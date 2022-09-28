For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Energy subsidy plan in the works, Kurz to talk to inquiry commission, Covid numbers going up and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 28 September 2022 08:40 CEST
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz looks on as he arrives at the EU-Western Balkans summit at Brdo Congress Centre, near Ljubljana on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Tyrol coalition talks begin without the FPÖ, Austria and Germany in negotiations over gas deal, rents are going up in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 27 September 2022 09:02 CEST
