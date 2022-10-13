For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Former chancellor Kurz to release new book, Wien Energie is increasing energy prices, sick leave causes staff shortages and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 13 October 2022 09:51 CEST
Wien Energie is raising its prices for new consumers. (Photo by Sahil Chhetri / Unsplash)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Border checks with Germany extended, annual budget announcement, illegal puppy trade grew during the pandemic and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 12 October 2022 09:33 CEST
