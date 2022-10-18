For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Vienna terror attack trial starts, staff shortages in the police, states and federal government argue over migrant accommodation and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:01 CEST
Armed police officers stand guard by the area where the terrorist attack took place in Vienna, Austria on November, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austria looking to tax energy companies' profits, states call for actions against staff shortage in schools, Eurowings strike affects Austrian flights and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 17 October 2022 09:30 CEST
