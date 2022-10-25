Austria heading for record-breaking October as temperatures heat up

At this time of the year in Austria, the daily high temperature usually sits around 12 degrees.

But this year summer is making a return as high pressure brings warm weather across the country from Wednesday 26th October.

The forecast for Vorarlberg and Styria later this week is for 25 degrees, although most of Austria will have highs of around 20 degrees.

READ ALSO: UPDATED Reader question: Why haven’t I received my Klimabonus in Austria yet?

This is good timing for the Austrian National Day and public holiday on Wednesday, although the sunshine is not expected to break through the clouds until the afternoon.

Then from Thursday, Austria should expect a “golden October” with lots of sunshine and warm air. This is due to a high pressure area moving across Central Europe from North Africa.

Hikers in the mountains should prepare for unusually warm temperatures, even at 2,000 metres. On the Arlberg – located between Tyrol and Vorarlberg – the high could be 15 degrees, which is more common in August than October.

But in lowland areas, like in the Danube region or in Burgenland, there is a high possibility of thick fog.

In Vienna, residents can expect highs of around 20 degrees on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature in the capital will drop to highs of 13 on Friday and 16 on Saturday.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Record-breaking autumn weather

October 2022 is now on course to be one of the hottest Octobers in Austria’s history.

Alexander Orlik, from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), said: “According to the current state of the forecast, it could even be the warmest October in measurement history, close to October in the years 1795, 1811 and 2001.

“The final ranking depends on whether there might still be a cold air snap towards the end of the month.”

This comes as long-range forecasts predict Europe is heading for an unusually warm winter, with the possibility of a cold blast in December.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: 19 ways to make the most of autumn this year