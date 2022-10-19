For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Kurz ally wants to become 'key witness' in corruption probe, Wien Energie pays back loans, Vorarlberg finds accommodation for refugees and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 19 October 2022 07:56 CEST
Lower Austria wants to expand its solar and wind power capacities (Photo by Jason Blackeye on Unsplash)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Vienna terror attack trial starts, staff shortages in the police, states and federal government argue over migrant accommodation and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:01 CEST
