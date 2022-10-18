Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Trial of six men connected to the 2020 Vienna terror attack starts

Almost two years after the terror attack in the centre of Vienna, where a shooter killed four people and injured another 23 before he was shot dead by the police, a prominent trial involving alleged accomplices will start in the Austrian capital.

Six men between the ages of 22 and 32 are accused of having helped the assassin in his preparations.

The trial starts on Tuesday with an opening hearing at Vienna’s Regional Court for Criminal Matters. A total of 19 trial days are scheduled, with verdicts expected in February 2023 at the earliest. On Tuesday, the prosecution will present its case, followed by the defence lawyers’ pleas. The questioning of the accused will probably begin at the next hearing, scheduled for December 1st.

READ MORE: Austria starts trial over Vienna jihadist shooting

Eurowings strike continues to affect flights to and from Austria

Pilots of the German carrier Eurowings continue their three-day strike, which started in the early hours of Monday. As a result, several flights connecting Vienna to Germany have been cancelled, as The Local reported.

“Due to strike action, flights operated by Eurowings Germany may be disrupted in the period from Monday, October 17th to Wednesday, October 19th.”, according to an official statement by the Vienna International Airport.

“Vienna International Airport advises travellers to check the status of their booked flight with their airline or tour operator. An overview of current arrivals and departures is also available on the Vienna Airport website.”, it added.

READ ALSO: Which flights in Austria will be affected by the Eurowings strike?

Natural gas discovery in Lustenau, Vorarlberg

An accidental discovery of natural gas reserves led to the evacuation of three houses in Lustenau (district of Dornbirn) on Monday afternoon.

According to the Vorarlberg Regional Police Directorate, a “gas bubble” was discovered at a depth of up to 130 metres at around 2:55 p.m. while drilling under a new residential complex. Evacuation and isolation measures were immediately carried out.

One of the drilling workers had to go to the hospital with suspected gas poisoning.

Budget crisis: Austrian universities call for a summit

Austrian state-subsidised universities are calling for a meeting on the budget, with representatives saying that the € 500 million earmarked for the next few years give “no leeway for salary negotiations”, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

“The 500 million for the next two years will be eaten up entirely by energy and rent costs, leaving us no leeway for the upcoming salary negotiations.”, the universities’ union Uniko said.

Austrian state universities negotiate the salary agreement for most employees with the union itself. However, they are guided by the civil servants’ collective agreement.

READ ALSO: Vienna vs Graz: Which city is better for foreign residents?

Staff shortage at the Viennese police department

There were only 18 police applicants for the 250 open spots in Vienna and the personnel situation at the institution is getting worse, daily Kurier reported.

The police now have several campaign ongoing trying to attract more interested applicants. In particular, the “Wien braucht dich!” (Vienna needs you) campaign was looking for Viennese people with a migration background for police work.

“Vienna is a city of diversity and our goal is to reflect this diversity in all areas of life. Especially in police and surveillance work, it is important that the employees bring in the various realities of life and languages ​​that we encounter every day in our city.”, said Deputy Mayor and City Councilor for Integration Christoph Wiederkehr.

Multilingualism, in particular, represents an incredible opportunity to create trust when it comes to the sensitive issue of security.”

Austrian citizenship is a prerequisite for participation in police training.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s mandatory military service work?

New tents for asylum seekers cause controversy

As the number of migrants taking the so-called “Balkan route” rises and adds to the number of Ukrainians fleeing the war, Austria is having trouble coping, several media reports stated. The states ask the federal government to take over responsibility and refuse to build extra tents to house the incoming migrants.

Due to an accommodation crisis, the federal government announced that it would put up tents on land it owned. By Monday afternoon, 25 were already up. Ten of the eight-person tents are in Villach and Klagenfurt, and 15 are in the federal shelter in Thalham in Upper Austria.

According to the ministry, other locations are still being sought – Tyrol and Vorarlberg are possible candidates. Several states refuse to accommodate people in tents, though. Only Vienna and Burgenland have fulfilled their “quotas” of migrants and asylum seekers accommodated (Vienna has surpassed it by more than 10,000 people).

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Who are the asylum seekers trying to settle in Austria?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Some fog patches will be felt in the Danube region and parts of the Waldviertel, southern Burgenland, and southeastern Styria. Otherwise, the day will often be sunny; later, only a few cloud fields will appear from the northwest. The wind will be light to moderate. In the afternoon, temperatures reach 17 to 24 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].