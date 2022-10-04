For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Russia's Gazprom again fails to deliver gas through Austria, government to announce pension adjustments, Covid numbers rising and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 4 October 2022 09:20 CEST
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Austria. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
SPÖ gets significant results in Burgenland elections, chancellor to participate in 'migration summit', weapons arsenal found in Tyrol and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 3 October 2022 09:35 CEST
