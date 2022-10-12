Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

Discover Austria: How to explore Salzburg in one weekend

Salzburg is a classy city with a rich cultural heritage and beautiful architecture. Here’s how to make the most of a weekend trip to the city where Mozart was born.

Published: 12 October 2022 14:12 CEST
Discover Austria: How to explore Salzburg in one weekend
Salzburg is packed with history and culture, making it a great location for a weekend city trip. (Photo by Heinz Klier / Pexels)

For a weekend getaway filled with art, culture, shopping, nature and gastronomy, Salzburg ticks all the right boxes.

Located near the border with Bavaria in Germany, Salzburg is easy to reach from Vienna, either by train (around 2.5 hours) or car.

The city’s train station is also well connected to other cities across Austria like Innsbruck and Graz. As well as further afield locations in neighbouring Germany and Italy.

To help you plan for a weekend city trip, here’s The Local’s guide of what to do and where to go in Salzburg.

FOR MEMBERS: What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

Art and culture

Classical music plays a big role in Salzburg, from Mozarts Geburtshaus (birthplace of Mozart) on Getreidegasse to concerts at Mozarteum University and Salzburg Cathedral.

As a result, any trip to Salzburg would not be complete without discovering some of this cultural heritage, whether visiting the museum at Mozarts Geburtshaus (entry is €12) or attending a lunchtime concert at Salzburg Cathedral (tickets are €6).

The city also hosts the annual Salzburger Festspiele, which is a celebration of music and drama. This festival is held between July and August and tickets for events have to be purchased in advance, especially for the performance of the famous Jederamann play.

Then there is Salzburg Castle (Festung Hohensalzburg) that sits on a cliff top overlooking the city. It was built in 1077 and is one of Europe’s largest mediaeval castles.

Visitors can reach the castle either by walking (around 20 minutes uphill) or with a cable car. Tickets to enter the grounds start at €10.30 for an adult or from €13.30 with the cable car. If visiting in the winter, there is also a Christmas market held in the castle grounds.

And for those that like to stay on lower ground, Mirabell Palace (Schloss Mirabell) is well worth a visit – even if just to walk through the beautiful gardens before heading down to the river.

READ ALSO: Five European cities you can reach from Austria in less than five hours by train

Salzburg is a beautiful city with many attractions (Photo by Free Walking Tour Salzburg on Unsplash)

Shopping

Salzburg’s Old Town (Altstadt) is home to pretty weaving streets, all linked by narrow passageways dotted with boutiques and cafes. 

On Getreidegasse, you can find shops like Mango, Tommy Hilfiger and Liebeskind, as well as wine shops and stores selling souvenirs. For antiques, art and jewellery, head to Goldgasse – a winding street tucked away near the cathedral.

Salzburg also has a McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, but this is located outside of the city centre on Kasernenstrasse. It has brands like Diesel, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Calvin Klein.

Top tip: shops in Austria are closed on a Sunday, so make sure you get any shopping done before then.

READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead

Food and drink

There are two breweries to add to your Salzburg weekend itinerary: Sternbraü and Augustiner.

Sternbraü was founded in 1542 and is located on Griesgasse, just a short stroll from the river in the Old Town. It has a large outdoor beer garden with trees, which is great if visiting in the warmer months. 

The brewery also has a food menu with Austrian favourites like Schnitzel and Schweinsbraten (roast pork), as well as healthier options like chicken salad and soups.

Augustiner is actually a Bavarian beer but it can be found on Lindhofstrasse in Salzburg where beer has been brewed since 1621. The beer is served in stone mugs and can be enjoyed indoors or in the vast beer garden.

You can also sample Augustiner beer at the Goldene Kugel on Judengasse (just off Goldgasse). This is a cosy, traditional-style restaurant serving a blend of Austrian and Bavarian cuisine, with dishes like Weisswurst (sausage made from minced veal and pork) and Leberkäse (meatloaf made from corned beef, pork and bacon) on the menu.

Or for a healthier option, head to the Afro Cafe on Bürgerspitalplatz. As the name suggests, Afro Cafe serves African-inspired dishes but also vegan and vegetarian meals, all in a modern setting.

Plus, the Afro Cafe has an outdoor terrace to watch the city go by while having a coffee.

READ NEXT: Discover Austria: How to make the most of 24 hours in Innsbruck

Hikes around town give you beautiful views of the city and surroundings. (Photo by Qamar Mahmood on Unsplash)

Hiking in the city

Salzburg sits at the base of the Kapuzinerberg and the Mönchsberg mountains, so it’s possible to combine a cosmopolitan city trip with some hiking.

For a winding city walk, head towards the Kapuzinerberg. The trail provides panoramic views over the Old Town and loops back down past the Capuchin monastery.

Alternatively, the Mönchsberg route takes you past the Nonnberg monastery and continues on to the castle. After that, you can head back to the city past the Augustiner brewery or the Salzburg Museum of Modern Art.

Both hikes are around 4km and take around one and a half hours to complete.

Got a recommendation for our Salzburg city trip guide? Let us know in the comments section below or email [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

Skiers in Austria should expect to pay higher prices this winter as resorts are hit by rising costs. Many ski operators are also considering energy-saving actions. Here's how expensive it could get and which Covid measures could return.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

After three winter seasons impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, Austrian resorts were hoping for a return to “normal” this year.

Instead, resorts are being hit by rising energy bills and high inflation – just like everyone else across the country – leading to some tough financial decisions.

So what does this mean for the coming winter season in Austria? 

The Local took a closer look at the cost of ski passes and hotels, as well as whether resorts will be able to use snow making machines.

READ MORE: Discover Austria: How to make the most of 24 hours in Innsbruck

Hotels

The cost of staying in a hotel at a ski resort will be around 20 percent more this winter, reports Kurier.

Susanne Kraus-Winkler, Secretary of State for Tourism, thinks most ski tourists will simply “tolerate” the higher prices and continue to go skiing.

But Walter Veit, President of the Austrian Hoteliers’ Association, predicts that many people will not be able to afford a skiing holiday this winter due to the higher cost.

The increase in prices at hotels is mostly due to rising energy and food bills in Austria, with some businesses already paying three times more for energy than last year.

This was highlighted at the opening of the inaugural Vorarlberg Tourism Week on October 10th when it was revealed that hoteliers in the province are increasing their rates by 15 percent, reports ORF.

FOR MEMBERS: 29 ways to save money in Austria (but still have fun)

Heike Ladurner-Strolz from the Austrian Hotel Association (ÖHV) said: “You have to think very carefully about how much of the price increases you can pass on to the guest because we can’t pass on 100 percent.

“It’s a tightrope walk. I think it will be more difficult in the three or four-star range than in a small private guesthouse because you have a different audience there who have to watch their money more at home.”

However, Kraus-Winkler, who was also in attendance at Vorarlberg Tourism Week, said many regular guests are already making bookings for the coming ski season.

A ski holiday will be considerably more expensive in Austria this year. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Ski passes

Skiers and snowboarders should expect to pay around eight percent more for a ski pass in Tyrol and Carinthia this year. In Salzburg, it could increase by up to 11 percent.

Here’s a quick overview of the some of the ticket prices that have been announced for this year:

  • A day ticket at the Mölltal Glacier in Carinthia is expected to cost €59 this year.
  • The Kitzbühel season ticket is €743 for the 2022/2023 winter season.
  • A peak season day ticket (December 24th to March 17th) in St Johann in Tirol is €53.
  • A day ticket at the Stubai Glacier in Innsbruck is €57.80.
  • A day ticket in the Schladming-Dachstein region of Salzburg is €58.

Tickets are cheaper during off-peak season, which is up to December 23rd and from mid-March 2023.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about finding work in Austrian towns and villages

Bars, cafes and restaurants

In August, producer prices were 21 percent more than the same time last year, reports Der Standard.

And in a recent report by Gastro (a gastronomy trade publication), suppliers say they are expecting further price increases for certain foods this winter.

Tomatoes, beans, meat, dairy products and eggs are all forecast to rise in price, along with practical items like toilet paper and firewood.

As a result, some of these extra costs will be passed on to customers, which means higher prices on menus at alpine huts and restaurants this winter.

High prices in the gastronomy sector are already partly to blame for the current 10.5 percent inflation rate in Austria, with predictions that prices will continue to rise in the coming months.

Energy saving measures

Most ski business operators are aware that they can’t pass on all rising costs to customers this winter. So instead they are turning to cost-saving measures – especially when it comes to energy.

Solutions include switching off seat heating in lifts, using less lighting at stations and even stopping (or operating less) night skiing. The speed of cable cars could be reduced from midday or in the afternoon, and operators plan to use snow making machines more efficiently, reports news.at

However, most ski resort operators want to cause as minimal disruption to the customer experience as possible.

Additionally, many Austrian hoteliers are anticipating energy saving measures from the federal government, similar to Germany’s mandate of heating hotels to a maximum of 19 degrees. 

FOR MEMBERS: Discover Austria: 19 ways to make the most of autumn this year

Will there be enough snow?

At the Mölltal Glacier in Carinthia, the ski season usually starts in September. But this year it has been put back to October, with no set date yet on when it will open (although an opening party is planned for October 28th).

The main reason for the delay is the condition at the glacier, with ORF reporting that a large amount of ice was lost this summer due to warm weather. But rising energy bills are also playing a part as snow making has to be limited due to higher costs.

Snow making is a hot topic right now, as operators weigh up the cost of making artificial snow with the responsibility to provide a high standard of skiing facilities for guests. Although how much snow making will be needed won’t be known until closer to the start of the season.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Will Austria bring back face mask mandate to battle rising Covid cases?

(Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)

What about Covid measures?

The pandemic has greatly affected winter season in Austria on previous years, but the country has very few measures still in place. There are no entry restrictions to Austria or to establishments in Austria and the authorities have said on several occasions that any strict measures such as a lockdown ruled out already.

Still, with infection and hospitalisations numbers rising, some measures might return. One that is expected to make a comeback sooner rather than later is the FFP2 mask mandate for indoor areas.

Will there be ski resort closures?

So far, closing ski resorts in Austria is off the menu and many operators say they are hesitant to even reduce services.

However, as explained above, skiing in Austria this winter could look slightly different due to energy saving measures, and will definitely cost more money.

SHOW COMMENTS