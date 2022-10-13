Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Finance Ministry presents 2023 budget

On Wednesday, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) presented his first annual budget to the country’s parliament, as The Local reported. He tried to convey that the financial measures weren’t all crisis-related.

Overall, Austria will see its debt growing to € 367bn, but the government debt share of the country’s gross domestic product will fall slightly from 78.3 to 76.7 percent.

The country will also have to deal with interest payments doubling in 2023 as rates soar. However, the federal government’s net administrative finance balance amounts to a deficit of € 17bn in 2023 – an improvement of € 6.1bn compared to 2022.

The procurement of the strategic gas reserve, short-term inflation relief measures and measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis has weighed heavily on the 2022 budget, the document presented by the Ministry of Finance said.

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz to release a book

Just one year after he announced he’d be leaving politics to focus on a career in the private sector, Sebastian Kurz is launching a book, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The “Reden wir über Politik” (“let’s talk about politics”) 240-page book was written by Krone journalist Conny Bischofberg, but for the first time, Kurz actively contributed with a book about him.

From all that is known so far, the book deals with Kurz’s rise to power, the Ibiza affair and his comeback as chancellor. His view of the chats that have become known and the investigations against him by the public prosecutor’s office for economic affairs and corruption will also be discussed.

Kurz is also expected to report on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former United States President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping.

In the book, the report added that Kurz “speaks for the first time about the bright and dark sides of top politics” and looks back on his decade in it.

Wien Energie increases price for new customers to over 40 cents

Wien Energie has once again increased prices for new customers in October.

After the increase of approximately 29 cents gross per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in the “Optima entspannt” tariff, which the municipal energy provider offered its existing and new customers until the end of September, Wien Energie will now charge an energy price of over 40 cents for a kilowatt hour of electricity for new contracts.

The state-run company is still the cheapest provider for Viennese households, daily Die Presse reported. The energy supplier guarantees prices for one year to consumers, so those who signed up until September will still pay 29 cents for 12 months, while new consumers from October onwards will pay 40 to 41 cents for a year.

Cold season: requests for sick leave increases

The autumn Covid wave, combined with a series of flu infections, is already causing problems in Austria, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Due to the rising amount of sick leave, there are “staff shortages in some areas”, the report added.

The country’s “Covid prognosis consortium”, which follows the development of the pandemic in Austria, said the number of new cases reported daily has stabilised. However, they still expect a further increase in the number of Covid patients in hospitals.

A preliminary peak could be reached by the end of October; the forecasting consortium expects that by October 26th, 2,360 to 3,900 Covid-infected patients will have to be treated in regular wards and 130 to 200 in intensive care units (ICU). Currently, 130 are being cared for in the ICU and 2,418 in regular wards.

Weather

The last fog should clear out by noon and bring out some sun, Austria meteorological institute ZAMG said. However, until the evening, thin layers of clouds will partially hide the sun.

Towards evening, the first isolated raindrops could fall in parts of the country. The high temperatures should stay between 15 and 21 degrees. The warmest weather is in Tyrol.

