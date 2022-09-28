Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government to present energy subsidy plan for companies

After weeks of negotiations, the federal government should present the energy cost subsidy this Wednesday.

Although the detailed negotiations in the turquoise-green (ÖVP-Greens) coalition are still ongoing, the most critical cornerstones have already been agreed upon, Austrian media has reported.

“Energy-intensive” companies are the focus of the subsidy, the reports say. Restaurants and bars will get assistance – but only those that take energy-saving measures such as turning off electric heaters outdoors.

READ ALSO: How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz returns to political spotlight

Sebastian Kurz may have resigned from the country’s top position (and politics itself), but sometimes he can’t help returning to the spotlight.

The former chancellor was invited – as an “information person” – to the ongoing commission of inquiry looking into allegations of corruption in his party, the ÖVP.

He is expected to be asked about matters and decisions of his chancellery leading up to the Inseratenaffäre, the allegation that his inner circle bribed Austrian newspapers to publish fake polls favourable to him.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: The Kurz corruption scandal exposes Austria’s press freedom problems

More than 10,000 new coronavirus infections reported

Austria on Tuesday recorded 10,449 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

This is the first time infection numbers have gone over 10,000 since late July. The 10,449 new Corona infections were above the average of 8,058 conditions per day over the past seven days.

Additionally, the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 also grew, to 1,291, 143 more than the previous day.

READ ALSO: Could Austria be spared another wave of Covid this winter?

Austrians exchange two million shillings for euros annually

Austria may have joined the eurozone in 1999 (one of the first countries to do so), but that doesn´t mean its former currency, the shilling, isn’t around anymore. In fact, every year, Austrians exchange between one and two million shillings, the daily newspaper Der Standard reported.

The coins and notes can be exchanged (in person or by mail) by the country’s Central Bank without any fees. The bank has already exchanged 97 percent of the shilling notes that were once in circulation, but less than half of the coins.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to talk about money in German

Austria to start border controls in Slovenia borders

Austria will start controls on the border crossings with Slovakia from Thursday, 0.00 a.m., Austrian media reported.

On Wednesday, the Czech Republic will begin checks on Slovakia due to the increased volume of smugglers. Interior Minister Karner then announced to the “Journal um Acht” that the country would introduce controls.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A cold front lies over Austria with often many clouds nationwide and initially precipitation mainly in the west.

In the afternoon, there will be hardly any sunshine but some rain. Most precipitation will continue to fall in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. Snow will hardly fall below 2000m.

The wind will be light to moderate in the eastern region temporarily and also brisk from directions around the south. By evening, the wind will shift more to the west, weakening. High temperatures will be between 11C to 18C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].