Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Outcry over Nazi-uniformed soldier, billions earmarked for the Armed Forces, energy crisis affecting Xmas markets and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 14 October 2022 09:44 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria's Christmas markets will have to adapt as the continent faces an energy crisis this year (Photo by Babak Habibi on Unsplash)

Outcry over Austrian soldier wearing self-made Nazi uniform

The case of a junior Austrian army officer who has remained in service despite wearing a self-made Nazi uniform and making Hitler salutes provoked an outcry on Thursday, with the president among those expressing their shock.

The soldier from Carinthia province had ordered a uniform, swastika insignia and flags over the internet to put together his own “SS uniform”.

Photos of the junior officer wearing his self-made uniform “at least five times – partly outdoors and partly wearing a helmet with a visible swastika” surfaced on social media, as The Local reported.

READ MORE: Outcry over Austrian soldier wearing self-made Nazi uniform

Austria looking to increase (again) the budget for Armed Forces

Austria’s Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) wants to invest €16.6 billion in the army by 2032, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

She presented the numbers on Thursday while discussing the sector’s 10-year budget. And the focus of her presentation was on transparency. Of the total, about €6 billion are earmarked for the mobility of the forces, while € 7 billion goes for “protection and impact”, which involves new purchases and modernising the existing weapon systems.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s mandatory military service work?

Warm October is expected in Austria

Autumn weather is set to be warm and sunny in the next few days in Austria, broadcaster ORF said.

Temperatures could even reach 25C in parts of the country – though not until last week. The next few days will still be “changeable”, with fog and rain at times.

A few rain showers pass through on Friday and Saturday, and the sun only shows up temporarily. It rains the most on Lake Constance and in parts of Upper and Lower Austria, where the ORF weather editorial team expects over ten litres of rain per square meter. On the other hand, it will be largely dry in southern Austria.

READ ALSO: Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Christmas markets in Vorarlberg affected by energy crisis

The energy crisis will be felt this year at the Christmas markets in Vorarlberg, according to ORF. In general, the lighting will be reduced, there will be no radian heaters and the organisers will use “green ice” for ice rinks.

In Dornbirn, the market will take place from November 18th to December 24th, but the lights will not be switched on before 4:30 pm – and they will be switched off again at 10 pm.

Energy is also saved at the ice rink: Instead of running on ice, plastic plates are used at the Christmas market this year. As a result, the energy consumption for the ice rink is zero, according to the city of Dornbirn.

There will be no electric heaters in Begrenz, where the Kornmarktplatz market takes place from November 15th. Instead, people can warm up at open wood fireplaces.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about finding work in Austrian towns and villages

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A disturbance zone will bring some dense clouds and some rain, which may intensify locally like showers, especially on the northern side of the Alps and in the north.
Low temperature 6 to 12 degrees, high temperature 15 to 20 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Former chancellor Kurz to release new book, Wien Energie is increasing energy prices, sick leave causes staff shortages and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 09:51 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Finance Ministry presents 2023 budget

On Wednesday, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) presented his first annual budget to the country’s parliament, as The Local reported. He tried to convey that the financial measures weren’t all crisis-related.

Overall, Austria will see its debt growing to € 367bn, but the government debt share of the country’s gross domestic product will fall slightly from 78.3 to 76.7 percent.

The country will also have to deal with interest payments doubling in 2023 as rates soar. However, the federal government’s net administrative finance balance amounts to a deficit of € 17bn in 2023 – an improvement of € 6.1bn compared to 2022.

The procurement of the strategic gas reserve, short-term inflation relief measures and measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis has weighed heavily on the 2022 budget, the document presented by the Ministry of Finance said.

READ ALSO: Austria’s 2023 budget: Where is the money going and how will it affect you?

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz to release a book

Just one year after he announced he’d be leaving politics to focus on a career in the private sector, Sebastian Kurz is launching a book, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The “Reden wir über Politik” (“let’s talk about politics”) 240-page book was written by Krone journalist Conny Bischofberg, but for the first time, Kurz actively contributed with a book about him.

From all that is known so far, the book deals with Kurz’s rise to power, the Ibiza affair and his comeback as chancellor. His view of the chats that have become known and the investigations against him by the public prosecutor’s office for economic affairs and corruption will also be discussed.

Kurz is also expected to report on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former United States President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping.

In the book, the report added that Kurz “speaks for the first time about the bright and dark sides of top politics” and looks back on his decade in it.

READ ALSO: ‘Sideletters’: Austria’s latest political scandal explained

Wien Energie increases price for new customers to over 40 cents

Wien Energie has once again increased prices for new customers in October.

After the increase of approximately 29 cents gross per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in the “Optima entspannt” tariff, which the municipal energy provider offered its existing and new customers until the end of September, Wien Energie will now charge an energy price of over 40 cents for a kilowatt hour of electricity for new contracts.

The state-run company is still the cheapest provider for Viennese households, daily Die Presse reported. The energy supplier guarantees prices for one year to consumers, so those who signed up until September will still pay 29 cents for 12 months, while new consumers from October onwards will pay 40 to 41 cents for a year.

READ ALSO: Energy costs: Vienna to support 200,000 households with up to €500

Cold season: requests for sick leave increases

The autumn Covid wave, combined with a series of flu infections, is already causing problems in Austria, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Due to the rising amount of sick leave, there are “staff shortages in some areas”, the report added.

The country’s “Covid prognosis consortium”, which follows the development of the pandemic in Austria, said the number of new cases reported daily has stabilised. However, they still expect a further increase in the number of Covid patients in hospitals.

A preliminary peak could be reached by the end of October; the forecasting consortium expects that by October 26th, 2,360 to 3,900 Covid-infected patients will have to be treated in regular wards and 130 to 200 in intensive care units (ICU). Currently, 130 are being cared for in the ICU and 2,418 in regular wards.

READ ALSO: Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Austria

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The last fog should clear out by noon and bring out some sun, Austria meteorological institute ZAMG said. However, until the evening, thin layers of clouds will partially hide the sun.

Towards evening, the first isolated raindrops could fall in parts of the country. The high temperatures should stay between 15 and 21 degrees. The warmest weather is in Tyrol.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS