TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Energy subsidy plan in the works, Kurz to talk to inquiry commission, Covid numbers going up and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 28 September 2022 08:40 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz looks on as he arrives at the EU-Western Balkans summit at Brdo Congress Centre, near Ljubljana on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Government to present energy subsidy plan for companies

After weeks of negotiations, the federal government should present the energy cost subsidy this Wednesday. 

Although the detailed negotiations in the turquoise-green (ÖVP-Greens) coalition are still ongoing, the most critical cornerstones have already been agreed upon, Austrian media has reported.

“Energy-intensive” companies are the focus of the subsidy, the reports say. Restaurants and bars will get assistance – but only those that take energy-saving measures such as turning off electric heaters outdoors.

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz returns to political spotlight

Sebastian Kurz may have resigned from the country’s top position (and politics itself), but sometimes he can’t help returning to the spotlight. 

The former chancellor was invited – as an “information person” – to the ongoing commission of inquiry looking into allegations of corruption in his party, the ÖVP. 

He is expected to be asked about matters and decisions of his chancellery leading up to the Inseratenaffäre, the allegation that his inner circle bribed Austrian newspapers to publish fake polls favourable to him.

More than 10,000 new coronavirus infections reported

Austria on Tuesday recorded 10,449 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

This is the first time infection numbers have gone over 10,000 since late July. The 10,449 new Corona infections were above the average of 8,058 conditions per day over the past seven days.

Additionally, the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 also grew, to 1,291, 143 more than the previous day.

Austrians exchange two million shillings for euros annually

Austria may have joined the eurozone in 1999 (one of the first countries to do so), but that doesn´t mean its former currency, the shilling, isn’t around anymore. In fact, every year, Austrians exchange between one and two million shillings, the daily newspaper Der Standard reported.

The coins and notes can be exchanged (in person or by mail) by the country’s Central Bank without any fees. The bank has already exchanged 97 percent of the shilling notes that were once in circulation, but less than half of the coins.

Austria to start border controls in Slovenia borders

Austria will start controls on the border crossings with Slovakia from Thursday, 0.00 a.m., Austrian media reported. 

On Wednesday, the Czech Republic will begin checks on Slovakia due to the increased volume of smugglers. Interior Minister Karner then announced to the “Journal um Acht” that the country would introduce controls. 

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A cold front lies over Austria with often many clouds nationwide and initially precipitation mainly in the west. 

In the afternoon, there will be hardly any sunshine but some rain. Most precipitation will continue to fall in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. Snow will hardly fall below 2000m. 

The wind will be light to moderate in the eastern region temporarily and also brisk from directions around the south. By evening, the wind will shift more to the west, weakening. High temperatures will be between 11C to 18C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tyrol coalition talks begin without the FPÖ, Austria and Germany in negotiations over gas deal, rents are going up in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 27 September 2022 09:02 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tyrol coalition talks to happen without the FPÖ

The ÖVP, the centre-right party that got the most votes and is tasked to try and form a government in Tyrol, said they would start exploratory talks to form a coalition – with everyone except the far-right FPÖ.

The Tyrolean centre-left SPÖ, which came second after the FPÖ, said they were willing to have talks with the ÖVP, broadcaster ORF reported. However, they added they would reject a tripartite coalition, such as an alliance with ÖVP and NEOS.

The western state of Tyrol had state elections on Sunday, with ÖVP receiving 34.71 percent of the votes, down by 9.55 percentage points from the previous election.

Austria and Germany in talks over gas deal

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said she was convinced that Germany would show solidarity in the event of a gas emergency.

She added there was an agreement with German Minister Robert Habeck (greens) and that a contract for a gas deal would be closed “in the next few weeks”, public broadcaster ORF said.

The comments were made during a visit to the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, where the government is asking for faster approval procedures to develop projects in renewable energy such as wind and hydropower.

Rents in Gemeindewohnungen in Vienna are going up

Some 600 families will see their rents in their subsidy-backed apartments (the Gemeindewohnungen) going up in Vienna.

As of October, the monthly rent for the apartments with expired subsidy contracts will increase by €2.14 per square metre. This means that flats of 70 square metres could cost tenants almost €150 more a month, for example.

The renters affected are considering a class action against the state-owned Wiener Wohnen company, Vienna.at reported.

Civil alarms will be tested this Saturday

Don’t get scared: on Saturday, October 1st, Austria will be testing its civil alarm system all over the country. The loud sirens (more than 8,000 of them) will be tested from 12 pm to 12:45 pm.

This particular yearly test is also intended to help people get familiarised with the alert system.

That means that besides the 15-second siren, you will also hear: a three-minute steady continue tone, which is intended as a warning, a one-minute ascending and descending wail, which is an alarm, meaning there is danger, and the one-minute steady, continuous tone that is intended to signify an all-clear.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the western half of Austria, clouds will predominate until mid-morning with local rain, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. Then there will be an interplay of clouds and short sunny spells, with a few rain showers.

Further east, the sky is often grey in grey all day. Only towards evening the cloudiness gradually decreases. In these regions, rain is to be expected at times, especially until the early afternoon. The snow line will fluctuate between 1500 and 2000 m above sea level.

The wind will be light in the south and initially also in the east, otherwise moderate to strong from south to northwest. In the afternoon, temperatures will range from 9 to 16 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

