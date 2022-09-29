For members
VIENNA
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cafe with a fireplace, here are some ideas.
Published: 29 September 2022 15:15 CEST
Irish actor Jack Gleeson arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. He will be in Vienna’s Comic Con this weekend. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
For members
ENERGY
From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy
Winter is approaching and with it a higher use of energy. Here’s what the City of Vienna is doing to save gas and electricity this winter.
Published: 28 September 2022 16:52 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments