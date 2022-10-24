Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded and owned the energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age of 78 after a serious illness with cancer.

The Styrian was considered the richest man in Austria, with a fortune estimated at around €25 billion. He was also seen as a marketing genius and built a global empire around the famous energy drink.

He was never married. His son, Mark Mateschitz, was born in 1993 and is seen as a possible successor within the company.

New allegations against Kurz

The accusations made by Thomas Schmid, a once ally of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, continue to surface. This time, Austrian media said that Schmid testified to say that Kurz intervened, asking for a salary increase for his girlfriend.

Susanne Thier, Kurz’s long-time partner, works in the Ministry of Finance in the public relations department. She did receive a salary increase in 2018, but Kurz denied he had any involvement in the matter.

Green Justice Minister says draft for new anti-corruption law still with ÖVP

Austria’s Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) said a draft for the reform of the criminal law on corruption had been “with the coalition partner for a year”.

During an interview with public broadcaster ORF on Sunday, the justice minister said she had “done her job”. Zadić did not mention the current political scandal involving former chancellor Kurz but noted that “transparency and stricter laws are needed”.

She added that she would continue negotiating with ÖVP leader and current chancellor Karl Nehammer to push the reforms forward.

Among the changes, she expects to see is the creation of an “attorney general” position. The function is currently filled by herself as Justice Minister, but Zadic said independent advocates would have to take over these tasks instead of those already in a political position.

Experts warn of flu and Covid-19 waves

Austria has already registered its first cases of flu in early October – about one to two months earlier than usual, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The country’s Health Minister, Johannes Rauch (Greens), has recommended people get vaccinated as soon as possible. In Vienna, registration for the free flu vaccination campaigns begins this Monday, October 24th.

Every year, an average of 1,000 to 1,500 people die in Austria from the influenza virus. However, this was not the case in the past two years, as the flu wave did not occur in the same way because of the Covid measures to reduce contact.

“Immunity in the population is therefore relatively low, and the risk of a strong influenza wave is particularly high,” said Director General of Public Health Katharina Reich. The low immunity in the population could also be a reason for the early appearance of the first cases. She advises people to get vaccinated, wear an FFP2 mask and keep hygiene measures.

Monika Redlberger-Fritz from the Centre for Virology at the Medical University of Vienna also strongly advises vaccination and warns that hospitals could reach their capacity limits if and when the flu and Covid-19 waves coincide.

Vienna to lower temperatures in pools

Vienna’s public pools will not hold “Warmbadetage” (warm pool days) days this winter in order to save energy, according to the city administration.

The city’s indoor swimming pools will no longer be heated above 27C “for the time being”. “We also rely on new pool water treatment, heating and ventilation systems as well as on heat recovery, solar thermal and photovoltaics,” the city said.

With the measures, Austria’s capital hopes to reduce water consumption by up to two-thirds and save around 36,000 MWh of energy annually. “This corresponds to the average energy consumption of 4,000 households,” the city said.

Tyrol wants to change the criteria for social housing

Austria’s Tyrol state will debate an ÖVP-FPÖ proposal that could make it possible for higher earners to get a city flat, broadcaster ORF reported.

The current guidelines regulate the allocation of municipal rental flats according to a points system. In this system, people with a lower income are preregistered after applying. However, according to a new draft, there will be new conditions for the additional waiting list. One of them is a higher income limit which would also give people from the middle class a chance to get cheaper social housing.

The Social Policy Working Group Tyrol (SPAK), an association of 21 regional social institutions, criticised the initiative in an open letter. “Half of the social housing to be allocated in the future would thus be made available to people who are not socially needy and could also afford housing on the private housing market,” it said.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the western half of Austria, the day will start with mostly cloudy skies. In the afternoon, rain and showers will spread eastwards to western Lower Austria, Upper Styria and Upper Carinthia.

Further east, it will remain predominantly dry during the day and partly even quite sunny.

Early morning temperatures are between 4 and 14 degrees; daily highs will be between 13 to 23 degrees.

