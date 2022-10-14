Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Outcry over Austrian soldier wearing self-made Nazi uniform

The case of a junior Austrian army officer who has remained in service despite wearing a self-made Nazi uniform and making Hitler salutes provoked an outcry on Thursday, with the president among those expressing their shock.

The soldier from Carinthia province had ordered a uniform, swastika insignia and flags over the internet to put together his own “SS uniform”.

Photos of the junior officer wearing his self-made uniform “at least five times – partly outdoors and partly wearing a helmet with a visible swastika” surfaced on social media, as The Local reported.

Austria looking to increase (again) the budget for Armed Forces

Austria’s Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) wants to invest €16.6 billion in the army by 2032, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

She presented the numbers on Thursday while discussing the sector’s 10-year budget. And the focus of her presentation was on transparency. Of the total, about €6 billion are earmarked for the mobility of the forces, while € 7 billion goes for “protection and impact”, which involves new purchases and modernising the existing weapon systems.

Warm October is expected in Austria

Autumn weather is set to be warm and sunny in the next few days in Austria, broadcaster ORF said.

Temperatures could even reach 25C in parts of the country – though not until last week. The next few days will still be “changeable”, with fog and rain at times.

A few rain showers pass through on Friday and Saturday, and the sun only shows up temporarily. It rains the most on Lake Constance and in parts of Upper and Lower Austria, where the ORF weather editorial team expects over ten litres of rain per square meter. On the other hand, it will be largely dry in southern Austria.

Christmas markets in Vorarlberg affected by energy crisis

The energy crisis will be felt this year at the Christmas markets in Vorarlberg, according to ORF. In general, the lighting will be reduced, there will be no radian heaters and the organisers will use “green ice” for ice rinks.

In Dornbirn, the market will take place from November 18th to December 24th, but the lights will not be switched on before 4:30 pm – and they will be switched off again at 10 pm.

Energy is also saved at the ice rink: Instead of running on ice, plastic plates are used at the Christmas market this year. As a result, the energy consumption for the ice rink is zero, according to the city of Dornbirn.

There will be no electric heaters in Begrenz, where the Kornmarktplatz market takes place from November 15th. Instead, people can warm up at open wood fireplaces.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A disturbance zone will bring some dense clouds and some rain, which may intensify locally like showers, especially on the northern side of the Alps and in the north.

Low temperature 6 to 12 degrees, high temperature 15 to 20 degrees.

