Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Border checks with Germany extended, annual budget announcement, illegal puppy trade grew during the pandemic and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 12 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Final presidential election results are in, updates on mask mandate in Austria, Nehammer criticises the EU and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 11 October 2022 09:33 CEST
