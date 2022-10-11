Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The hassles and difficulties with Vienna’s MA 35

On Monday, The Local published a story on how Vienna’s immigration office, the MA 35, can sometimes make life very difficult for immigrants. And there’s no escaping it: every foreigner moving to the Austrian capital must head there at some point.

From lost documents to requests for paperwork that “doesn’t exist”, delays, rudeness and more, our readers shared their experiences with us. Not all was bad, though, especially if you speak (if only a little) German.

Here are your stories with MA 35.

All voting ballots counted for presidential elections

Austria has finished counting all the ballots for its presidential elections, and Van der Bellen was confirmed the winner with 56.7 percent of the votes. The FPÖ candidate Walter Rosenkranz was second, with 17.7 percent of the votes.

The surprise was the confirmation that Bierpartei candidate Dominik Wlazny came in third, with 8.3 percent, followed closely by the Krone-columnist Tassilo Wallentin, who had 8.1 percent of the votes.

The turnout for the elections was the lowest since 2010. Only 65.2 percent of the population voted in this year’s elections.

Austria might be bringing the mask mandate back

Experts in Austria continue calling for the return of a mask mandate. A measure, they say, that is simple and extremely effective in containing rising covid-19 numbers.

The latest report by the Covid prognosis consortium in Austria said they expected an increase of 52 percent in Covid patients hospitalised in the next few days. The federal government said it would evaluate the situation and come up with a decision on the return of the masks by October 23rd.

Speaking to public broadcaster ORF, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) reiterated that the pandemic is not over and that when the government removed the mask mandate, it also announced the rules could be brought back in autumn.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer criticises EU on migration issues

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) complained about a massive increase in migration in Austria and harshly criticised the EU Commission.

“I expect the EU Commission to get into gear because more and more member states are dissatisfied,” Nehammer said in an interview with the German newspaper “Welt”.

“Why doesn’t the Commission, as guardian of the treaties, finally take care of the fact that EU law are constantly being broken when so many irregular migrants arrive in a landlocked country like Austria who have previously passed through several EU countries and safe third countries without being stopped,” Nehammer asked.

According to the Chancellor, Austria recorded almost 57,000 asylum applications between the beginning of January and the end of August – an increase of 195 percent compared to the previous year.

Electricity prices will remain high

Austria’s market regulator E-Control said electricity prices should continue high “for a while”.

“This is a high-price phase that will probably continue for a while,” said E-Control board member Wolfgang Urbantschitsch.

For November 2022, the electricity price index is 16.8 percent higher than in October. Compared to the year before, the increase is 342.2 percent.

Styria starts vaccination campaign against Influenza

Styria has started its flu vaccination campaign with doses available in the vaccination centre of the city of Graz. The campaign runs while “stocks last” or until January 27th.

“The recommended time for flu vaccination is October and November. Since the flu virus changes every year, vaccination should be carried out annually. Elderly people in particular, chronically ill and immunocompromised people should be vaccinated against flu,” said Health City Councilor Robert Krotzer.

The flu vaccination is free for social card owners and children up to 14 but costs €17 or €28 depending on which is applied. People should make an appointment on the official website.

Weather

In large parts of the country, sunny weather will prevail as fog patches and residual clouds from the night will clear.

More clouds will pass through the north during the day and generally spring clouds will develop over the mountains, where there can also be rain showers.

In the afternoon temperatures should stay between 16C to 21C.

