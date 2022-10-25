For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Schmid says Kurz asked him to make threats against the Church, Nehammer flies to Abu Dhabi looking for gas contracts, 47 cats rescued in 50sqm apartment and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 25 October 2022 08:03 CEST
A Gut Aiderbichl worker helps with the rescue of 47 cats in Vienna (copyright: Gut Aiderbichl)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
New allegations against ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz, experts warn of flu and Covid waves, Vienna to lower temperatures of pools and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 24 October 2022 08:13 CEST
