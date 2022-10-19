Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Thomas Schmid working on plea deal with prosecutors

Thomas Schmid, the former Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, wants to become a key witness and work on a plea deal with authorities, several Austrian media reported. He could implicate former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who was a person of interest in corruption investigations in Austria.

On Tuesday evening, the first details of Schmid’s 15-day conversations with prosecutors came out. The politician alleged that when the first information about the so-called “poll scandal”, the allegations that a group of ÖVP politicians inside the Ministry of Finance bribed newspaper Oe24 to publish manipulated polls benefiting Kurz, the former chancellor asked him to take all the blame.

Schmid said that the former chancellor, who resigned after the scandal, knew and was involved in the scheme. The former Secretary General is also said to have spoken on several other corruption scandals that mainly affected the ÖVP (which is still the party in power with chancellor Karl Nehammer).

Wien Energie has repaid 50 percent of its city loans

Wien Energie has repaid half of the loans it took from the City of Vienna, the municipal authority said. About € 700 million of the credit line has been paid back “thanks to the positive developments on the energy market”, the government said.

The city has provided a total of €1.4 billion for security payments on the energy exchanges as a rescue package.

“After the extreme rash of August 26, 2022, which became known as ‘Black Friday’, the situation on the energy markets has eased,” said City Councilor for Finance Peter Hanke.

The long-term prospects are also somewhat positive. Nevertheless, the City Councilor for Finance clarified: “We continue to observe a highly volatile energy market. I, therefore, renew my call for an Austria-wide rescue package for the energy industry.”

Man drowns in Lake Attersee

A 26-year-old man drowned in Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut region. He was swimming in a hotel bathing area and sank. His friends alerted the emergency services, who began a search and found his body with the help of rescue divers.

It’s still unclear why the accident happened, but the emergency services said that the low water temperature of about 13C could be one of the reasons why the man died.

Vorarlberg provides accommodation for refugees

Vorarlberg Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) announced at a press conference on Tuesday that 70 people would be accommodated in new quarters this week and more places could still follow, Der Standard reported.

So far, “several quarters” have been made available, and in a second step, other areas to accommodate 100 people could be added to the total. However, the total number of “quarters” available and where they are is still unclear. In addition, the government spoke of “occupancy optimisations” and “mergings” in already existing places.

However, the announcement means the state would avoid the need to set up tents to accommodate asylum seekers, the authorities said. The governor noted that using containers as a housing solution was also “not off the table”.

The announcement comes as states and federal government debate over responsibilities towards refugees and asylum seekers. The federal government says the states are not fulfilling their “accommodation quota”, – with only Vienna and Burgenland currently filling their quotas. As a result, national quarters are presently full and the government had to resort to erecting tents.

Lower Austria plans to expand wind power and photovoltaics

Lower Austria presented five measures for more energy independence on Tuesday.

Some €5.6 billion will be invested in the further expansion of wind power and photovoltaics, the newspaper Der Standard reported. In addition, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) announced investments in small hydropower plants, biomass and transmission line capacity.

Wind energy capacities are to be doubled by 2030 and tripled by 2035. “We will modernise existing plants and build 250 new wind turbines,” Mikl-Leitner explained. Photovoltaics is to be increased by 350 percent by 2025, which, according to Mikl-Leitner, means around 130,000 additional PV installations in Lower Austria. The previous target for solar power was increased from 2,000 gigawatt hours to 3,000.

Weather

As the day progresses, clouds will decrease and sunny spells will prevail until midday. From East Tyrol eastwards and in the far west, there will be a lot of sunshine already in the morning and only isolated local fog.

In the morning, temperatures will be between 6 to 14 degrees. Daytime highs are between 16 and 22 degrees, the warmest in the west.

