TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Russia's Gazprom again fails to deliver gas through Austria, government to announce pension adjustments, Covid numbers rising and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 4 October 2022 09:20 CEST
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Austria. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Russia’s Gazprom again won’t deliver gas via Austria

On Saturday, Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Italy’s Eni, blaming an issue with Austria, as The Local reported.

Austria’s energy regulator said the issue concerned new rules for balance between imports and exports but didn’t have details on the specific Gazprom-Eni contracts. Still, it said the new regulations were presented to the market players “months in advance”.

This Tuesday, Gazprom informed the Italian energy group that it could not confirm the gas supply. Again due to the inability to dispatch gas through Austria.

Austrian gas storage facilities are 80 percent full

The gas storage facilities in Austria are now a good 80 percent complete, Austrian media reported.

However, the domestic suppliers, international traders and local industrial companies have paid many times more for the gas stored as a precaution in preparation for the cold season than in 2021.

Households in Austria have already been informed about the additional costs, or they will probably soon receive mail from their supplier. A five- to six-fold increase in the monthly bill is not uncommon, Der Standard said.

Austria’s federal government agrees on pension adjustment

The governing parties ÖVP and Greens have reached an agreement on the adjustment of pensions for 2023, Austrian media reported. The details will be announced this Tuesday by Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and ÖVP parliamentary party leader August Wöginger.

According to broadcaster ORF, the incomes of about 200,000 pensioners should be increased by about ten percent. For the other pensioners, there will be a socially graduated increase.

Covid numbers on the rise

The number of positive Covid tests and hospital admissions due to the disease has been increasing in Austria for weeks, while progress in the fourth vaccination is stalling, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

However, the good news is that there is no sign of a new, more dangerous variant which could again increase the cases of severe courses of Covid-19, the report added.

Nevertheless, the situation now concerns doctors, and health authorities don’t rule out the return of measures such as an FFP2 mask mandate indoors in the coming months.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the southwest, sunshine will predominate after the local fog has dissipated, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the rest of Austria, there will still be some cloud fields. Isolated rain showers are most likely in the Weinviertel.

In the afternoon, the clouds will decrease and the sun will again return. The clouds will last the longest in the northeast. The daily high temperature will reach 15 to 21 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SPÖ gets significant results in Burgenland elections, chancellor to participate in 'migration summit', weapons arsenal found in Tyrol and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 3 October 2022 09:35 CEST
Burgenland municipal elections results are in

Austria’s Burgenland state had municipal elections, and the centre-left party SPÖ saw some gains, though centre-right ÖVP kept the absolute majority in the capital Eisenstadt.

Thomas Steiner (ÖVP) lost 1.9 percentage points but still holds the capital with 53.4 percent of the votes. In contracts, the SPÖ gained almost four percentage posts and elected mayors in Andau, Gattendorf, Geresdorf-Sulz, Heugraben, Horitschon, Lutzmannsburg, Oberdorf im Burgenland, Sankt Michael im Burgenland and in Unterrabnitz-Schwendgraben.

Austria has presidential elections set for this Sunday, October 9th. The country will also elect a new parliament in 2024, with incumbents ÖVO and Green plummeting on polls and seeing losses in local ballots.

Nehammer to participate in ‘migration summit’

Austria’s chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the head of the Hungarian state Viktor Orbán in Budapest to discuss migration issues as refugee numbers taking the Balkan route have increased, daily Die Presse reported.

The government leaders will talk about increasing police cooperation in border protection, combating smugglers and other joint measures to counter illegal migration flows, the Chancellery said.

Police find weapons arsenal in Tyrolean flat

On Saturday, police found an arsenal of weapons in the house of a German man in Tyrol, public broadcaster ORF reported.

The authorities wanted to serve the 47-year-old man with a weapons ban notice, but he stated that he had destroyed his weapons possession card.

During a house search, the police found several weapons and 1,300 rounds of ammunition, as well as various war materials such as a Russian tank night-vision device, armour-piercing ammunition, a machete, a crossbow and brass knuckles.

In addition, a human skull was discovered. The 47-year-old said he had bought it at a flea market in Germany.

MFG Federal Executive Gerhard Pöttler resigns from party

The MFG loses one of its central figures shortly after missing out on entry into the Tyrolean parliament.

Gerhard Pöttler, the federal secretary, federal finance officer and head of the regional group in Salzburg, wrote a letter informing of his departure from the party, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The reason for the move was probably internal differences with other party members.

“I have come to the conclusion that some of the people in our organisation are no longer putting into practice what we promised our supporters. I can’t and don’t want to be a part of that any more,” Pöttler wrote. In his view, MFG had already become ingratiated with the existing system.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the northern regions from Salzburg eastwards to western Lower Austria and Upper Styria, clouds will continue to dominate and there will be some rain, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG said.

The snow line is around 1700m above sea level.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy with only a few showers and the sun will shine at times, more in the afternoon. It will be much sunnier on the southern side of the Alps. From Upper Austria eastwards moderate to brisk, in the east occasionally strong wind from west to northwest. Maximum temperatures will be betwee 11C and 19C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

