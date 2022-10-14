Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

Three rounds of collective bargaining have been held so far for the on-board staff (about 2,500 employees) of Austrian Airlines, but without results, Kurier reported.

Austrian Airlines (AUA) reportedly offered an inflation compensation of about 6.99 percent and only for the year 2023, but with inflation reaching double-digits in Austria and no end of it in sight, the workers are increasing pressure on the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary.

“Salaries have to be raised by the inflation of the past twelve months, and that in the long term. So if the salaries are not raised, the employees will be faced with a real salary loss of 20 percent,” said trade unionist Daniel Liebhart to Kurier.

“The staff will be hit twice, so to speak”, he added.

The next workers’ meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th. The trade union has already had a strike clearance approved by Austria’s Trade Union Federation (ÖGB).

On the date, delays and flight cancellations cannot be ruled out, the trade union representative said.

He said: “The staff meetings can last two or three hours or longer because the need for information is great. We have also had a strike resolution approved by the ÖGB. This will also have to be discussed with the colleagues.”