REVEALED: The best websites for cross-Europe train travel

Planning to travel by train across Europe but not sure where to start? Here are the best websites to help make it happen.

Published: 29 September 2022 13:20 CEST
Travelling by train across Europe is easy - once you know where to look for tickets and routes. (Photo by Niklas Jeromin / Pexels)

Travelling across Europe by train is quickly becoming the preferred mode of transport for many people – mostly due to environmental concerns.

For others though, making the switch from cars or planes to trains is not so simple.

With planes, there are well-known websites like Skyscanner and Expedia, which makes it easy to find cheap flights. As well good connections across the continent from most major airports.

Then there is the convenience of travelling by car, which can be hard to beat – especially for those living in more rural areas. 

So what are the options for trains? Are there websites like Skyscanner but for train travel? And where can you find cheap tickets or the best routes?

Here are the websites you need to know when planning a trip across Europe by train.

Seat 61

The Seat 61 website provides tips on how to travel comfortably and affordably by train, while aiming to help visitors to rediscover the “pleasure, romance  and adventure of the journey”.

It includes an introduction to train travel in Europe, as well as an extensive search feature to find trains by starting location.

For example, The Local searched for trains from Salzburg to Italy and found routes to Venice, Milan, Florence, Rome and Naples, including on Nightjet sleeper trains.

The guide then describes the features of the Nightjet service, such as air conditioning, showers and room service all useful information for any newbies starting out with train travel.

Seat 61 is run by Martin Smith, a train enthusiast and former manager at the UK Department of Transport.

Trainline

The Trainline is an international platform focused on train travel. The company is based in the UK but has extensive coverage of train travel in 45 countries across Europe.

The aim of the Trainline is find to the cheapest tickets for a selected route. Most of the time, this means booking in advance.

The site also highlights some great offers, such as €7 tickets between Barcelona and Madrid, and Paris to Amsterdam from €20.

As an added bonus, the search function on the Trainline is very user-friendly and allows people to search by location, as well as add extras such as railcards or return tickets.

The Trainline can be accessed via the website or app.

Rail Europe

Rail Europe is a leading distributor of European train tickets. The website covers 25,000 destinations and 11,000 routes across the continent.

The search function on Rail Europe works in a similar way to other websites and users can view tickets by destination to get the best price. It’s also possible to purchase railcards direct from Rail Europe.

Additionally, the site includes a useful overview of the latest ticket releases and sales, such as special offers on journeys between Paris and Geneva.

Users can pay for tickets in Euros, Sterling or Dollar (US, Canada and Australia) on the website or the app.

Rail Europe is headquartered in Paris but was founded in New York in 1932.

Interrail

The Interrail Pass is a railcard that is available for residents in Europe. For people that live outside of Europe, they can purchase the Eurail Pass.

The passes are aimed at backpackers, or anyone spending time travelling across Europe.

The Interrail website has details about the different passes on offer under the umbrella of Interrail, like the Global Pass, One Country Pass and the German Rail Pass

For example, prices for the One Country Pass for Spain start at €182 for three days of travel within one month. Or you can pay €235 for five days of travel within one month.

Whereas the Global Pass starts at €251 for seven days of train travel in one month, but goes up to €677 for a three month unlimited travel ticket.

Interrail or Eurail Pass holders can buy tickets and make reservations via the desktop website or the Rail Planner app.

Omio

Omio is a travel platform where you can book train, bus and flight tickets. It has a free app to download or users can search and book on the website.

The Omio site has a dedicated section just for train travel. It even highlights 28 routes in Europe that are faster by train than plane – as well as the amount of carbon dioxide saved on the trip.

Examples are London to Brussels, which takes just two hours, or Frankfurt to Cologne in one hour.

There is also a handy FAQ section with information about booking train tickets in Europe, baggage conditions and travelling with pets.

At the time of writing, The Local found a ticket from Zurich to Vienna on Omio for €60 (when searching for dates two months in advance).

Do you have other suggestions for websites we should add to this list? Let us know in the comments section below or email [email protected]

Train travel in Austria: 6 ways you can save money

Travelling by train is better for the planet, but it’s not always the cheapest form of transport. Here’s how to travel by train in Austria – and save money.

Published: 14 September 2022 14:39 CEST
Updated: 29 September 2022 13:13 CEST
We all know that fossil fuel emissions are bad for the environment and that we must do more to slow the impacts of climate change.

The problem is though, that greener forms of transport, like trains, are not always the cheaper option. And in times of high inflation, every penny (or cent) counts.

So if you’re looking to ditch the car but worried about your bank balance, here are seven ways to save money when travelling by train in Austria.

Klimaticket

The Klimaticket is an annual pass that allows access to all public transport across most of Austria. On the official website, it’s dubbed as the “mobility of the future”.

Part of the aim behind the ticket is to encourage more people to travel by public transport, while also making it more affordable. 

Users can choose to buy a regional, cross-regional or nationwide Klimaticket. Tourist train routes are not included in the scheme, such as the Waldviertelbahn, Wachaubahn, Schneebergbahn and Schafbergbahn.

The Klimaticket costs €1,095 per person, per year. For youth (under 25) and seniors (over 65) the price is €821.

Also, anyone that purchases a pass from July 1st to the end of 2022 gets one month free, so the Klimaticket will be valid for 13 months from the date of purchase.

If you travel regularly by public transport in Austria, then buying the Klimaticket is a good way to save cash. But unless you plan to make the most of the annual pass, it is a lot of money to pay in one go.

Find out more about the Klimaticket at klimaticket.at.

ÖBB Einfach-Raus-Ticket

ÖBB is Austria’s national rail operator and has several schemes aimed at saving money on transport.

One such scheme is the Einfach-Raus-Ticket, which allows unlimited travel for groups (up to five people) travelling together on local and regional trains for one day.

The price is calculated by the number of people in the group, so that it becomes cheaper if more people travel together. For example, a ticket for two people is €35 but is €39 for three people. 

Find out more at oebb.at.

Wiener Linien annual pass

The Wiener Linien is the company responsible for the public transport network in Vienna and offers an annual pass.

The annual ticket is very affordable at €365 – working out at just €1 per day – when purchased in full. It’s also possible to pay for the pass in monthly instalments but the ticket will then cost €396.

For seniors, the annual pass is €235 when paid in advance, or €246 for the monthly payment option.

To compare costs, the standard price of a single trip in Vienna is €2.40. So if you use public transport (bus, train or tram) almost every day in the city, the annual pass can save you lots of money.

Find out more about the Wiener Linien annual pass at wienerlinien.at.

(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

ÖBB Vorteilscard

The ÖBB Vorteilscard is for people that travel by train often and like to have flexibility. It can save travellers money by applying a discount every time a ticket is purchased with the card. 

On ÖBB trains, card holders can buy standard tickets for half price, as well as get up to 50 percent off private railways in Austria. Plus, you can save 15 percent on cross-border travel to countries like Germany, Croatia and Hungary.

The Vorteilscard 66 is available to everyone, regardless of age, and costs €66 for one year.

The Vorteilscard Family costs just €19 a year and allows travel for two adults and four children up to the age of 15.

The Vorteilscard Jungen is for people under the age of 26. The price is also €19 for one year.

Find out more about the Vorteilscard at oebb.at.

ÖBB city tickets

As well as the specific discount cards already mentioned above, ÖBB offers city tickets for the main cities in Austria.

Travellers can choose between day, weekly or monthly tickets, depending on whether they live in the city or are simply visiting for a limited time. This usually saves money when compared with buying single tickets.

For example, the one-day Linz Card costs €15 for an adult and €8.50 for a child (aged six to 15). It includes access to public transport, free admission to museums, plus a ticket to a theatre production, concert or event.

Find out more about oebb.at.

ÖBB Sparschiene Ticket

If you don’t want (or need) to invest in a specific train pass, then a quick and easy way to save money on train travel in Austria is with a Sparschiene Ticket. 

These are discounted tickets for ÖBB trains that are usually applied to journeys outside of peak travel times. 

At the time of writing, The Local found a Sparschiene Ticket for a journey the next day between Innsbruck and Salzburg for €44.90. The cost of a regular ticket on this route goes up to €52.70.

However, looking two weeks ahead, we found a Sparschiene Ticket on the same route for €24.90.

If you can be flexible when you travel, or are able to book ahead, it’s well worth planning a train trip around a Sparschiene Ticket.

