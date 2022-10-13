What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Golden autumn in Schönbrunn Zoo

In autumn, Schönbrunn Zoo shows its most colorful and certainly one of its most beautiful sides. The autumn leaves are not only beautiful to look at, they also offer the animals a lot of variety. While some love to roll around in the colourful carpet of leaves and dig in the piles of leaves, others enjoy nibbling on the falling leaves.

“For many of our visitors, autumn is the most beautiful time of the year here in the Tiergarten. Now the animals can be observed particularly well as they enjoy the warm rays of sunshine after the cloudy weather of the last few weeks,” said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

IKEA Board Game Night

The IKEA Westbahnhof is holding a board game night this Saturday, from 5 pm to 11 pm, with hot dogs, snacks, drinks, beer and no need for registration. Just show up on level 4, where the furniture store has its restaurant and join the games.

The games include party, escape, and strategy board games, such as Dungeons and Dragosn, Cards Against Humanity, HeroQuest and Chess. Earlier, from 2 pm to 6pm, there are age-appropriate games for children as well.

Rami tea opening

From 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, you can taste many different green, oolong and wild teas as well as masala chai.

Anouk Siedler, Kate Kudělka-Thompson and Teresa Doležal – the founders of Rami open ceramics studio in the 2nd district – are offering customers of their new tea shop a selection of natural, loose leaf teas from small tea gardens. They focus on sustainable cultivation, transparent origin and production, and high quality.

The store is located on Lerchenfelder Strasse, 94-98, 1080.

Latin American Festival

From Friday to Sunday, Vienna hosts the 5th Latin American festival, with parties, bands, cocktails, typical music, food, and art. There is a special programme for children, and live events.

The festival begins on Friday, at 5pm with wine and coffee tasting plus Latin American cuisine and end only on Sunday afternoon.

Beer Pong Party Ottakringer Brauerei

What better place to play beer pong than at a brewery? The Ottakringer Brauerei hosts a Beer Pong Party this Saturday. For those who don’t like beer that much, there will be a concomitant Spritzer Pong tournament.

The event was sold out last spring, so it comes back even bigger: 192 teams for the Beer Pong tournament and 48 for the Spritzer Pong.

