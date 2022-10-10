Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Alexander Van der Bellen elected for a second term as president

The 78-year-old incumbent got more than 56 percent of the votes on Sunday’s elections and has been reelected president of Austria. Therefore, there will be no need for a runoff dispute.

Van der Bellen ran a campaign saying he was the “safe choice” for Austria, with voters drawn to his “consistency” and moderation. While president, VdB presided over a domestic political crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and the inflation and energy crisis.

He ran as an independent but had the backing of most main Austrian parties, including the ruling coalition ÖVP and Greens and opposition parties SPÖ and NEOS.

Postal votes will decide the third place

While projections show Alexander Van der Bellen has been elected, followed by the FPÖ candidate Rosenkranz (with around 18 percent of the votes), the question now is who will be the third.

Independent candidate Tassilo Wallentin and Bier-Partei founder Dominik Wlazny are technically tied, and the mailed-in ballots should decide who got the most votes. But, of course, it makes no practical difference when it comes to the presidency itself.

Still, the final results for both of them are surprisingly high, especially for left-wing Wlazny, a doctor-turned-rock-start-turned-politician. Wlazny, who founded the protest party called Beer Party, reached second place in the capital Vienna.

High debt and interest burden the 2023 budget

The energy crisis and inflation are weighing on the first budget that Finance Minister Magnus Brunner will present later this week, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) will present his first budget on Wednesday.

On the one hand, it is heavily burdened by high debts accumulated in the past pandemic years due to the Corona aid package and the sharp rise in interest rates.

In addition, there are anti-inflation packages worth billions, galloping inflation and stagnating economic growth. All this will be felt in the 2023 budget.

Discussion about hot water in Salzburg schools

Salzburg’s government is considering keeping water cold in municipal buildings, including schools and kindergartens, Salzburger Nachrichten reported.

The measure would help reach the federal government’s 11 percent energy savings goal.

With the changes, children in municipal facilities would only have cold water to wash their hands this winter. The cost-cutting measures were reportedly announced at a parents’ evening by councillor Martina Berthold.

“We are checking all areas where we can make savings,” Berthold told Austrian media after saying she was “surprised” that the information had already made the news.

In a quick assessment, areas such as the fire brigade, sports facilities or schools with showers had been exempted in advance, she said. Special schools and the changing rooms of kindergartens were also included in the exceptions, according to SN. “We will certainly not let any child freeze,” Berthold said Sunday.

