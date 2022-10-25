Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More allegations: Schmid accuses former chancellor Kurz of inciting him to threaten the Church

The allegations made by former Finance Ministry secretary Thomas Schmid continue to cause controversy in Austria.

Now, Austrian media has reported that Schmid said former chancellor Sebastian Kurz incited him to make threats against the Roman Catholic Church or, more specifically, Peter Schipka, who was in the Austrian Bishops’ Conference.

The reason for the alleged anger of the then chancellor was criticism from church representatives against plans by the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition to take certain asylum seekers into “preventive detention”. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn spoke of this being “like a dictatorship”; Schipka called the plans an “attack on human rights”.

With Kurz’s support and incentive, Schmid said he veiled threatened matters on tax privileges and the Church contributions that the institution is allowed to charge their members. Text messages between Kurz and Schmid seem to at least partially corroborate this.

After Schmid talked to the church representatives and then reported back to the former chancellor, the infamous chat dialogue with Kurz saying, “you’ll get everything you want,” and Schmid’s reply: “I love my chancellor” took place.

Nehammer heads to Abu Dhabi looking to secure gas contracts

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer is travelling to Abu Dhabi this week seeking to secure more natural gas supplies from the United Arab Emirates.

The trip is part of Austria’s efforts to find alternative sources of natural gas and reduce its energy dependence on Russia. Austria uses natural gas for heating and in some energy-intensive industries such as steel and paper. However, it relies on renewables, mainly hydropower, for its electricity needs.

“We are well prepared for the coming winter. Our storage facilities are almost full. We have also significantly reduced our dependence on Russian gas, from 80 percent to 50 percent,” Nehammer said in a statement.

Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

High inflation, energy crisis, a possible new Covid wave – these factors are a concern for people living in Austria right now. And for people thinking about travelling to the Alpine country, a popular winter destination.

So, is your winter vacation in Austria still worth it? Here’s what you need to know (or share with your friends and family who are on the fence about coming to visit).

Animal Protection group rescued 47 cats from a 50-square-meter apartment in Vienna

Employees of the animal sanctuary Gut Aiderbichl have rescued 47 cats from a flat in Vienna. The owner lived with the animals on 50 square metres in the Favoriten district.

It started with four cats, but they were not spayed or neutered. Within two years, the animals multiplied uncontrollably, the report said.

The pensioner slept on the balcony or a makeshift bed on the bathtub “out of love for the animals”, according to the workers at the animal sanctuary. The man is deaf and has had no sense of smell or taste since birth – he did not perceive the strong smell in his apartment. He took care of the animals within his means, but confinement and breeding were the most significant problems.

Although the cats mean a lot to the pensioner, he was very “relieved” about the help. Gut Aiderbichl is caring for the animals and the public can help by donating.

Tomorrow is a holiday in Austria

Don’t forget: Wednesday, October 26th, is Austria’s national holiday. Therefore, all stores and shops that are not usually open on a Sunday will be closed.

State governments: Black-Red again the most frequent coalition

With Tuesday’s inauguration of the black-red (ÖVP-SPÖ) coalition in Tyrol, the Greens’ influence in the provincial governments continues to wane, broadcaster ORF reported.

In 2014/15 they were at the helm (as junior partners) in six states, now there are only two, Vorarlberg and Salzburg. Currently, the most common form of government at the provincial level is the coalition of ÖVP and SPÖ.

Until the vote in Tyrol on September 25th, Black-Green was the most common coalition option at the state level. The entire west, from Vorarlberg to Tyrol to Salzburg, was governed by the People’s Party together with the Greens.

Apart from three Black-Red and two Black-Green coalitions, there was also one Black-Blue in Upper Austria and one Red-Pink in Vienna.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The air pressure increases again. From the west and northwest, the clouds will clear more and more, and sunshine will prevail. Only in the south and southeast will there be residual clouds for a long time after the rain has disappeared. In some valleys, there will also be initially fog or high fog. The westerly wind will be weak, partly moderate in the north and east, and in exposed areas also brisk. The daily high temperature will be between 17 and 22 degrees.

Later today…

November is coming up, so check back later today to read our story on everything that changes in Austria next month.

