austria, Upper Styria and Upper Carinthia.

Further east, it will remain predominantly dry during the day and partly even quite sunny.

Early morning temperatures are between 4 and 14 degrees; daily highs will be between 13 to 23 degrees.

