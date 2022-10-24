For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
New allegations against ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz, experts warn of flu and Covid waves, Vienna to lower temperatures of pools and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 24 October 2022 08:13 CEST
Vienna plans to save energy by capping temperatures in its indoor pools. (Copyright: PID / Eva Kelety)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austrian Airlines flights again cancelled or delayed after workers' meetings, six convicted of attacking far-right groups, growing number of asylum applications and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 21 October 2022 07:43 CEST
