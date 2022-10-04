Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Russia’s Gazprom again won’t deliver gas via Austria

On Saturday, Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Italy’s Eni, blaming an issue with Austria, as The Local reported.

Austria’s energy regulator said the issue concerned new rules for balance between imports and exports but didn’t have details on the specific Gazprom-Eni contracts. Still, it said the new regulations were presented to the market players “months in advance”.

This Tuesday, Gazprom informed the Italian energy group that it could not confirm the gas supply. Again due to the inability to dispatch gas through Austria.

Austrian gas storage facilities are 80 percent full

The gas storage facilities in Austria are now a good 80 percent complete, Austrian media reported.

However, the domestic suppliers, international traders and local industrial companies have paid many times more for the gas stored as a precaution in preparation for the cold season than in 2021.

Households in Austria have already been informed about the additional costs, or they will probably soon receive mail from their supplier. A five- to six-fold increase in the monthly bill is not uncommon, Der Standard said.

Austria’s federal government agrees on pension adjustment

The governing parties ÖVP and Greens have reached an agreement on the adjustment of pensions for 2023, Austrian media reported. The details will be announced this Tuesday by Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and ÖVP parliamentary party leader August Wöginger.

According to broadcaster ORF, the incomes of about 200,000 pensioners should be increased by about ten percent. For the other pensioners, there will be a socially graduated increase.

Covid numbers on the rise

The number of positive Covid tests and hospital admissions due to the disease has been increasing in Austria for weeks, while progress in the fourth vaccination is stalling, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

However, the good news is that there is no sign of a new, more dangerous variant which could again increase the cases of severe courses of Covid-19, the report added.

Nevertheless, the situation now concerns doctors, and health authorities don’t rule out the return of measures such as an FFP2 mask mandate indoors in the coming months.

Weather

In the southwest, sunshine will predominate after the local fog has dissipated, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the rest of Austria, there will still be some cloud fields. Isolated rain showers are most likely in the Weinviertel.

In the afternoon, the clouds will decrease and the sun will again return. The clouds will last the longest in the northeast. The daily high temperature will reach 15 to 21 degrees.

