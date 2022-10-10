For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Alexander Van der Bellen reelected for the presidency, Austria faces challenges with its 2023 budget, debate on hot water in schools and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 10 October 2022 09:41 CEST
Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks to supporters at an election party in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2022. - The projections showed the 78-year-old incumbent swept 54.6 percent of the votes with six other candidates all lagging far behind. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Final election campaign days ahead of presidential election, Austria increases its defence budget, free flu vaccination campaign and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 7 October 2022 09:36 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments