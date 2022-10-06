Read news from:
Austria
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a great beer festival, here are some ideas.

Published: 6 October 2022 16:04 CEST
Waiting room of Freuds practice (c) Hertha Hurnaus/Sigmund Freud Privatstiftung

Sigmund Freud Museum

The father of modern psychology was born in the Austrian Empire and spent most of his life in its capital. In Vienna, Sigmund Freud’s former home and workplace is now a museum which is definitely worth the visit.

You can explore several rooms, but the highlights are the tiny but interesting waiting room, the famous consulting room and, of course, Freud’s study itself. Among the objects still there are some original editions of books and cabinets filled with his collections of antiquities.

You can find more information here.

Vienna Autumn Days

The Viennese institution that is the Palmenhaus in Burggarten is hosting the sixth edition of the Wiener Herbsttage, or Vienna Autumn Days.

From Friday to Sunday, visitors (children and adults alike) can learn more about bees, visit a wild fruit exhibition and learn more about seasonal fauna and flora. Stands with exhibitors bring typical food and drinks as well as handmade products like natural soaps.

You can find more information here.

Fratelli Valentino

We have to be honest, we haven’t visited this new spot yet, but based on this amazing review in Falter, it’s where we’re heading next: “And so you come to a small restaurant where the atmosphere is as if Italy had just won the World Cup. Gianni and Pasquale mix drinks, tap beer, make espresso, pour southern Italian wines and prepare the only thing you can eat in their restaurant – the mixed plate.”

“It’s great, everyone is happy, and somehow it’s clear why we all love being in Italy so much. Not only because of the beautiful landscape and the good food. But also because of this enthusiasm.”. What not to love?

You can find more information here.

Mexican night

This Saturday, it’s Mexican night at the A-Danceclub. Besides the great music that is a staple of the Millennium City nightclub, people who join the party can drink the night’s specials, including tequila shots, at a discounted price.

You can find more information here.

ErnteTankFest at the Ottakringer Brauerei

Do you know what “tank beer” is? For the first time, the Ottakringer brewery hosts its ErnteTankFest and is introducing the concept to beer lovers. According to the brewery, it’s the “freshest” beer and people can try it straight from the tank.

In addition to the entire Ottakringer beer variety, a colourful programme rounds off the experience of the festival: food trucks, modern brass music and social get-togethers on the brewery forecourt before heading to the Alte Technik at prime time.

For those who want to party afterwards, special guest KSOT/SOUNDSYSTEM will keep the party going until 4 am in the Alte Technik.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

