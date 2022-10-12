Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Germany extends checks at Austrian borders

Germany is extending at least until May its border checks at crossings from Austria because of the rise in the number of migrants coming from the Western Balkans route, German interior minister Nancy Faeser said.

“Significantly more people are coming to Europe, and that worries me,” the minister said.

The Western Balkans route is still the most active in the European Union. In the first eight months of the year, the number of “irregular crossings” nearly doubled compared to the same period in 2021, border agency Frontex said.

Austria has also announced it would extend its eastern border patrols, as The Local reported.

Government to announce new annual budget for 2023

Early Wednesday, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) will give his first speech detailing next year’s federal budget.

The administration will have to deal with the repercussions of its anti-inflation package and corona aid, increasing debt to the state. The ÖVP minister will also have to detail the country’s interest finances for 2023. Or, more specifically, how it intends to hold rising interest rates.

Salzburg knocked off top spot in Champions League group after draw

Red Bull Salzburg surrendered top spot in Champions League Group E after a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

The Austrian team was above both Chelsea and AC Milan but dropped points with the draw – and Chelsea’s win at Milan’s San Siro stadium meant the English group now tops the group with seven points.

The Salzburg club remains two points ahead of AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb, so still have hopes of progressing into the knock-out stages.

Covid numbers still rising

According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), 12,898 newly registered coronavirus cases were reported within 24 hours. 20,857 people have died so far in connection with the coronavirus.

2,418 infected persons are currently being treated in hospitals, 130 in intensive care units. There is no distinction between “main” or “secondary” diagnosis, meaning that some of these people were hospitalised for other reasons but also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Illegal puppy trade increased sharply during pandemic

During the Corona pandemic, many people got themselves a puppy, but many in questionable ways, the animal rights group Vier Pfoten said in a report.

“Unfortunately, people are far too influenced by the cute photos in online ads. They then make a spontaneous buying decision and fall into the trap of illegal puppy traders,” said campaign manager Veronika Weissenböck. Such animals are often sick, she said, and many even die.

About 30 percent of the approximately 250 participants from Austria in a study in several countries bought a puppy that was less than six weeks old – which is illegal in the country.

And 37 percent of the dogs whose age at purchase was below the legal minimum age of eight weeks had health problems. Also according to the study, 24 percent of those who found illnesses in their animal had purchased it via Instagram.

Confirmed: Graz Christkindlmarkt will open on November 18th

It’s not even November, but the weather is getting colder and that means Christmas markets are on many people’s minds, especially in Austria, where some of the most beautiful ones in Europe are.

The City of Graz has confirmed that the Christmas huts and delicious traditional foods and beverages will be back this year starting on November 18th (and lasting until December 24th). Both the Altgrazer Christkindlmarkt (the oldest in the city) and the Kunsthandwerk am Mehlplatz will be back then.

Childcare in Austria is renowned for being affordable – especially compared to other countries. But is it as good as it’s hyped up to be? We want to hear from you.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Clouds will predominate today and the sun will only appear occasionally, Austria’s meteorologic agency ZAMG said.

Particularly in the area of the Tauern, there may be some rain. In the afternoon, sunny weather will prevail in the west. Generally, there will be only light winds — temperatures in the afternoon are 13 to 20 degrees, warmest in the west.

