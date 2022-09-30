For members
POLITICS
Reader question: Can I vote in Austria’s presidential elections?
On October 9th, Austria will vote to elect a new president, but who can vote in these national elections?
Published: 30 September 2022 14:40 CEST
Austrians are voting to elect a new president. (Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash)
POLITICS
Austria’s Beer Party founder vies to be next president
With his long dark hair and torn jeans, punk rock singer Dominik Wlazny of Austria's Beer Party seems an unlikely candidate for the country's next president.
Published: 29 September 2022 09:32 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments