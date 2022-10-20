Read news from:
TRAIN TRAVEL

Sweden’s Snälltåget to offer night trains to Austria via Denmark

The Snälltåget service, running from Malmö in Sweden via Høje Taastrup, Odense and Kolding in Denmark, to Salzburg, Innsbruck and other ski resorts in the Austrian alps, will start on Thursday December 22nd, 2022, running once a week until March 18th 2023.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:44 CEST
A Snälltåget night train waits at Høje Taastrup station, bound for Austria. Photo: Snälltåget.

Travellers wishing to take the night train from Sweden to Austria can depart from Malmö at 14:55 on Thursdays between December 22nd and March 18th, arriving in Salzburg the next morning at 09:12, with the train continuing through the Austrian alps to its final destination of Innsbruck.

The return train departs from Innsbruck on Fridays at 17:00.

Here’s the full timetable, including all the stops between Sweden and Austria:

And here's the return timetable, running from Innsbruck to Malmö:

Tickets start from between 999-1,499 Swedish kronor (€90-€135) per adult one-way depending on departure time, with a fee of around 500 Swedish kronor/€45 depending on the service for a bed in a shared couchette, or a fee of around 6,000 Swedish kronor/€545 for a private couchette.

There are substantial discounts for multiple people booking together: if two adults book together the second pays half price, and children under 16 pay just 20 percent of the full price.

This means that, despite some journeys costing 999 kronor each way for a single adult or 1,901 kronor for a return trip, the same journey costs 1,901 kronor each way for a family of two adults and two children under 16, putting return transport costs for a family of four at 3,802 kronor or €346.

The Snälltåget route from Malmö-Innsbruck, with bus connections from stations in Austria indicated via dotted lines. Note: the train does not stop in Copenhagen, Hamburg or Munich. Photo: Snälltåget.

If this family book a private couchette both ways, however, this adds around 10,000 kronor to the price, putting the final sum at 13,998 Swedish kronor or around €1,275 for a return journey.

The night train service is aimed at skiers, with a check-in ski service offered at 249 kronor per person per journey, and a host of bus connections to popular skiing resorts from train stations in Austria.

The service is currently only offered as a return package: one ticket in each direction, which mean's it's not possible to only book a ticket for Sweden to Austria without booking your return ticket from Austria to Sweden at the same time.

However, Snälltåget say that they may open up single journey bookings in the future if there is a lack of interest in return journeys.

It's also possible to book a ski package holiday with train journey, transfers, hotels and lift passes via Nortlander.se and Slopetrotter.se.

There is also a restaurant on board serving hot meals on porcelain, as well as a café selling drinks, snacks and sandwiches.

See Snälltåget's website here for ticket booking and more information.

TRAVEL NEWS

UPDATED: Which flights in Austria will be affected by the Eurowings strike?

Pilots of the German carrier Eurowings started a three-day strike starting in the early hours of Monday. Here are the flights currently affected in Austria.

Published: 17 October 2022 11:35 CEST
Updated: 18 October 2022 09:49 CEST
Eurowings pilots started a strike this Monday that should last until Wednesday after talks broke down during negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, as The Local Germany reported.

They are calling for better working conditions, including reducing their workloads by limiting their maximum flying time and extending rest periods.

The strike is disrupting air travellers, especially in Germany, where dozens of flights were cancelled. The protest is also affecting Austria, the Vienna Airport stated.

“Due to strike action, flights operated by Eurowings Germany may be disrupted in the period from Monday, October 17th to Wednesday, October 19th.”, according to an official statement by the Vienna International Airport.

“Vienna International Airport advises travellers to check the status of their booked flight with their airline or tour operator. An overview of current arrivals and departures is also available on the Vienna Airport website.”, it added.

It’s the second time in less than 14 days that pilots at the Lufthansa subsidiary have gone on strike. About half of all flights were axed during the first strike on October 6th. As a result, tens of thousands of passengers had to switch to other flights or the train – or postpone their trip.

The fact that many flights can take place despite the strike is partly because aircraft from the Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe are not affected by the industrial action. They are flying “at full capacity” during the strike, the firm said.

Meanwhile, the airline Eurowings Discover, which operates from Frankfurt and Munich, is also not affected by the VC’s current strike call.

Which flights have been cancelled?

However, flights connecting Germany to Vienna have been affected.

So far, several flights to and from Vienna have been cancelled. 

On Tuesday, flights from Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf were cancelled: EW 756, EW 7752, EW 2758, EW 9754, EW 9750, EW 9752, EW 7750, EW 2756.

Morning flights on Wednesday were also cancelled: EW 756, EW 7752, EW 9754.

On Monday, the following Eurowings flights from Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf were cancelled: EW2758, EW 756, EW 7752, EW 9754, EW 9750, EW 9752, EW 754, EW 7750, and EW 2756.

The corresponding departures heading to Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf have also been cancelled.

On Tuesday, flights EW 757, EW 7753, EW 2759, EW 9755, EW 9753, EW 7751 and EW 2757 have been cancelled. Wednesday morning flights EW 757, EW 7753 and EW 9755 have also been cancelled.

On Monday, cancelled flights were: EW2759, EW 757, EW 7753, EW 9755, EW 9751, EW 9753, EW 7751, and EW 2757.

The airline and the airport authorities remind passengers to check their flight status.

What to do if my flight was cancelled?

In case of cancellation, you have the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date.

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example).

This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

Here you can check more information on your rights as a traveller in the EU.

