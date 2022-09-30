Read news from:
Austria
POLITICS

Reader question: Can I vote in Austria’s presidential elections?

On October 9th, Austria will vote to elect a new president, but who can vote in these national elections?

Published: 30 September 2022 14:40 CEST
vote ballot petition
Austrians are voting to elect a new president. (Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash)

Austria’s presidential election will take place on October 9th, with seven candidates vying to take over at the Hofburg – the official workplace of the country’s president.

According to opinion polls, the favourite to win is the current president Alexander Van der Bellen, who is running for reelection.

A presidential candidate must be an Austrian citizen, be eligible to vote in the National Assembly and be at least 35 years old on election day.

Members of ruling dynasties or families that reigned in the past are not eligible to run in the presidential election. This is to avoid a return to monarchy in Austria via the role of the Federal President.

Who can vote in these elections?

The only people allowed to vote in Austrian federal elections are Austrian citizens aged 16 or above.

That means foreigners – even those born and raised in Austria, are not entitled to choose a new president. Unless, of course, they take up Austrian citizenship (usually giving up their original citizenship).

Since Austria has a large proportion of foreigners in the population, many people will not be able to vote in these elections.

In fact, some 18 percent of residents (or 1.4 million people) in Austria over the age of 16 do not have the right to vote because they are not citizens, with the highest concentration of ineligible people in Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg.

In comparison, 20 years ago, Austria had just 580,000 people without the right to vote.

Statistics Austria data evaluated by the APA shows that around 30 percent of the voting-age population in Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg are not entitled to vote. In Linz and Graz, it is about 25 percent.

However, there are some smaller communities in Austria where the number of people without the right to vote is even higher.

In Jungholz in Tyrol, 66 percent of the population are not eligible, followed by 51 percent in Mittelberg in Vorarlberg. Kittsee in Burgenland and Wolfsthal in Lower Austria also have high proportions of Slovakian residents who cannot vote.

Austrian citizenship

Currently, in Austria, if someone wants to take up citizenship via naturalisation, they must undergo an extensive and expensive process and fulfil specific criteria.

Generally, there needs to be at least ten years of lawful and uninterrupted residence in Austria. But there are exceptions for those with citizenship of an EU or EEA country, those born in Austria, or married to an Austrian, for example.

The main hurdles, however, include having to give up any other citizenships, as Austria doesn’t allow for dual citizenship in naturalisation cases with few exceptions, and the payment of a high fee, which depends on the municipality, but could reach thousands of euros.

And though the topic of easing the requirements has come up several times in Austria, the country doesn’t seem any closer to changing its citizenship laws.

POLITICS

Austria’s Beer Party founder vies to be next president

With his long dark hair and torn jeans, punk rock singer Dominik Wlazny of Austria's Beer Party seems an unlikely candidate for the country's next president.

Published: 29 September 2022 09:32 CEST
Austria's Beer Party founder vies to be next president

But that’s exactly what the 35-year-old aims to be, as he seeks to shake up a presidential race dominated by politicians mostly backed by more established parties — several rocked by corruption scandals.

Running against six others, including incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen, Wlazny is the first-ever presidential candidate from the Beer Party, named for its advocacy of the popular beverage.

Wlazny describes his campaign for the October 9 vote as a “David vs Goliath fight”, with Van der Bellen widely tipped to clinch a second mandate.

But he’s hoping to win some voters over with his party’s unconventional approach to politics.

The party’s goals include having a fountain in the capital that dispenses beer, saying in a proposal to the city it could “raise the quality of life” for residents and draw tourists.

Wlazny’s bare-bones presidential campaign, dubbed “Let’s talk about it”, pushes for gender equality and animal welfare, among other issues.

His messaging is also unconventional, sending updates via online satirical clips, and Wlazny says his appeal is to anyone who “has a desire for change”.

“Beer is a great thing. But actually it’s about how you can get involved, and you don’t have to be a beer drinker for that,” Wlazny, better known by his stage name Marco Pogo, told AFP.

Hiring reform

The Beer Party, founded by Wlazny in 2015 as a “satirical project”, now has some 1,000 members. Wlazny and 10 others serve as district counsellors in Vienna following 2020 city elections.

With some six million people eligible to cast their ballots, polls put Wlazny as likely to earn just around five percent in the presidential election with Van der Bellen getting some 60 percent.

The 78-year-old ecologist has to earn more than 50 percent of the vote, or else face his closest challenger in a run-off in November.

In 2016, Van der Bellen had to fight it out in two rounds when a far-right politician raked in more votes than expected, but a series of graft allegations has since eroded the far-right’s support and shaken the EU member’s conservative-led government.

The presidential post itself is mostly ceremonial, but Wlazny believes he could do “a lot of good things”.

As president, Wlazny says, he would vet candidates proposed as ministers, making them go through a hiring process like in a company, to seek to avoid political chaos due to unfit leaders.

Currently the president usually doesn’t reject the government’s choices.

“I often have the feeling that it’s harder to get an apprenticeship in Austria than a ministerial post,” Wlazny said.

Cabaret on the side

Wlazny himself studied medicine in Vienna and worked as a general doctor in a hospital before quitting in 2014 to focus on music.

Besides being the lead singer of the band Turbobier, he performs cabaret and works with breweries to make his own beer, which is sold in Vienna supermarkets.

Wlazny said as president he would also want to push for the establishment of a so-called “Future Ministry” to check the impact of policy decisions on security, the environment, health and other sectors.

He said measures should have been taken decades ago to avoid the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, which hurts it now amid the ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a recent event where Wlazny unveiled his few campaign posters — he has put up just nine in total — dozens gathered near a central Vienna shopping street, some just curious, others ready to support him.

“I am very happy that there is someone who stands up for good values… He is young, he is of this era,” Brigitta Koppelhuber, 78, a retiree from Vienna, told AFP.

