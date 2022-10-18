Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Vienna terror attack trial starts, staff shortages in the police, states and federal government argue over migrant accommodation and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 08:01 CEST
Armed police officers stand guard by the area where the terrorist attack took place in Vienna, Austria on November, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Trial of six men connected to the 2020 Vienna terror attack starts

Almost two years after the terror attack in the centre of Vienna, where a shooter killed four people and injured another 23 before he was shot dead by the police, a prominent trial involving alleged accomplices will start in the Austrian capital.

Six men between the ages of 22 and 32 are accused of having helped the assassin in his preparations.

The trial starts on Tuesday with an opening hearing at Vienna’s Regional Court for Criminal Matters. A total of 19 trial days are scheduled, with verdicts expected in February 2023 at the earliest. On Tuesday, the prosecution will present its case, followed by the defence lawyers’ pleas. The questioning of the accused will probably begin at the next hearing, scheduled for December 1st.

Eurowings strike continues to affect flights to and from Austria

Pilots of the German carrier Eurowings continue their three-day strike, which started in the early hours of Monday. As a result, several flights connecting Vienna to Germany have been cancelled, as The Local reported.

“Due to strike action, flights operated by Eurowings Germany may be disrupted in the period from Monday, October 17th to Wednesday, October 19th.”, according to an official statement by the Vienna International Airport.

“Vienna International Airport advises travellers to check the status of their booked flight with their airline or tour operator. An overview of current arrivals and departures is also available on the Vienna Airport website.”, it added.

Natural gas discovery in Lustenau, Vorarlberg

An accidental discovery of natural gas reserves led to the evacuation of three houses in Lustenau (district of Dornbirn) on Monday afternoon.

According to the Vorarlberg Regional Police Directorate, a “gas bubble” was discovered at a depth of up to 130 metres at around 2:55 p.m. while drilling under a new residential complex. Evacuation and isolation measures were immediately carried out.

One of the drilling workers had to go to the hospital with suspected gas poisoning.

Budget crisis: Austrian universities call for a summit

Austrian state-subsidised universities are calling for a meeting on the budget, with representatives saying that the € 500 million earmarked for the next few years give “no leeway for salary negotiations”, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

“The 500 million for the next two years will be eaten up entirely by energy and rent costs, leaving us no leeway for the upcoming salary negotiations.”, the universities’ union Uniko said.

Austrian state universities negotiate the salary agreement for most employees with the union itself. However, they are guided by the civil servants’ collective agreement.

Staff shortage at the Viennese police department

There were only 18 police applicants for the 250 open spots in Vienna and the personnel situation at the institution is getting worse, daily Kurier reported.

The police now have several campaign ongoing trying to attract more interested applicants. In particular, the “Wien braucht dich!” (Vienna needs you) campaign was looking for Viennese people with a migration background for police work.

“Vienna is a city of diversity and our goal is to reflect this diversity in all areas of life. Especially in police and surveillance work, it is important that the employees bring in the various realities of life and languages ​​that we encounter every day in our city.”, said Deputy Mayor and City Councilor for Integration Christoph Wiederkehr.

Multilingualism, in particular, represents an incredible opportunity to create trust when it comes to the sensitive issue of security.”

Austrian citizenship is a prerequisite for participation in police training.

New tents for asylum seekers cause controversy

As the number of migrants taking the so-called “Balkan route” rises and adds to the number of Ukrainians fleeing the war, Austria is having trouble coping, several media reports stated. The states ask the federal government to take over responsibility and refuse to build extra tents to house the incoming migrants.

Due to an accommodation crisis, the federal government announced that it would put up tents on land it owned. By Monday afternoon, 25 were already up. Ten of the eight-person tents are in Villach and Klagenfurt, and 15 are in the federal shelter in Thalham in Upper Austria.

According to the ministry, other locations are still being sought – Tyrol and Vorarlberg are possible candidates. Several states refuse to accommodate people in tents, though. Only Vienna and Burgenland have fulfilled their “quotas” of migrants and asylum seekers accommodated (Vienna has surpassed it by more than 10,000 people).

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Some fog patches will be felt in the Danube region and parts of the Waldviertel, southern Burgenland, and southeastern Styria. Otherwise, the day will often be sunny; later, only a few cloud fields will appear from the northwest. The wind will be light to moderate. In the afternoon, temperatures reach 17 to 24 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria looking to tax energy companies' profits, states call for actions against staff shortage in schools, Eurowings strike affects Austrian flights and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:30 CEST
Austrian government looking into taxing energy company profits

Austria is studying a possible windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, according to statements made by Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) on Saturday.

The politician said the coalition wants to decide by early 2023 how the tax would be applied. He added during an Ö1 interview that the tax could also be brought on retroactively to 2022.

States ask for measures against teacher shortages

In Vienna, schools still need teachers six weeks after the start of classes, the newspaper Der Standard reported. In Carinthia and Vorarlberg, there is a similar situation with an extreme staff shortage – other states may not have such a dire situation. However, the teacher shortage “has a firm grip on the whole of Austria”, the report stated.

This results in classes without a fixed teacher, school directors having to step into the classroom and some all-day schools running only in “emergency operation”.

The Austrian states now ask for measures including the so-called “lateral-entry”, allowing more opportunities for related professions to start childcare.

Eurowings strike affects Vienna flights

Pilots of the German airline Eurowings went on a three-day strike over the night from Sunday to Monday, and connections between Germany and Vienna were also affected, according to the Vienna Airport.

More than 20 flights (outward and return) were cancelled.

Vienna Airport recommended that travellers check with the airline or tour operator about the status of their booked flight. The destinations Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Stuttgart were affected.

German climber suffers 40-metre fall in Tyrol

On Sunday afternoon, a 36-year-old climber from Germany fell about 40 metres over steep, rocky terrain in Weißenbach am Lech (Reutte district). After climbing the Lachenspitze, the man was trying to avoid an oncoming hiker on a hiking trail in the direction of Schrecksee when the fall occurred.

He remained unconscious and was flown to Murnau Hospital by a rescue helicopter after first aid, Kurier reported.

Such falls are not uncommon in the Austrian Alps, and hikers are asked to take particular care in steep passages.

Government starts sending Covid-vaccination reminder letters

Austria’s federal government is sending more than one million personalised letters to remind particularly at-risk people to take a Covid-19 booster shot, according to the Ministry of Health.

People over 60 years of age whose primary immunisation has already been completed and whose last vaccination was at least six months ago will receive such a mailing as part of the fall #GemeinsamGeimpft campaign.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Sunshine will predominate, at least during times, in most of the country. The wind will be light in the mountains and the east, at times moderate to brisk, from east to southwest. The daily high temperature is 17 to 25 degrees, the warmest on the north side of the Alps.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

