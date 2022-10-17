Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria looking to tax energy companies' profits, states call for actions against staff shortage in schools, Eurowings strike affects Austrian flights and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:30 CEST
Schools in Austria are still looking for teachers. (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash)

Austrian government looking into taxing energy company profits

Austria is studying a possible windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, according to statements made by Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) on Saturday.

The politician said the coalition wants to decide by early 2023 how the tax would be applied. He added during an Ö1 interview that the tax could also be brought on retroactively to 2022.

READ ALSO: How people in Austria are reducing their energy consumption

States ask for measures against teacher shortages

In Vienna, schools still need teachers six weeks after the start of classes, the newspaper Der Standard reported. In Carinthia and Vorarlberg, there is a similar situation with an extreme staff shortage – other states may not have such a dire situation. However, the teacher shortage “has a firm grip on the whole of Austria”, the report stated.

This results in classes without a fixed teacher, school directors having to step into the classroom and some all-day schools running only in “emergency operation”.

The Austrian states now ask for measures including the so-called “lateral-entry”, allowing more opportunities for related professions to start childcare.

READ ALSO: Opposition criticises shortage of staff in education sector

Eurowings strike affects Vienna flights

Pilots of the German airline Eurowings went on a three-day strike over the night from Sunday to Monday, and connections between Germany and Vienna were also affected, according to the Vienna Airport.

More than 20 flights (outward and return) were cancelled.

Vienna Airport recommended that travellers check with the airline or tour operator about the status of their booked flight. The destinations Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Stuttgart were affected.

READ ALSO: Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

German climber suffers 40-metre fall in Tyrol

On Sunday afternoon, a 36-year-old climber from Germany fell about 40 metres over steep, rocky terrain in Weißenbach am Lech (Reutte district). After climbing the Lachenspitze, the man was trying to avoid an oncoming hiker on a hiking trail in the direction of Schrecksee when the fall occurred.

He remained unconscious and was flown to Murnau Hospital by a rescue helicopter after first aid, Kurier reported.

Such falls are not uncommon in the Austrian Alps, and hikers are asked to take particular care in steep passages.

READ ALSO: How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Austrian Alps

Government starts sending Covid-vaccination reminder letters

Austria’s federal government is sending more than one million personalised letters to remind particularly at-risk people to take a Covid-19 booster shot, according to the Ministry of Health.

People over 60 years of age whose primary immunisation has already been completed and whose last vaccination was at least six months ago will receive such a mailing as part of the fall #GemeinsamGeimpft campaign.

READ ALSO: Austria to start administering new adapted Covid vaccines

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Sunshine will predominate, at least during times, in most of the country. The wind will be light in the mountains and the east, at times moderate to brisk, from east to southwest. The daily high temperature is 17 to 25 degrees, the warmest on the north side of the Alps.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Outcry over Nazi-uniformed soldier, billions earmarked for the Armed Forces, energy crisis affecting Xmas markets and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 14 October 2022 09:44 CEST
Outcry over Austrian soldier wearing self-made Nazi uniform

The case of a junior Austrian army officer who has remained in service despite wearing a self-made Nazi uniform and making Hitler salutes provoked an outcry on Thursday, with the president among those expressing their shock.

The soldier from Carinthia province had ordered a uniform, swastika insignia and flags over the internet to put together his own “SS uniform”.

Photos of the junior officer wearing his self-made uniform “at least five times – partly outdoors and partly wearing a helmet with a visible swastika” surfaced on social media, as The Local reported.

READ MORE: Outcry over Austrian soldier wearing self-made Nazi uniform

Austria looking to increase (again) the budget for Armed Forces

Austria’s Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) wants to invest €16.6 billion in the army by 2032, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

She presented the numbers on Thursday while discussing the sector’s 10-year budget. And the focus of her presentation was on transparency. Of the total, about €6 billion are earmarked for the mobility of the forces, while € 7 billion goes for “protection and impact”, which involves new purchases and modernising the existing weapon systems.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s mandatory military service work?

Warm October is expected in Austria

Autumn weather is set to be warm and sunny in the next few days in Austria, broadcaster ORF said.

Temperatures could even reach 25C in parts of the country – though not until last week. The next few days will still be “changeable”, with fog and rain at times.

A few rain showers pass through on Friday and Saturday, and the sun only shows up temporarily. It rains the most on Lake Constance and in parts of Upper and Lower Austria, where the ORF weather editorial team expects over ten litres of rain per square meter. On the other hand, it will be largely dry in southern Austria.

READ ALSO: Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Christmas markets in Vorarlberg affected by energy crisis

The energy crisis will be felt this year at the Christmas markets in Vorarlberg, according to ORF. In general, the lighting will be reduced, there will be no radian heaters and the organisers will use “green ice” for ice rinks.

In Dornbirn, the market will take place from November 18th to December 24th, but the lights will not be switched on before 4:30 pm – and they will be switched off again at 10 pm.

Energy is also saved at the ice rink: Instead of running on ice, plastic plates are used at the Christmas market this year. As a result, the energy consumption for the ice rink is zero, according to the city of Dornbirn.

There will be no electric heaters in Begrenz, where the Kornmarktplatz market takes place from November 15th. Instead, people can warm up at open wood fireplaces.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about finding work in Austrian towns and villages

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A disturbance zone will bring some dense clouds and some rain, which may intensify locally like showers, especially on the northern side of the Alps and in the north.
Low temperature 6 to 12 degrees, high temperature 15 to 20 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

