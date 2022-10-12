For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
Discover Austria: How to explore Salzburg in one weekend
Salzburg is a classy city with a rich cultural heritage and beautiful architecture. Here’s how to make the most of a weekend trip to the city where Mozart was born.
Published: 12 October 2022 14:12 CEST
Salzburg is packed with history and culture, making it a great location for a weekend city trip. (Photo by Heinz Klier / Pexels)

DISCOVER AUSTRIA
What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter
Skiers in Austria should expect to pay higher prices this winter as resorts are hit by rising costs. Many ski operators are also considering energy-saving actions. Here's how expensive it could get and which Covid measures could return.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
