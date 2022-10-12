Read news from:
Austria
Women in Austria warned of defective contraceptives

More than 28,000 Eurogine intrauterine devices (IUD) have been sold in Austria, but only around 1,000 women have come forward so far, according to Austria's consumer protection watchdog.

Published: 12 October 2022 12:12 CEST
Thousands of women could have received defective IUDs in Austria (photo: unsplash)

Women in Austria who use the contraceptive IUD (in German, Verhütungsspirale) of the Spanish medical manufacturer Eurogine have been asked to consult with their doctors, as approximately 68 percent of the devices are defective, Austrian media reported.

The intrauterine device, also known as intrauterine contraceptive device or coil, are made of gold and copper, but a material defect has made it so that the “arms” of the IUD break off unnoticed or during removal. This, of course, affects the efficacy of the contraceptive, and its sharp parts can cause considerable pain. Surgery to remove the IUD parts may be necessary.

The Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) has alerted that 28,502 devices of the manufacturer were sold in the country – calculating that 19,000 women could be affected. It is also suing the Republic of Austria for failing to alert people.

According to VSV, the manufacturer Eurogine had already known about the material defect in February 2018 but only published safety information in 2019, when countries such as Germany and Spain informed the public. In France, there was a ban on the product’s sale in addition to a recall, Der Standard reported.

In Austria, however, the authorities took longer to inform medical specialists, and in 2020 there were still women using and being implanted with the defective IUDs. Austria’s Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) is also being criticised for publishing only a warning on its website and not following up with press releases.

“There should have been a warning,” VSV’s chairperson Daniela Holzinger-Vogtenhuber said.

So far, around 1,4000 victims from Austria, Germany and Switzerland have contacted VSV. The institution assisted them with individual lawsuits and started a crowdfunding campaign with the women’s association Soroptimist Austria to help cover legal costs.

For members

GERMAN LANGUAGE

Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Austria

It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling a bit under the weather, here are the German words you'll need and some tips on what to do.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:57 CEST
Updated: 11 October 2022 17:12 CEST
Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Austria

Corona – In German, Covid is most commonly called Corona. Self-isolation and quarantine (Quarantänepflicht) rules currently vary from state to state, but if you test positive for Covid, you’ll generally have to isolate for a minimum of five days and a maximum of 10. 

Eine Erkältung – this is the German term for a common cold. You can tell people “I have a cold” by saying either saying: ich habe eine Erkältung or ich bin erkältet.

A cold usually involves eine laufende Nase – a runny nose – so make sure you have a good supply of Taschentücher (pocket tissues) at home.

If you have a verstopfte Nase (blocked nose) you can buy a simple nasal spray (Nasenspray) from your local drugstore. 

But in Austria, because only pharmacies are able to sell medicines, you will need to pay a visit to die Apotheke if you want to get anything stronger.

At the pharmacy, the pharmacist will usually need you to describe your symptoms, by asking you: Welche Symptome haben Sie?

Pictured is a man blowing his nose.

Pictured is a man blowing his nose. Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash

If it’s a cold you’re suffering from, you may have Halsschmerzen or Halsweh (sore throat), Kopfschmerzen (headache) or Husten (cough).

For a sore throat, you might be given Halstabletten or Halsbonbon (throat lozenges).

If you’re buying cough medicine you will probably be asked if you have a dry, chesty cough – Reizhusten – or if it is a produktiver Husten (wet, productive cough).

If you have one of these you may need some Hustensaft or Hustensirup (cough medicine). If you have a headache, you may also want to pick up a packet of Ibuprofen.

While selecting your Medikamente (medication), the pharmacist might ask you a couple of questions, such as:

Sind Sie mit diesen Medikamenten vertraut?

Are you familiar with this medication?

Haben Sie irgendwelche Unverträglichkeiten?

Do you have any intolerances?

They will also tell you about any Nebenwirkungen (side effects) the medicine could have.

Die Grippe – if you’ve struck down with a more serious illness, it’s likely to be die Grippe – the flu.

Flu symptoms usually include Fieber (fever), Schüttelfrost (chills), Gliederschmerzen (muscle aches), Schmerzen (aches) and Appetitlosigkeit (loss of appetite). While both Erkältungen and Grippe are very ansteckend (contagious), flu is usually more debilitating and might require a visit to the doctor.

However, as the pandemic is still with us, many Austrian doctors’ surgeries (Arztpraxen) still ask patients to stay away or come in during special hours if they have cold or flu symptoms. 

But if you need a sick note (eine AU-Bescheinigung) and are suffering from mild respiratory diseases, you can get this over the phone.

If you are really unwell, however, you will need to go to the doctor at some point to get ein Rezept – a prescription. More serious cold and flu-related illnesses (Krankheiten) often involve Entzündungen (inflammations), which are often schmerzhaft (painful) and cause Rötung (redness).

Common inflammations include Nebenhöhlenentzündung (sinusitis), Bronchitis (bronchitis) and Mandelentzündung (tonsillitis).

