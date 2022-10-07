Read news from:
Stagflation: Austrian economy ‘slowing down’ as inflation remains high

After the strong expansion in the first half of 2022, the Austrian economy is now in a downturn phase, according to the Austrian Institute of Economic Research.

Published: 7 October 2022 11:23 CEST
An elderly woman shopping in a supermarket in Vienna. Inflation is pushing prices up in Austria. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The economic slowdown is spreading to all value-adding sectors, the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) said.

The manufacturing sector is even likely to slip into recession, it added. Real GDP is expected to grow by 4.8 percent in 2022 and roughly stagnate in the following year (2023 +0.2 percent).

With inflation remaining high in 2023, Austria’s economy is heading for stagflation, when the inflation rate is increasing as economic growth slows, for the first time since the 1970s.

The negative results are highly influenced by the energy crisis, but Austria will be less affected than some of its neighbours.

“Due to its higher natural gas intensity, rationing as a result of possible supply shortages is likely to hit the German economy harder than the Austrian economy”, says Christian Glocker, one of the authors of the current WIFO forecast.

Economic growth after the pandemic is slowing down

The widespread lifting of the COVID-19 measures by the authorities has temporarily given a strong boost to the services sector and private consumption in particular.

However, “this effect is now expiring”, Wifo said.

“Now the dampening forces from the international environment will have a stronger impact on the overall economy”, it added.

As the global economy weakens, it clouds the outlook for domestic goods exports and thus for industry and investment in Austria. At the same time, the marked increase in world market prices for raw materials, energy and intermediate goods keeps domestic price inflation high and causes real income losses that dampen private consumption.

“However, government spending to support consumption counteracts this.”, Wifo added. Austria’s federal and state governments have announced several support packages to cushion the effects of the economic crisis to the public, as The Local reported.

Under these conditions, Austria’s economy will still expand by 4.8 percent in 2022 and thus grow more strongly than in the previous year (2021 +4.6 percent). In the following year, however, the momentum is likely to slow down considerably (2023 +0.2 percent), the economists said.

The forecast flattening of economic momentum will only have a delayed impact on prices, with inflation expected to rise to 8.4 percent in 2022 and weaken only slightly to 6.6 percent in 2023 – bringing Austria to stagflation for the first time since the 1970s.

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

EU takes action against Austria on working rights

Austria comes up short in areas such as 'transparent and predictable working conditions' and 'promotion of equality in the labour market', the EU Commission has said.

Published: 22 September 2022 17:13 CEST
The EU Commission has reprimanded Austria on several labour market issues, according to a press statement by the Brussels-based authority.

Austria is lagging in properly implementing EU regulations in “transparent and predictable working conditions” and “promotion of equality in the labour market”.

After the European Union sends out directives to member states, it also sets a deadline for the countries to bring the EU-agreed rules to the national level.

The first directive for “transparent and predictable working conditions” provides more extensive and updated labour rights and protection to the 182 million workers in the European Union.

The EU Commission stated: “With the new rules, workers have, for instance, the right to more predictability regarding assignments and working time. They will also have the right to receive timely and more complete information about the essential aspects of their job, such as place of work and remuneration”.

Austria and 18 other member states have failed to communicate the complete transposition of the directive into national law by the deadline of August 1st.

Promotion of equality in the labour market

Additionally, Austria has failed to notify national measures transposing the “Work-Life Balance Directive” by the EU and has been notified along with 18 other countries.

The directive “aims to ensure equality in labour market participation by encouraging equal sharing of care responsibilities between parents”.

“It introduced paternity leave, ensuring that fathers/second parents have the right to take at least ten working days of paternity leave around the time of birth of the child. The Directive also establishes a minimum of four months of parental leave, with at least two of the four months non-transferable from one parent to another.

“It establishes five working days per year of carers’ leave for each worker providing personal care or support to a relative or person living in the same household and gives all working parents of children up to at least eight years old and all carers a right to request flexible working arrangements.”

The Austrian federal government now has two months to respond to the EU Commission’s letter of formal notice, otherwise, it faces another warning – and could eventually see its case going to the European Court of Justice.

