Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austrian Airlines flights again cancelled or delayed after workers' meetings, six convicted of attacking far-right groups, growing number of asylum applications and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 07:43 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Participants of the "Revolutionary 1st of May Demonstration" light flares and wave flags of the left-wing, Anti-Fascist Antifa movement during May Day events on May 1, 2018 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Austrian Airlines and on-board staff close deal to avoid strike

On Thursday, the airline Austrian Airlines (AUA) cancelled 40 of its 330 planned flights due to a staff meeting on collective bargaining discussions. There are still cancellations and delays happening this Friday, according to the Vienna International Airport.

However, the airline stressed that every effort had been made to keep the impact as low as possible. Workers and AUA’s executive board reached a final deal on the collective agreement negotiations for the flying personnel.

According to the Lufthansa subsidiary, both parties agreed on salary increases. A corona pandemic “salary waiver” will be gradually withdrawn, so the gains will come from January 1st, 2023. In 2024, wages will increase by 7 percent and another 5.428 percent in 2025.

READ ALSO: Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

Six people convicted of attacking far-right members in Austria

Six of seven defendants were sentenced by a Vienna court to conditional imprisonment for crimes including “party aggravated bodily harm” and damage to property. The sentences range from four to 14 months, with a probation period of three years for all of them.

The decisions regarding the guilty verdicts are not final, as both the prosecution and the defence can still appeal them.

The trial was about incidents taking place in March, May and August 2020, the newspaper Der Standard reported. The defendants allegedly attacked members of a right-wing extremist group. There was an altercation by a stand of the Socialist Youth, the accused are said to have attacked the right-wing members with glass bottles later in May and there was a “scuffle” in August.

The accused say the trial is “scandalous” and politically motivated. They said the authorities put together isolated confrontations into a trial against the left-wing organisation.

READ ALSO: Is Austria’s Freedom Party a ‘far-right’ party?

Austria received almost 72,000 asylum applications this year

Between January and September 2022, 71,885 asylum applications were filed in Austria, almost three times as many as in the first nine months of 2021, according to preliminary asylum statistics published by the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

At the same time, the department reported record numbers of rejected and discontinued asylum applications, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

In the case of 40,299 persons, no asylum was granted, or the procedure was discontinued due to the return or onward journey of the applicant.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Who are the asylum seekers trying to settle in Austria?

Austrian president urges reforms after fresh graft revelations

On Thursday, Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen called for wide-ranging reforms of the country’s political culture following fresh revelations over a graft scandal, which led then-chancellor Sebastian Kurz to resign last year.

“We need a complete overhaul,” President Alexander Van der Bellen said in a televised address on Thursday, as The Local reported.

“A transparent, comprehensible and, above all, perceptible general restructuring… is needed.”

READ ALSO: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz implicated by former ally in corruption scandal

Austrian arrested in Iran, Austrian foreign ministry says

An Austrian has been arrested in Iran though his detention is unrelated to a wave of protests that have rocked the Islamic republic, Austria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Iranian authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Austrian citizen,” the ministry said in a statement, urging Tehran to “clarify the circumstances of his arrest”.

“According to the Iranian authorities, he is charged with a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have continued since Mahsa Amini’s death,” it added.

The ministry added it would make “full use” of its consular rights to support the man.

SPÖ approves coalition with ÖVP in Tyrol

The coalition pact between the Tyrolean ÖVP and SPÖ, which had been negotiated over the past three weeks, passed the red test Thursday evening, broadcaster ORF reported.

The SPÖ provincial party council voted in favour of the coalition agreement at the ÖGB building in Innsbruck with only four votes against it. About 80 people were involved. The joint presentation of the deal with the ÖVP is scheduled for Friday.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who will be Tyrol’s new governor?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

After clearing some fog and mist, the sun will shine in parts of the country – especially in the east. Otherwise, clouds will increase, but for the time being, it will only rain in Vorarlberg in the afternoon and evening.

High temperature 11 to 20 degrees, in some areas even warmer.

And also…

As neighbouring Germany prepares to pave the way to allow dual citizenship, Austria still seems stuck on its strict rules. So how likely is the situation to change in the country?

You can read our complete analysis here.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Kurz presents recorded phone call against former ally's accusations, 133 people died in the Alps this summer, record-breaking temperatures in October and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 20 October 2022 07:28 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Kurz presents audio contradicting his former ally’s accusations

Things just got (even more) heated up in Austrian politics. Legal representatives for the former chancellor Sebastian Kurz presented authorities with a recording of a telephone call between Sebastian Kurz and his former ally Thomas Schmid from October 2021. In it, it seems that Kurz is unaware of the corruption scheme that Schmid now claims the once chancellor commissioned himself.

In transcripts of the conversation recorded by Kurz and seen by Austrian media, he asks Schmid how people could come to the conclusion that he was involved when they “didn’t even talk about advertisements and something like that”. Schmid then replies: “that’s just the bad thing; they put together their own story”.

Kurz’s lawyer Werner Suppan on Wednesday said that there is no objective evidence against Kurz and that there are “real contradictions” to Schmid’s statements.

Thomas Schmid, who was secretary-general at the Ministry of Finance at the time Kurz’s inner circle is said to have embezzled money to pay for polls skewed to boost his image, is working with prosecutors to become a “key witness” and close a plea deal. He has given a 15-day statement providing authorities with new and detailed information on several corruption cases and investigations in Austria.

READ ALSO: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz implicated by former ally in corruption scandal

133 Alpine fatalities in Austria’s mountains in the summer of 2022

This summer, 133 people had fatal accidents in Austria’s mountains, which is 19 less than in the previous year, broadcaster ORF reported. The ten-year average is 145 people, the report added.

Over 40 percent of the fatal accidents occurred in the Tyrolean mountains, where 54 people died. A total of 3,850 people were involved in 3,058 alpine accidents in the period between 1 May and 9 October, the Austrian Curatorship for Alpine Safety (ÖKAS).

Many incidents were due to “poor preparation and insufficient physical condition”, said the head of the Alpine Police, Hans Ebner. He appealed to mountaineers to “be a bit more defensive or cautious” when choosing a tour or turning back safely if it is the case.

READ ALSO: How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Austrian Alps

October 2022 will probably be one of the warmest in measurement history

October still has a week and a half to go, but it is already clear that it is one of the warmest in Austria’s measurement history, 5min reported.

“If you take into account the course so far and the forecast trend for the next few days, this October in the lowlands of Austria is almost certainly one of the three warmest in the 256-year history of measurements,” says Alexander Orlik from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

The final ranking depends on whether there might still be a cold air spell towards the end of the month.

READ ALSO: ‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

From ‘bring everything you have’ to ‘move away’, here are your tips on dealing with Vienna’s immigration office

The office for immigration and citizenship in Vienna, known just as MA 35, is, for many immigrants, their first encounter with Austrian bureaucracy. Sooner or later, every foreigner living in the capital will pay a visit to the infamous MA35.

The office has received plenty of criticism for long delays, mistakes and even mistreatment of those seeking services. Most recently, the long waiting times for citizenship applications have caused a stir, as The Local reported.

The Local readers have shared their experiences, with a majority saying it was either “very poor” or “poor” and citing stories of delays, mistakes and rudeness. One respondent from Croatia had only one tip: “Move to another country”.

However, other readers have also shared their advice on how to have a better (or at least not so bad) experience with the MA 35. For example, one person who chose to be anonymous said people should “keep your answers short and precise, so you don’t give the more reasons to doubt you”.

Here you can read the full story and all the tips.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the country’s south and southeast, fog and high fog will persist in the morning before the sun breaks through in many places.

Otherwise, the weather will be mostly sunny. However, a few cloud fields will pass through. In the evening, clouds will increase in the west.

The highest temperatures will be between 11 to 23 degrees. The mildest temperatures are in Vorarlberg and North Tyrol.

Later today…

With the weekend coming up, we prepare a list of five things to do in Vienna on Thursdays. There is a tip for everyone with suggestions of typical tourist attractions, international events and something only the locals know about.

So, if you live in Vienna or plan to visit the capital for the weekend, Watch out for the story later today here at The Local Austria.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS