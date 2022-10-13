Read news from:
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a beer pong tournament, here are some ideas.

A rhino enjoying the cool autumn weather at the Vienna Schönbrunn zoo. (Photo: Daniel Zupanc / Zoo Vienna)

Golden autumn in Schönbrunn Zoo

In autumn, Schönbrunn Zoo shows its most colorful and certainly one of its most beautiful sides. The autumn leaves are not only beautiful to look at, they also offer the animals a lot of variety. While some love to roll around in the colourful carpet of leaves and dig in the piles of leaves, others enjoy nibbling on the falling leaves.

“For many of our visitors, autumn is the most beautiful time of the year here in the Tiergarten. Now the animals can be observed particularly well as they enjoy the warm rays of sunshine after the cloudy weather of the last few weeks,” said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

You can find more information here.

IKEA Board Game Night

The IKEA Westbahnhof is holding a board game night this Saturday, from 5 pm to 11 pm, with hot dogs, snacks, drinks, beer and no need for registration. Just show up on level 4, where the furniture store has its restaurant and join the games.

The games include party, escape, and strategy board games, such as Dungeons and Dragosn, Cards Against Humanity, HeroQuest and Chess. Earlier, from 2 pm to 6pm, there are age-appropriate games for children as well.

You can find more information here.

Rami tea opening

From 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, you can taste many different green, oolong and wild teas as well as masala chai.

Anouk Siedler, Kate Kudělka-Thompson and Teresa Doležal – the founders of Rami open ceramics studio in the 2nd district – are offering customers of their new tea shop a selection of natural, loose leaf teas from small tea gardens. They focus on sustainable cultivation, transparent origin and production, and high quality.

The store is located on Lerchenfelder Strasse, 94-98, 1080.

You can find more information here.

Latin American Festival

From Friday to Sunday, Vienna hosts the 5th Latin American festival, with parties, bands, cocktails, typical music, food, and art. There is a special programme for children, and live events.

The festival begins on Friday, at 5pm with wine and coffee tasting plus Latin American cuisine and end only on Sunday afternoon.

You can find more information here.

Beer Pong Party Ottakringer Brauerei

What better place to play beer pong than at a brewery? The Ottakringer Brauerei hosts a Beer Pong Party this Saturday. For those who don’t like beer that much, there will be a concomitant Spritzer Pong tournament.

The event was sold out last spring, so it comes back even bigger: 192 teams for the Beer Pong tournament and 48 for the Spritzer Pong.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a great beer festival, here are some ideas.

Sigmund Freud Museum

The father of modern psychology was born in the Austrian Empire and spent most of his life in its capital. In Vienna, Sigmund Freud’s former home and workplace is now a museum which is definitely worth the visit.

You can explore several rooms, but the highlights are the tiny but interesting waiting room, the famous consulting room and, of course, Freud’s study itself. Among the objects still there are some original editions of books and cabinets filled with his collections of antiquities.

You can find more information here.

Vienna Autumn Days

The Viennese institution that is the Palmenhaus in Burggarten is hosting the sixth edition of the Wiener Herbsttage, or Vienna Autumn Days.

From Friday to Sunday, visitors (children and adults alike) can learn more about bees, visit a wild fruit exhibition and learn more about seasonal fauna and flora. Stands with exhibitors bring typical food and drinks as well as handmade products like natural soaps.

You can find more information here.

Fratelli Valentino

We have to be honest, we haven’t visited this new spot yet, but based on this amazing review in Falter, it’s where we’re heading next: “And so you come to a small restaurant where the atmosphere is as if Italy had just won the World Cup. Gianni and Pasquale mix drinks, tap beer, make espresso, pour southern Italian wines and prepare the only thing you can eat in their restaurant – the mixed plate.”

“It’s great, everyone is happy, and somehow it’s clear why we all love being in Italy so much. Not only because of the beautiful landscape and the good food. But also because of this enthusiasm.”. What not to love?

You can find more information here.

Mexican night

This Saturday, it’s Mexican night at the A-Danceclub. Besides the great music that is a staple of the Millennium City nightclub, people who join the party can drink the night’s specials, including tequila shots, at a discounted price.

You can find more information here.

ErnteTankFest at the Ottakringer Brauerei

Do you know what “tank beer” is? For the first time, the Ottakringer brewery hosts its ErnteTankFest and is introducing the concept to beer lovers. According to the brewery, it’s the “freshest” beer and people can try it straight from the tank.

In addition to the entire Ottakringer beer variety, a colourful programme rounds off the experience of the festival: food trucks, modern brass music and social get-togethers on the brewery forecourt before heading to the Alte Technik at prime time.

For those who want to party afterwards, special guest KSOT/SOUNDSYSTEM will keep the party going until 4 am in the Alte Technik.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

