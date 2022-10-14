Read news from:
Austria
Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

Travellers may face delays and flight cancellations as pay negotiations between unions and bosses at Austrian Airlines appear deadlocked.

Published: 14 October 2022 15:48 CEST
Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike
Austrian Airlines workers could go on strike over salaries. (Image by Robert Laible from Pixabay)

Three rounds of collective bargaining have been held so far for the on-board staff (about 2,500 employees) of Austrian Airlines, but without results, Kurier reported.

Austrian Airlines (AUA) reportedly offered an inflation compensation of about 6.99 percent and only for the year 2023, but with inflation reaching double-digits in Austria and no end of it in sight, the workers are increasing pressure on the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary.

“Salaries have to be raised by the inflation of the past twelve months, and that in the long term. So if the salaries are not raised, the employees will be faced with a real salary loss of 20 percent,” said trade unionist Daniel Liebhart to Kurier.

“The staff will be hit twice, so to speak”, he added.

The next workers’ meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th. The trade union has already had a strike clearance approved by Austria’s Trade Union Federation (ÖGB).

On the date, delays and flight cancellations cannot be ruled out, the trade union representative said.

He said: “The staff meetings can last two or three hours or longer because the need for information is great. We have also had a strike resolution approved by the ÖGB. This will also have to be discussed with the colleagues.”

Austrian Airlines expands flight connections to Berlin ahead of winter

Austrian Airlines announced on Friday it would launch new weekly flights to Berlin, including a Berlin-Innsbruck route.

Published: 30 September 2022 11:55 CEST
Austrian Airlines expands flight connections to Berlin ahead of winter

In the 2023 winter flight schedule, Austrian Airlines (AUA) said it would increase its offers to and from Berlin and include a new Berlin-Innsbruck route with a weekly flight.

From January 28th to February 25th, the company will fly passengers from the German capital to the Tyrolean city on Saturdays, aiming to give winter tourists more connections and travel possibilities. The airline already has routes connecting Innsbruck to Vienna, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

In total, Lufthansa Group airlines will fly to Innsbruck up to 48 times a week during the peak ski season, the AUA parent company said in a press release.

“With this seasonal service, we are giving our flight program to Berlin an upgrade. Our winter sports-savvy passengers will enjoy the convenience of a direct connection to Tyrol.

“Austrian Airlines and the Lufthansa Group significantly contribute to strengthening tourist traffic in the region with almost 50 weekly flights to Innsbruck,” says Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl.

The company added that the Vienna-Berlin route would also be expanded with an additional flight on Saturdays around the semester break, the company added. This will benefit not only city tourists travelling to Vienna or Berlin but also numerous transfer passengers who travel via Vienna as a convenient hub for their onward flight.

Winter routes

Austrian Airlines is not the only company offering more rules for the winter season.

The low-cost company Ryanair announced eight new routes would be included in the program of its flight scheduled from Vienna, as The Local reported.

The new routes are Bremen (Germany), Manchester (England), Copenhagen (Denmark), Helsinki (Finland), Genoa and Venice (Italy), Tuzla (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Sibiu (Romania).

