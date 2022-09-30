Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Gas storage levels filling up, inflation at 10.5 percent, controversy with the Lobau Tunnel and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 30 September 2022 09:30 CEST
grocery shopping spain prices inflation
Inflation on essential food items has risen in Austria. (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)

Gas storage levels to reach 80 percent ‘soon’

Austria’s domestic gas storage systems are filling up, the head of E-Control, the country’s energy regulator, told ZiB. Carola Millgramm said the storage levels should be 80 percent full by October 1st.

This means that industry, as well as households, can count on enough natural gas for the winter.

The situation would have to be re-evaluated if gas deliveries were to be stopped completely. In general, though, Austria is “well prepared for winter”, a representative of the Austrian Energy Ministry told broadcaster ORF.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy

Is this the end of the Lobau Tunnel?

Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) wants to bring down the Lobau Tunnel for good: “Just because something was worth considering 20 years ago doesn’t mean it’s still the right decision today”, she said.

The controversial project was created to ease traffic from the outskirts of Vienna (east of the Danube river) to the capital centre. However, the tunnel would go below protected green areas in the 22nd district, and environmentalists alerted to the dangers it could bring to the Lobau region.

Additionally, many people complained that creating more roads for cars was not the best way to deal with traffic – saying the government should focus on giving the population better public transport options instead.

But the project is polarised, with many, including leading party ÖVP, still in favour of it, claiming Vienna urgently needs efficient traffic relief.

READ ALSO: The best spots to recharge on the weekend in Vienna

Inflation estimated at 10.5 percent in September

The inflation rate for September 2022 is expected to be 10.5 percent, according to calculations by Statistics Austria, as part of a flash estimate. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose by 1.6 percent.

The inflation rate thus exceeds the values during the oil crises of the 1970s and rises to the highest level since July 1952, when it was 14.1 percent.

The main reason for the rise in consumer prices is substantial increases in household energy, which is also the most important driver of inflation in September. The second most important price driver is fuel prices, which remain at a high level. There were moderate price increases in food and restaurants.

READ ALSO: Reader question: I’ve received my Austrian Klimabonus as a voucher, now what?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Apart from a few clearings, abundant clouds will prevail and there will be intermittent rain, especially in the south. Still, there will also be some rain in the other regions, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The snow line rises from 1900 to 2500m.

The wind will blow weakly to moderately from different directions. Daytime highs are between 12 and 17 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Energy cost subsidy announced, the latest Strache controversy, weather forecast and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 29 September 2022 08:11 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Energy cost subsidy for companies is increased

Since many companies can no longer afford the sharply increased energy costs, the government has decided to increase the budget for a subsidy from €450 million to €1.3 billion. 

Specifically, funds are earmarked for companies that spend at least much of their turnover on electricity, gas and fuels, the daily newspaper Die Presse reported.

The first money is supposed to flow later this year, but the subsidies will be retroactively paid to bills from February to September 2022.

Each company can receive up to €50 million.

READ ALSO: From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy

Tyrol could have a three-way coalition

In Tyrol, there will likely be either a two-party coalition of centre-right ÖVP and centre-left SPÖ or a tripartite alliance of ÖVP, Greens and Neos. 

Anton Mattle, the  ÖVP candidate tasked with forming the state’s new government, will invite these parties “in a timely manner” to an exploratory round before a final decision on coalition negotiations, he told journalists on Wednesday evening after the initial discussion round in Innsbruck’s Landhaus.

Tyrol had state elections on Sunday, and the ÖVP suffered a significant loss, though it was the most voted party. It now needs to enter into an agreement with other parties to form a parliamentary majority.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who will be Tyrol’s new governor?

Former vice-chancellor Strache makes headlines again

If you see the face of former vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (formerly FPOe) on the news often this week – and maybe even on one or two satirical drawings, that’s because of the latest, well, gossip regarding the politician.

The once powerful politician fell in disgrace after a video of him bragging about his party’s influence on Austrian media and organisations leaked. The video, shot with a hidden camera and the help of people pretending to have ties with Russian oligarchs, was filmed on the Spanish island of Ibiza. It was released in 2019 and crumbled the OeVP-FPOe coalition. 

Since then, both parties, and Strache, have faced corruption allegations and charges.

Now, the controversy surrounding the former vice-chancellor also involves his personal life. He recently divorced from long-time partner Philippa Strache, an Austrian politician who stood by him during the Ibiza affair. 

The reason came out this week: Strache apparently hid the fact he had a child with another woman from his wife. A daughter was born in 2016, just eight months before the lavishing Strache wedding ceremony in Wachau.

READ ALSO: ‘Ibizagate’: What you need to know about the Austrian political corruption scandal

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG  

Numerous cloud fields will cover the country, the sun will only appear occasionally and there will still be rain showers in the morning, especially in the eastern half, Austria´s meteorological institute ZAMG said.

In the afternoon, the precipitation will decrease, but in the west and south of Austria, rain and showers will set in again with the arrival of the next disturbance. The snow line will be around 2000m above sea level. 

Winds will often be light from mainly northerly directions. Afternoon temperatures should stay between 9 and 16 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS