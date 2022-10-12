Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Border checks with Germany extended, annual budget announcement, illegal puppy trade grew during the pandemic and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Illegal puppy trade has grown in Austria during the pandemic (Photo by Sophia Kunkel on Unsplash)

Germany extends checks at Austrian borders

Germany is extending at least until May its border checks at crossings from Austria because of the rise in the number of migrants coming from the Western Balkans route, German interior minister Nancy Faeser said.

“Significantly more people are coming to Europe, and that worries me,” the minister said.

The Western Balkans route is still the most active in the European Union. In the first eight months of the year, the number of “irregular crossings” nearly doubled compared to the same period in 2021, border agency Frontex said.

Austria has also announced it would extend its eastern border patrols, as The Local reported.

Government to announce new annual budget for 2023

Early Wednesday, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) will give his first speech detailing next year’s federal budget.

The administration will have to deal with the repercussions of its anti-inflation package and corona aid, increasing debt to the state. The ÖVP minister will also have to detail the country’s interest finances for 2023. Or, more specifically, how it intends to hold rising interest rates.

Salzburg knocked off top spot in Champions League group after draw

Red Bull Salzburg surrendered top spot in Champions League Group E after a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

The Austrian team was above both Chelsea and AC Milan but dropped points with the draw – and Chelsea’s win at Milan’s San Siro stadium meant the English group now tops the group with seven points.

The Salzburg club remains two points ahead of AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb, so still have hopes of progressing into the knock-out stages.

Covid numbers still rising

According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), 12,898 newly registered coronavirus cases were reported within 24 hours. 20,857 people have died so far in connection with the coronavirus.

2,418 infected persons are currently being treated in hospitals, 130 in intensive care units. There is no distinction between “main” or “secondary” diagnosis, meaning that some of these people were hospitalised for other reasons but also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Illegal puppy trade increased sharply during pandemic

During the Corona pandemic, many people got themselves a puppy, but many in questionable ways, the animal rights group Vier Pfoten said in a report.

“Unfortunately, people are far too influenced by the cute photos in online ads. They then make a spontaneous buying decision and fall into the trap of illegal puppy traders,” said campaign manager Veronika Weissenböck. Such animals are often sick, she said, and many even die.

About 30 percent of the approximately 250 participants from Austria in a study in several countries bought a puppy that was less than six weeks old – which is illegal in the country.

And 37 percent of the dogs whose age at purchase was below the legal minimum age of eight weeks had health problems. Also according to the study, 24 percent of those who found illnesses in their animal had purchased it via Instagram.

Confirmed: Graz Christkindlmarkt will open on November 18th

It’s not even November, but the weather is getting colder and that means Christmas markets are on many people’s minds, especially in Austria, where some of the most beautiful ones in Europe are.

The City of Graz has confirmed that the Christmas huts and delicious traditional foods and beverages will be back this year starting on November 18th (and lasting until December 24th). Both the Altgrazer Christkindlmarkt (the oldest in the city) and the Kunsthandwerk am Mehlplatz will be back then.

Plus: What is your experience of childcare in Austria?

Childcare in Austria is renowned for being affordable – especially compared to other countries. But is it as good as it’s hyped up to be? We want to hear from you.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Clouds will predominate today and the sun will only appear occasionally, Austria’s meteorologic agency ZAMG said.

Particularly in the area of the Tauern, there may be some rain. In the afternoon, sunny weather will prevail in the west. Generally, there will be only light winds — temperatures in the afternoon are 13 to 20 degrees, warmest in the west.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Final presidential election results are in, updates on mask mandate in Austria, Nehammer criticises the EU and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:33 CEST
The hassles and difficulties with Vienna’s MA 35

On Monday, The Local published a story on how Vienna’s immigration office, the MA 35, can sometimes make life very difficult for immigrants. And there’s no escaping it: every foreigner moving to the Austrian capital must head there at some point.

From lost documents to requests for paperwork that “doesn’t exist”, delays, rudeness and more, our readers shared their experiences with us. Not all was bad, though, especially if you speak (if only a little) German.

Here are your stories with MA 35.

All voting ballots counted for presidential elections

Austria has finished counting all the ballots for its presidential elections, and Van der Bellen was confirmed the winner with 56.7 percent of the votes. The FPÖ candidate Walter Rosenkranz was second, with 17.7 percent of the votes.

The surprise was the confirmation that Bierpartei candidate Dominik Wlazny came in third, with 8.3 percent, followed closely by the Krone-columnist Tassilo Wallentin, who had 8.1 percent of the votes.

The turnout for the elections was the lowest since 2010. Only 65.2 percent of the population voted in this year’s elections.

Austria might be bringing the mask mandate back

Experts in Austria continue calling for the return of a mask mandate. A measure, they say, that is simple and extremely effective in containing rising covid-19 numbers.

The latest report by the Covid prognosis consortium in Austria said they expected an increase of 52 percent in Covid patients hospitalised in the next few days. The federal government said it would evaluate the situation and come up with a decision on the return of the masks by October 23rd.

Speaking to public broadcaster ORF, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) reiterated that the pandemic is not over and that when the government removed the mask mandate, it also announced the rules could be brought back in autumn.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer criticises EU on migration issues

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) complained about a massive increase in migration in Austria and harshly criticised the EU Commission.

“I expect the EU Commission to get into gear because more and more member states are dissatisfied,” Nehammer said in an interview with the German newspaper “Welt”.

“Why doesn’t the Commission, as guardian of the treaties, finally take care of the fact that EU law are constantly being broken when so many irregular migrants arrive in a landlocked country like Austria who have previously passed through several EU countries and safe third countries without being stopped,” Nehammer asked.

According to the Chancellor, Austria recorded almost 57,000 asylum applications between the beginning of January and the end of August – an increase of 195 percent compared to the previous year.

Electricity prices will remain high

Austria’s market regulator E-Control said electricity prices should continue high “for a while”.

“This is a high-price phase that will probably continue for a while,” said E-Control board member Wolfgang Urbantschitsch.

For November 2022, the electricity price index is 16.8 percent higher than in October. Compared to the year before, the increase is 342.2 percent.

Styria starts vaccination campaign against Influenza

Styria has started its flu vaccination campaign with doses available in the vaccination centre of the city of Graz. The campaign runs while “stocks last” or until January 27th.

“The recommended time for flu vaccination is October and November. Since the flu virus changes every year, vaccination should be carried out annually. Elderly people in particular, chronically ill and immunocompromised people should be vaccinated against flu,” said Health City Councilor Robert Krotzer.

The flu vaccination is free for social card owners and children up to 14 but costs €17 or €28 depending on which is applied. People should make an appointment on the official website.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In large parts of the country, sunny weather will prevail as fog patches and residual clouds from the night will clear.

More clouds will pass through the north during the day and generally spring clouds will develop over the mountains, where there can also be rain showers.

In the afternoon temperatures should stay between 16C to 21C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

