Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian government looking into taxing energy company profits

Austria is studying a possible windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, according to statements made by Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) on Saturday.

The politician said the coalition wants to decide by early 2023 how the tax would be applied. He added during an Ö1 interview that the tax could also be brought on retroactively to 2022.

States ask for measures against teacher shortages

In Vienna, schools still need teachers six weeks after the start of classes, the newspaper Der Standard reported. In Carinthia and Vorarlberg, there is a similar situation with an extreme staff shortage – other states may not have such a dire situation. However, the teacher shortage “has a firm grip on the whole of Austria”, the report stated.

This results in classes without a fixed teacher, school directors having to step into the classroom and some all-day schools running only in “emergency operation”.

The Austrian states now ask for measures including the so-called “lateral-entry”, allowing more opportunities for related professions to start childcare.

Eurowings strike affects Vienna flights

Pilots of the German airline Eurowings went on a three-day strike over the night from Sunday to Monday, and connections between Germany and Vienna were also affected, according to the Vienna Airport.

More than 20 flights (outward and return) were cancelled.

Vienna Airport recommended that travellers check with the airline or tour operator about the status of their booked flight. The destinations Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Stuttgart were affected.

German climber suffers 40-metre fall in Tyrol

On Sunday afternoon, a 36-year-old climber from Germany fell about 40 metres over steep, rocky terrain in Weißenbach am Lech (Reutte district). After climbing the Lachenspitze, the man was trying to avoid an oncoming hiker on a hiking trail in the direction of Schrecksee when the fall occurred.

He remained unconscious and was flown to Murnau Hospital by a rescue helicopter after first aid, Kurier reported.

Such falls are not uncommon in the Austrian Alps, and hikers are asked to take particular care in steep passages.

Government starts sending Covid-vaccination reminder letters

Austria’s federal government is sending more than one million personalised letters to remind particularly at-risk people to take a Covid-19 booster shot, according to the Ministry of Health.

People over 60 years of age whose primary immunisation has already been completed and whose last vaccination was at least six months ago will receive such a mailing as part of the fall #GemeinsamGeimpft campaign.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Sunshine will predominate, at least during times, in most of the country. The wind will be light in the mountains and the east, at times moderate to brisk, from east to southwest. The daily high temperature is 17 to 25 degrees, the warmest on the north side of the Alps.

