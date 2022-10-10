Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Alexander Van der Bellen reelected for the presidency, Austria faces challenges with its 2023 budget, debate on hot water in schools and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 09:41 CEST
Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks to supporters at an election party in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2022. - The projections showed the 78-year-old incumbent swept 54.6 percent of the votes with six other candidates all lagging far behind. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

Alexander Van der Bellen elected for a second term as president

The 78-year-old incumbent got more than 56 percent of the votes on Sunday’s elections and has been reelected president of Austria. Therefore, there will be no need for a runoff dispute.

Van der Bellen ran a campaign saying he was the “safe choice” for Austria, with voters drawn to his “consistency” and moderation. While president, VdB presided over a domestic political crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and the inflation and energy crisis.

He ran as an independent but had the backing of most main Austrian parties, including the ruling coalition ÖVP and Greens and opposition parties SPÖ and NEOS.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: What exactly does the president do?

Postal votes will decide the third place

While projections show Alexander Van der Bellen has been elected, followed by the FPÖ candidate Rosenkranz (with around 18 percent of the votes), the question now is who will be the third.

Independent candidate Tassilo Wallentin and Bier-Partei founder Dominik Wlazny are technically tied, and the mailed-in ballots should decide who got the most votes. But, of course, it makes no practical difference when it comes to the presidency itself.

Still, the final results for both of them are surprisingly high, especially for left-wing Wlazny, a doctor-turned-rock-start-turned-politician. Wlazny, who founded the protest party called Beer Party, reached second place in the capital Vienna.

READ ALSO: Austria’s Beer Party founder vies to be next president

High debt and interest burden the 2023 budget

The energy crisis and inflation are weighing on the first budget that Finance Minister Magnus Brunner will present later this week, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) will present his first budget on Wednesday.

On the one hand, it is heavily burdened by high debts accumulated in the past pandemic years due to the Corona aid package and the sharp rise in interest rates.

In addition, there are anti-inflation packages worth billions, galloping inflation and stagnating economic growth. All this will be felt in the 2023 budget.

READ ALSO: Stagflation: Austrian economy ‘slowing down’ as inflation remains high

Discussion about hot water in Salzburg schools

Salzburg’s government is considering keeping water cold in municipal buildings, including schools and kindergartens, Salzburger Nachrichten reported.

The measure would help reach the federal government’s 11 percent energy savings goal.

With the changes, children in municipal facilities would only have cold water to wash their hands this winter. The cost-cutting measures were reportedly announced at a parents’ evening by councillor Martina Berthold.

“We are checking all areas where we can make savings,” Berthold told Austrian media after saying she was “surprised” that the information had already made the news.

In a quick assessment, areas such as the fire brigade, sports facilities or schools with showers had been exempted in advance, she said. Special schools and the changing rooms of kindergartens were also included in the exceptions, according to SN. “We will certainly not let any child freeze,” Berthold said Sunday.

READ ALSO: How people in Austria are reducing their energy consumption

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The morning starts with fog throughout the country, but the sun will later shine intermittently, especially in the north and east of Austria, the country’s meteorological institute ZAMG said.

From late afternoon, a few rain showers will reach the far west. High temperatures will stay between 16C and 21C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Final election campaign days ahead of presidential election, Austria increases its defence budget, free flu vaccination campaign and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 7 October 2022 09:36 CEST
Final spurt in the presidential election campaign

Austria’s presidential campaign is coming to an end as the election approaches on Sunday, October 9th. On Friday, almost all candidates will make their last public appearances.

Van der Bellen will close his campaign in Wiener Marx-Palast at 4 pm. Before that, ex-FPÖ and BZÖ politician Gerald Grosz will kick things off on Ballhausplatz in the morning, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

Also on Friday, Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny invites his supporters to another event. At 5 pm, he will start his tour finale on Vienna’s Stephansplatz.

FPÖ candidate Walter Rosenkranz will also take to the traditional blue campaign field from 5 pm. He is inviting his supporters to the Viktor-Adler-Markt in Vienna, where he will be supported by Vienna’s FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and federal party chairman Herbert Kickl.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Austria increases defence budget for 2023

The Austrian government on Thursday announced a 22.29 percent increase to the 2023 defence budget, which will total €3.31 billion.

“We don’t want just to give short-term answers, but rather make targeted investments in areas that will make Austria stronger,” Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said.

READ ALSO: Austria’s civil defence alarm: What you should know about the warning siren system

Vienna announces free flu vaccinations

This year, the City of Vienna is again offering free flu vaccinations – and it’s possible to get the shots in combination with a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccination campaign starts on November 2nd, the government said.

Everyone can get the vaccine, including babies aged seven months or older. It is not necessary to have a primary residence in the Austrian capital. The influenza vaccine campaign is aimed mainly at people over 65, with chronic diseases, children and medical staff. However, vaccination is recommended for anyone who wants to protect themselves.

After two winters without a flu wave in Austria, influenza could make a more significant comeback due to the greatly reduced coronavirus measures, the authorities warned. The vaccination appointment can be made via the Impfservice Portal.

READ ALSO: Reader question: How do I get a flu vaccine in Austria?

Opening hours of Graz Main Post Office reduced

The main post office in Graz is heavily overloaded, 5min reported, mainly due to the high demand from people seeking to get their Klimabonus or send in their mailed election ballots.

Still, instead of increasing the offers, the city’s main post office at Neutorgasse is shortening working hours.

Those seeking postal services will have to reach them from 8 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5:30 pm – the office is closed for one hour longer over lunch and finishes up for the day half an hour earlier.

READ ALSO: Cost of living: Austria’s postal service announces prices increases

Vienna announces new budget distribution

The City of Vienna has announced a package to relieve the burden on Vienna’s district budgets, giving district councils “the necessary room for manoeuvre”.

The new budget includes a €23 million one-off funding to help the district settle debts connected with structural and population growth, especially considering recent rising building costs. Additionally, the city government is increasing the budget for green spaces by €20 million.

The city will also take over from the district the energy expenses – which would amount to around €20 million. Finally, the reform also changed how funds would be distributed, considering the number of jobs in each district. According to the Vienna government, this provides “a positive incentive for efforts to attract businesses to the district”.

READ ALSO: Energy costs: Vienna to support 200,000 households with up to €500

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Friday will bring widespread sunny, autumnal weather again, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

During the day, a southeasterly to easterly wind will blow in the east. Daytime highs are between 17 and 23 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

