WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find tasty "pierogi", here are some ideas.

Published: 20 October 2022 17:25 CEST
© Viennale / Alexi Pelekanos

See the Golden Prater

The Vienna Prater is one of the largest public parks in the Austrian capital and it not only houses the famous amusement park but it’s a beautiful green area as well. Although, in autumn, the green turns to golden and the park looks stunning – definitely worth a visit.

After a walk, you can always visit the restaurants and stands near the amusement park, or go for a ride as well. The Viennese Ferris wheel will offer a great view of the city on a sunny autumn day – especially if you go on Sunday; Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says it might rain on Saturday.

You can find more information here.

Viennale

It’s on! The Vienna International Film Festival, also known as Viennale, starts its 60th edition on October 20th – it will last until November 1st.

People can enjoy productions from all over the world will be projected on the screens of the Gartenbaukino, Urania, Stadtkino, Österreichischen Filmmuseum and METRO Kinokulturhaus.

You can find more information here.

Polish specialities at Restaurant Bacówka

Do you miss some Polish food or want to try some of its specialities? Then Restaurant Bacówka is the place for you. From cabbage rolls to the delicious pierogi, bigos, osiypek, you name it.

The place is located in Vienna’s 15th district and offers takeaway options, but you will probably want to stick around if only for the decoration you will find.

You can find more information here.

Monet’s Garten Wien

The new trend seems to be “immersive experiences” and we are all in for them. This time, the works of impressionist painter Claude Monet will be projected onto walls, ceilings and floors at the city Marx Halle.

The exhibition, Monet’s Garden, opens on Thursday, the 20th, and will run until January 22nd, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the work of one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

You can find more information here.

Watch The Empress on Netflix

No, this is not an ad for the streaming service, but if you haven’t checked it out already, the series about Empress Elizabeth, also known as Sisi and beloved by many Austrians, has been out for a while. In a few (but long) episodes, it shows the story of the young Elizabeth, her falling in love with the Emperor of Austria and trying to adjust to the Habsburg court in Vienna.

It’s in German (so you can practise it), it has subtitles in almost every language (so you can understand it) and it’s one of the best-performing German shows on the platform.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

For members

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a beer pong tournament, here are some ideas.

Published: 13 October 2022 16:46 CEST
Golden autumn in Schönbrunn Zoo

In autumn, Schönbrunn Zoo shows its most colorful and certainly one of its most beautiful sides. The autumn leaves are not only beautiful to look at, they also offer the animals a lot of variety. While some love to roll around in the colourful carpet of leaves and dig in the piles of leaves, others enjoy nibbling on the falling leaves.

“For many of our visitors, autumn is the most beautiful time of the year here in the Tiergarten. Now the animals can be observed particularly well as they enjoy the warm rays of sunshine after the cloudy weather of the last few weeks,” said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

You can find more information here.

IKEA Board Game Night

The IKEA Westbahnhof is holding a board game night this Saturday, from 5 pm to 11 pm, with hot dogs, snacks, drinks, beer and no need for registration. Just show up on level 4, where the furniture store has its restaurant and join the games.

The games include party, escape, and strategy board games, such as Dungeons and Dragosn, Cards Against Humanity, HeroQuest and Chess. Earlier, from 2 pm to 6pm, there are age-appropriate games for children as well.

You can find more information here.

Rami tea opening

From 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, you can taste many different green, oolong and wild teas as well as masala chai.

Anouk Siedler, Kate Kudělka-Thompson and Teresa Doležal – the founders of Rami open ceramics studio in the 2nd district – are offering customers of their new tea shop a selection of natural, loose leaf teas from small tea gardens. They focus on sustainable cultivation, transparent origin and production, and high quality.

The store is located on Lerchenfelder Strasse, 94-98, 1080.

You can find more information here.

Latin American Festival

From Friday to Sunday, Vienna hosts the 5th Latin American festival, with parties, bands, cocktails, typical music, food, and art. There is a special programme for children, and live events.

The festival begins on Friday, at 5pm with wine and coffee tasting plus Latin American cuisine and end only on Sunday afternoon.

You can find more information here.

Beer Pong Party Ottakringer Brauerei

What better place to play beer pong than at a brewery? The Ottakringer Brauerei hosts a Beer Pong Party this Saturday. For those who don’t like beer that much, there will be a concomitant Spritzer Pong tournament.

The event was sold out last spring, so it comes back even bigger: 192 teams for the Beer Pong tournament and 48 for the Spritzer Pong.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

