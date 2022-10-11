For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Final presidential election results are in, updates on mask mandate in Austria, Nehammer criticises the EU and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 11 October 2022 09:33 CEST
A pharmacist vaccinates a patient against the seasonnal flu. (Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Alexander Van der Bellen reelected for the presidency, Austria faces challenges with its 2023 budget, debate on hot water in schools and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 10 October 2022 09:41 CEST
