Which flights in Austria will be affected by the Eurowings strike?

Eurowings pilots started a strike this Monday that should last until Wednesday after talks broke down during negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, as The Local Germany reported.

They are calling for better working conditions, including reducing their workloads by limiting their maximum flying time and extending rest periods.

The strike is disrupting air travellers, especially in Germany, where dozens of flights were cancelled. The protest is also affecting Austria, the Vienna Airport stated.

“Due to strike action, flights operated by Eurowings Germany may be disrupted in the period from Monday, October 17th to Wednesday, October 19th.”, according to an official statement by the Vienna International Airport.

“Vienna International Airport advises travellers to check the status of their booked flight with their airline or tour operator. An overview of current arrivals and departures is also available on the Vienna Airport website.”, it added.

It’s the second time in less than 14 days that pilots at the Lufthansa subsidiary have gone on strike. About half of all flights were axed during the first strike on October 6th. As a result, tens of thousands of passengers had to switch to other flights or the train – or postpone their trip.

The fact that many flights can take place despite the strike is partly because aircraft from the Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe are not affected by the industrial action. They are flying “at full capacity” during the strike, the firm said.

Meanwhile, the airline Eurowings Discover, which operates from Frankfurt and Munich, is also not affected by the VC’s current strike call.

Which flights have been cancelled?

However, flights connecting Germany to Vienna have been affected.

So far, several flights to and from Vienna have been cancelled. On Monday, the following Eurowings flights from Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf were cancelled: EW2758, EW 756, EW 7752, EW 9754, EW 9750, EW 9752, EW 754, EW 7750, and EW 2756.

On Tuesday, the morning flights from Cologne (EW 756), Hamburg (EW 7752), and Stuttgart (EW 2758) have also already been cancelled.

The corresponding departures heading to Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf have also been cancelled.

On Monday, those are: EW2759, EW 757, EW 7753, EW 9755, EW 9751, EW 9753, EW 7751, and EW 2757.

On Tuesday, the morning flights to Cologne (EW 757), Hamburg (EW 7753) and Stuttgart (EW 2759) have also been cancelled.

The airline and the airport authorities remind passengers to check their flight status.

What to do if my flight was cancelled?

In case of cancellation, you have the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date.

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example).

This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

Here you can check more information on your rights as a traveller in the EU.