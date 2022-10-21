Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austrian Airlines and on-board staff close deal to avoid strike

On Thursday, the airline Austrian Airlines (AUA) cancelled 40 of its 330 planned flights due to a staff meeting on collective bargaining discussions. There are still cancellations and delays happening this Friday, according to the Vienna International Airport.

However, the airline stressed that every effort had been made to keep the impact as low as possible. Workers and AUA’s executive board reached a final deal on the collective agreement negotiations for the flying personnel.

According to the Lufthansa subsidiary, both parties agreed on salary increases. A corona pandemic “salary waiver” will be gradually withdrawn, so the gains will come from January 1st, 2023. In 2024, wages will increase by 7 percent and another 5.428 percent in 2025.

READ ALSO: Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

Six people convicted of attacking far-right members in Austria

Six of seven defendants were sentenced by a Vienna court to conditional imprisonment for crimes including “party aggravated bodily harm” and damage to property. The sentences range from four to 14 months, with a probation period of three years for all of them.

The decisions regarding the guilty verdicts are not final, as both the prosecution and the defence can still appeal them.

The trial was about incidents taking place in March, May and August 2020, the newspaper Der Standard reported. The defendants allegedly attacked members of a right-wing extremist group. There was an altercation by a stand of the Socialist Youth, the accused are said to have attacked the right-wing members with glass bottles later in May and there was a “scuffle” in August.

The accused say the trial is “scandalous” and politically motivated. They said the authorities put together isolated confrontations into a trial against the left-wing organisation.

READ ALSO: Is Austria’s Freedom Party a ‘far-right’ party?

Austria received almost 72,000 asylum applications this year

Between January and September 2022, 71,885 asylum applications were filed in Austria, almost three times as many as in the first nine months of 2021, according to preliminary asylum statistics published by the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

At the same time, the department reported record numbers of rejected and discontinued asylum applications, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

In the case of 40,299 persons, no asylum was granted, or the procedure was discontinued due to the return or onward journey of the applicant.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Who are the asylum seekers trying to settle in Austria?

Austrian president urges reforms after fresh graft revelations

On Thursday, Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen called for wide-ranging reforms of the country’s political culture following fresh revelations over a graft scandal, which led then-chancellor Sebastian Kurz to resign last year.

“We need a complete overhaul,” President Alexander Van der Bellen said in a televised address on Thursday, as The Local reported.

“A transparent, comprehensible and, above all, perceptible general restructuring… is needed.”

READ ALSO: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz implicated by former ally in corruption scandal

Austrian arrested in Iran, Austrian foreign ministry says

An Austrian has been arrested in Iran though his detention is unrelated to a wave of protests that have rocked the Islamic republic, Austria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Iranian authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Austrian citizen,” the ministry said in a statement, urging Tehran to “clarify the circumstances of his arrest”.

“According to the Iranian authorities, he is charged with a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have continued since Mahsa Amini’s death,” it added.

The ministry added it would make “full use” of its consular rights to support the man.

SPÖ approves coalition with ÖVP in Tyrol

The coalition pact between the Tyrolean ÖVP and SPÖ, which had been negotiated over the past three weeks, passed the red test Thursday evening, broadcaster ORF reported.

The SPÖ provincial party council voted in favour of the coalition agreement at the ÖGB building in Innsbruck with only four votes against it. About 80 people were involved. The joint presentation of the deal with the ÖVP is scheduled for Friday.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who will be Tyrol’s new governor?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

After clearing some fog and mist, the sun will shine in parts of the country – especially in the east. Otherwise, clouds will increase, but for the time being, it will only rain in Vorarlberg in the afternoon and evening.

High temperature 11 to 20 degrees, in some areas even warmer.

And also…

As neighbouring Germany prepares to pave the way to allow dual citizenship, Austria still seems stuck on its strict rules. So how likely is the situation to change in the country?

You can read our complete analysis here.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].