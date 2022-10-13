Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Former chancellor Kurz to release new book, Wien Energie is increasing energy prices, sick leave causes staff shortages and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 09:51 CEST
Light bulb
Wien Energie is raising its prices for new consumers. (Photo by Sahil Chhetri / Unsplash)

Finance Ministry presents 2023 budget

On Wednesday, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) presented his first annual budget to the country’s parliament, as The Local reported. He tried to convey that the financial measures weren’t all crisis-related.

Overall, Austria will see its debt growing to € 367bn, but the government debt share of the country’s gross domestic product will fall slightly from 78.3 to 76.7 percent.

The country will also have to deal with interest payments doubling in 2023 as rates soar. However, the federal government’s net administrative finance balance amounts to a deficit of € 17bn in 2023 – an improvement of € 6.1bn compared to 2022.

The procurement of the strategic gas reserve, short-term inflation relief measures and measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis has weighed heavily on the 2022 budget, the document presented by the Ministry of Finance said.

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz to release a book

Just one year after he announced he’d be leaving politics to focus on a career in the private sector, Sebastian Kurz is launching a book, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The “Reden wir über Politik” (“let’s talk about politics”) 240-page book was written by Krone journalist Conny Bischofberg, but for the first time, Kurz actively contributed with a book about him.

From all that is known so far, the book deals with Kurz’s rise to power, the Ibiza affair and his comeback as chancellor. His view of the chats that have become known and the investigations against him by the public prosecutor’s office for economic affairs and corruption will also be discussed.

Kurz is also expected to report on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former United States President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping.

In the book, the report added that Kurz “speaks for the first time about the bright and dark sides of top politics” and looks back on his decade in it.

Wien Energie increases price for new customers to over 40 cents

Wien Energie has once again increased prices for new customers in October.

After the increase of approximately 29 cents gross per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in the “Optima entspannt” tariff, which the municipal energy provider offered its existing and new customers until the end of September, Wien Energie will now charge an energy price of over 40 cents for a kilowatt hour of electricity for new contracts.

The state-run company is still the cheapest provider for Viennese households, daily Die Presse reported. The energy supplier guarantees prices for one year to consumers, so those who signed up until September will still pay 29 cents for 12 months, while new consumers from October onwards will pay 40 to 41 cents for a year.

Cold season: requests for sick leave increases

The autumn Covid wave, combined with a series of flu infections, is already causing problems in Austria, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Due to the rising amount of sick leave, there are “staff shortages in some areas”, the report added.

The country’s “Covid prognosis consortium”, which follows the development of the pandemic in Austria, said the number of new cases reported daily has stabilised. However, they still expect a further increase in the number of Covid patients in hospitals.

A preliminary peak could be reached by the end of October; the forecasting consortium expects that by October 26th, 2,360 to 3,900 Covid-infected patients will have to be treated in regular wards and 130 to 200 in intensive care units (ICU). Currently, 130 are being cared for in the ICU and 2,418 in regular wards.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The last fog should clear out by noon and bring out some sun, Austria meteorological institute ZAMG said. However, until the evening, thin layers of clouds will partially hide the sun.

Towards evening, the first isolated raindrops could fall in parts of the country. The high temperatures should stay between 15 and 21 degrees. The warmest weather is in Tyrol.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Border checks with Germany extended, annual budget announcement, illegal puppy trade grew during the pandemic and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Germany extends checks at Austrian borders

Germany is extending at least until May its border checks at crossings from Austria because of the rise in the number of migrants coming from the Western Balkans route, German interior minister Nancy Faeser said.

“Significantly more people are coming to Europe, and that worries me,” the minister said.

The Western Balkans route is still the most active in the European Union. In the first eight months of the year, the number of “irregular crossings” nearly doubled compared to the same period in 2021, border agency Frontex said.

Austria has also announced it would extend its eastern border patrols, as The Local reported.

Government to announce new annual budget for 2023

Early Wednesday, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) will give his first speech detailing next year’s federal budget.

The administration will have to deal with the repercussions of its anti-inflation package and corona aid, increasing debt to the state. The ÖVP minister will also have to detail the country’s interest finances for 2023. Or, more specifically, how it intends to hold rising interest rates.

Salzburg knocked off top spot in Champions League group after draw

Red Bull Salzburg surrendered top spot in Champions League Group E after a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

The Austrian team was above both Chelsea and AC Milan but dropped points with the draw – and Chelsea’s win at Milan’s San Siro stadium meant the English group now tops the group with seven points.

The Salzburg club remains two points ahead of AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb, so still have hopes of progressing into the knock-out stages.

Covid numbers still rising

According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), 12,898 newly registered coronavirus cases were reported within 24 hours. 20,857 people have died so far in connection with the coronavirus.

2,418 infected persons are currently being treated in hospitals, 130 in intensive care units. There is no distinction between “main” or “secondary” diagnosis, meaning that some of these people were hospitalised for other reasons but also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Illegal puppy trade increased sharply during pandemic

During the Corona pandemic, many people got themselves a puppy, but many in questionable ways, the animal rights group Vier Pfoten said in a report.

“Unfortunately, people are far too influenced by the cute photos in online ads. They then make a spontaneous buying decision and fall into the trap of illegal puppy traders,” said campaign manager Veronika Weissenböck. Such animals are often sick, she said, and many even die.

About 30 percent of the approximately 250 participants from Austria in a study in several countries bought a puppy that was less than six weeks old – which is illegal in the country.

And 37 percent of the dogs whose age at purchase was below the legal minimum age of eight weeks had health problems. Also according to the study, 24 percent of those who found illnesses in their animal had purchased it via Instagram.

Confirmed: Graz Christkindlmarkt will open on November 18th

It’s not even November, but the weather is getting colder and that means Christmas markets are on many people’s minds, especially in Austria, where some of the most beautiful ones in Europe are.

The City of Graz has confirmed that the Christmas huts and delicious traditional foods and beverages will be back this year starting on November 18th (and lasting until December 24th). Both the Altgrazer Christkindlmarkt (the oldest in the city) and the Kunsthandwerk am Mehlplatz will be back then.

Plus: What is your experience of childcare in Austria?

Childcare in Austria is renowned for being affordable – especially compared to other countries. But is it as good as it’s hyped up to be? We want to hear from you.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Clouds will predominate today and the sun will only appear occasionally, Austria’s meteorologic agency ZAMG said.

Particularly in the area of the Tauern, there may be some rain. In the afternoon, sunny weather will prevail in the west. Generally, there will be only light winds — temperatures in the afternoon are 13 to 20 degrees, warmest in the west.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

