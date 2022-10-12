Women in Austria warned of defective contraceptives

Women in Austria who use the contraceptive IUD (in German, Verhütungsspirale) of the Spanish medical manufacturer Eurogine have been asked to consult with their doctors, as approximately 68 percent of the devices are defective, Austrian media reported.

The intrauterine device, also known as intrauterine contraceptive device or coil, are made of gold and copper, but a material defect has made it so that the “arms” of the IUD break off unnoticed or during removal. This, of course, affects the efficacy of the contraceptive, and its sharp parts can cause considerable pain. Surgery to remove the IUD parts may be necessary.

READ ALSO: Spas, pregnancy and contraceptives: What Austrian healthcare covers – and what it does not

The Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) has alerted that 28,502 devices of the manufacturer were sold in the country – calculating that 19,000 women could be affected. It is also suing the Republic of Austria for failing to alert people.

According to VSV, the manufacturer Eurogine had already known about the material defect in February 2018 but only published safety information in 2019, when countries such as Germany and Spain informed the public. In France, there was a ban on the product’s sale in addition to a recall, Der Standard reported.

READ ALSO: Seven bizarre health tips Austrians swear by

In Austria, however, the authorities took longer to inform medical specialists, and in 2020 there were still women using and being implanted with the defective IUDs. Austria’s Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) is also being criticised for publishing only a warning on its website and not following up with press releases.

“There should have been a warning,” VSV’s chairperson Daniela Holzinger-Vogtenhuber said.

So far, around 1,4000 victims from Austria, Germany and Switzerland have contacted VSV. The institution assisted them with individual lawsuits and started a crowdfunding campaign with the women’s association Soroptimist Austria to help cover legal costs.

READ ALSO: ‘Taboo in Austrian society’: How women still face barriers accessing abortion