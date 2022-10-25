Read news from:
Austria heading for record-breaking October as temperatures heat up

Parts of Austria will enjoy highs of up to 25 degrees in the coming days – double the average temperature for the end of October.

Published: 25 October 2022 12:49 CEST
Austria is set for possibly record-breaking warm weather in the coming days. (Photo by DA Capture / Pexels)

At this time of the year in Austria, the daily high temperature usually sits around 12 degrees. 

But this year summer is making a return as high pressure brings warm weather across the country from Wednesday 26th October.

The forecast for Vorarlberg and Styria later this week is for 25 degrees, although most of Austria will have highs of around 20 degrees.

This is good timing for the Austrian National Day and public holiday on Wednesday, although the sunshine is not expected to break through the clouds until the afternoon.

Then from Thursday, Austria should expect a “golden October” with lots of sunshine and warm air. This is due to a high pressure area moving across Central Europe from North Africa.

Hikers in the mountains should prepare for unusually warm temperatures, even at 2,000 metres. On the Arlberg – located between Tyrol and Vorarlberg – the high could be 15 degrees, which is more common in August than October.

But in lowland areas, like in the Danube region or in Burgenland, there is a high possibility of thick fog.

In Vienna, residents can expect highs of around 20 degrees on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature in the capital will drop to highs of 13 on Friday and 16 on Saturday.

Record-breaking autumn weather

October 2022 is now on course to be one of the hottest Octobers in Austria’s history.

Alexander Orlik, from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), said: “According to the current state of the forecast, it could even be the warmest October in measurement history, close to October in the years 1795, 1811 and 2001.

“The final ranking depends on whether there might still be a cold air snap towards the end of the month.”

This comes as long-range forecasts predict Europe is heading for an unusually warm winter, with the possibility of a cold blast in December.

WEATHER

Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster said Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

“Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe,” he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December,” Buontempo said.

The ECMWF produces weather modelling with data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts are based on indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, as well as wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the “best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions”, Buontempo said.

The European winter was expected to be warmer than usual because of the “La Nina” global weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We know that in a La Nina year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet,” Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence because “all the drivers for the winter will be more active”, he said.

