TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austrian Airlines flights again cancelled or delayed after workers' meetings, six convicted of attacking far-right groups, growing number of asylum applications and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 21 October 2022 07:43 CEST
Participants of the "Revolutionary 1st of May Demonstration" light flares and wave flags of the left-wing, Anti-Fascist Antifa movement during May Day events on May 1, 2018 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Kurz presents recorded phone call against former ally's accusations, 133 people died in the Alps this summer, record-breaking temperatures in October and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 20 October 2022 07:28 CEST
